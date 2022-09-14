Lori Vallow Now: Update in Her Case Today in 2022

Lori Vallow is awaiting trial in her death penalty murder case, accused of killing her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and daughter, Tylee Ryan, 17, along with Tammy Daybell, the previous wife of her husband, Chad Daybell. He is also charged in the case. A judge ordered they will face trial together in 2023, according to a court order.

Vallow, 49, who was dubbed “doomsday mom” in the high-profile case, was a pageant queen and a Mormon mother who lived with Daybell in Rexburg, Idaho, on a property where the bodies of her two children were discovered June 9, 2020, according to the New York Post.

Her surviving son, Colby Ryan, 26, faced a recent update in his own case. He had been jailed on accusations of rape. That case was dismissed. However, a judge told East Idaho News that the case remains open. Read more about the case here.

Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow. Alex Cox shot and killed Charles Vallow, claiming the killing was in self defense. Cox later died, and police said his cause of death was natural.

The case is gaining renewed interest following a Netflix documentary, “Sins of the Mother.” It was released Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Vallow’s Trial Is Scheduled for January 2023, & She Faces the Death Penalty

Vallow is facing the death penalty in the murder case, and a judge issued a ruling agreeing to the request of prosecutors to delay her case from October 2022 to January 2023.

“This is a death penalty case. The discovery volume is extraordinary. Defendant’s defense team has only recently been fully assembled and has expressed concerns with the ability to be fully prepared to defend their client in October,” Judge Steven Boyce wrote in the 12-page ruling.

The ruling was issued in May 2022. Vallow’s previous attorney was removed from the case in December, according to East Idaho News. Vallow and Daybell will face trial together, East Idaho News reported. Her new attorney is Jim Archibald.

Vallow’s Mental Health Is ‘Extremely Complex & Fragile’

Vallow’s attorneys discussed her mental health in a motion filed by her legal team in May 2022, according to East Idaho News, who attended hearings in her case.

“Lori Vallow Daybell’s mental health is extremely complex and fragile, and she has the potential to be hospitalized again in the near future,” Vallow’s attorneys said, according to the news outlet. “None of the experts employed by the Court and the State of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare claim she is malingering or making up her mental illness. She understands that she will undergo further mental health testing, as a neuropsychologist approved for the defense team will be meeting with her next month.”

The attorneys’ statement came in response to a request from prosecutors to delay the trial date, to which a judge agreed, according to the news outlet. The news outlet reported that Vallow understood delaying the trial date would give her attorneys additional time to prepare a defense to the charges filed against her.

