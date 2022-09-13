Northeastern University ‘Explosion’ Injures 1 Person

An explosion reported at Northeastern University in Boston has left one person injured, according to first responders. Boston EMS wrote on Twitter that the person was injured on campus.

The Boston Globe reported that the explosion occurred when a “suspicious package” “apparently detonated.”

Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman for Boston Police, told The Globe that the person injured person appeared to have minor injuries. The package detonated at about 7:15 p.m., Watson told the newspaper.

The Boston Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene, along with the Boston fire department, Watson told The Globe.

“Active Incident: Multiple #BEMS units responded to Leon St. in Boston for a reported explosion,” Boston EMS wrote on Twitter. “One patient treated and transported by BLS ambulance to an area hospital. No additional information available at this time.”

The tweet was posted just before 8 p.m. “BLS” stands for “basic life support,” typically used to treat non-life threatening injuries.

Campus police, Northeastern University Police Department, asked that the public avoid the area around Holmes Hall in a post on Twitter.

The post said that emergency personnel were responding to “an incident” at Holmes Hall.

An alert sent to students asked them to “please avoid the area during the investigation,” according to The Globe.

Holmes Hall is an academic building that houses academic departments including Earth and Environmental Sciences, Communication Studies and Human Services, Northeastern University wrote in a post on Four Square. The Globe reported the journalism department is one of the departments in the building.