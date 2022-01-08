Molly Watson Murder & Cause of Death: How Did the Bride to Be Die?

The murder of Molly Watson occurred just two days before she was planning to marry fiance James Addie, who was found guilty in her 2018 murder. Investigators learned Addie had already been married for 22 years to Melanie Addie.

It took three years for Addie to face trial. He was convicted of first-degree murder in April 2021 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 10 years, in July.

ABC 20/20 is looking into the case in a new episode airing tonight, Friday, January 7, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Watson Was Shot in the Back of the Head & Her Body Was Found Along a Rural Road

HAPPENING NOW: The James Addie trial continues today as more people take the stand. Jason Crafton, who works for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab, testified this morning that the tire impression found at the scene matched the tire from Addie’s car. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RajbEZIA0x — Patterson Fallis (@PFallis_TV) April 28, 2021

Watson, 35, died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, an expert witness testified during Addie’s trial, according to KOMU 8.

Watson’s autopsy was conducted by Dr. Carl Stacy, a forensic pathologist and faculty member at the University of Missouri. He testified that the autopsy revealed an entrance wound but no exit wound, and that the projectile was recovered from Watson’s skull. The brand of ammunition found in Addie’s home matched an empty box located at the crime scene, a firearms expert testified at trial, according to Fox 2 News.

A prosecutor said in closing arguments that the way Addie killed Watson was cowardly. The gun was pressed against Watson’s scalp, the prosecutor said.

“The defendant was a coward when Molly was alive, and he couldn’t tell her the truth, and he was the coward when he couldn’t look her in the eye when he killed her,” he said.

Watson Was a Behavioral Center Employee, Mother, Sister & Daughter Who Loved Spending Time With Her Family, Her Obituary Says

STATE CLOSING: "The defendant was a coward when Molly was alive…and he was THE coward when he could not look her in the eye when he killed her." WATCH LIVE: Closing Arguments in MO v. #JamesAddie https://t.co/tnYdPcDRMU pic.twitter.com/sXd50NjrV8 — Court TV (@CourtTV) April 29, 2021

Watson was the daughter of Tim and Sandi Watson of Huntsville, Missouri, mother of Declan Davis Johnson, sister of Timothy E. Watson III and aunt to his children, her obituary says. She also had a sister, Heather, who died in infancy.

“Molly loved her son and spending time with family. She will be greatly missed,” her obituary says.

Declan shared photos of himself with his mom to show the judge before Addie’s sentencing. You can watch the victim impact statements here. He also wrote a letter that was read before the court.

“You took one of the most important people in my life away from me. She was an amazing, smart and beautiful person,” the letter said.

Declan wrote that his mom made good decisions for him, and that she only made “one real, wrong decision:” trusting Addie.

“The only reason she believed you was because she loved you and looked passed your flaws, and was probably willing to walk to the end of the earth for you, and you couldn’t be a little bit honest with her, or anyone for that matter,” the letter said.

“You took away my mom from me. You took away her son from her,” the letter continued. “Here’s the bottom line: You now have to face the consequences of your actions, and I hope you now have to face them every day of your life.”

Watson was an employee at Burrell Behavioral Center, which is the second-largest behavioral health facility in the state, according to the center’s website.

