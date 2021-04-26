Watch: Miami Airport Brawl Over Airplane Seats Caught on Video

A large brawl over open airplane seats was caught on video at the Miami Airport, which resulted in one arrest. The fight broke out at the gate after travelers learned there were not enough standby seats open on the plane to accommodate them.

Documentary filmmaker Billy Corben shot the video of the large fight, which broke out outside Urban Decay, he wrote on Twitter. You can watch the video here or later in this post. Miami-Dade Police wrote in arrest records the fight broke out at Gate D12 at the Miami International Airport at about 2 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, April 25, 2021.

“Today at Miami International Airport outside Urban Decay at Gate D14 #BecauseMiami,” Corben wrote on Twitter.

The video had 2.2 million views on Twitter less than 24 hours after it was shared Sunday, April 25.

1 Person, Jameel Tremain Decquir of Chicago, Was Arrested in the Fight & Charged With Disorderly Conduct

Miami-Dade police responded to the scene, but no victims were interested in pursuing charges, police told Local 10 News. One person, identified as 20-year-old Jameel Tremain Decquir of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Police identified three other suspects, who remained at large at the time of the report.

“The victim did not want to press any charges. However, one person was arrested for disorderly conduct,” said Miami-Dade Police in an email to the Miami Herald. “The victim was treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries and released on the scene.”

Decquir’s arrest report said he and the three other people were waiting to board an American Airlines flight to Chicago. A gate agent told them there were only three standby seats available, and the group of people began fighting with three other people, who were also at the counter.

“UPDATE: One person arrested in yesterday’s Miami International Airport melee for disorderly conduct/breach of the peace; incident began after gate agent told defendants there weren’t enough standby seats on flight to Chicago; victims declined to pursue further charges,” Corben wrote on Twitter.

Bystander Video Helped Police Identify the Suspects Involved in the Fight

Police alleged in court documents the fight started when Decquir punched one of the victims in the face as the victim was turning away from the counter. The fight was split into two separate groups, which police said involved four suspects and three victims.

One of the male victims protected a female victim with his body, laying on the ground to shield her as a suspect repeatedly kicked and punched them, police said.

Police said the victims did not know how the fight started. An injury to one of the victims included a cut on the inside of the mouth. The victim did not request further medical treatment.

Decquir was charged with causing a disruption to American Airlines and airport operations, court documents indicated. The victims suffered minor injuries. The three other suspects were identified in Dequir’s arrest record as Gewone Ross, 24, Terrell Barnes, 25, and Deante Jones, 23. The three other suspects have not been charged. Police wrote the four people were “clearly the primary aggressors.” The video helped police identify Dequir, police wrote.

