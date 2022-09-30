Peter Zisopoulos: Suspect in Alison Russo-Elling Murder

Peter Zisopoulos has been identified by NYPD as the suspect accused in the murder of FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling. Police said Zisopoulos fatally stabbed Russo-Elling outside the Astoria, Queens ambulance station Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Zisopoulos, 34, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He lives in the Ditmars section of the Astoria neighborhood. Police said he fled to his nearby apartment after the stabbing.

Russo-Elling was a Long Island resident, a mother and a grandmother who was nearing her retirement, according to the FDNY. The Astoria Post reported she lived only one block from where she was stabbed. Read more about her here.

Police said during a press conference the stabbing occurred near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria at about 2:15 p.m. Russo was leaving the FDNY EMS Station 49 for lunch while on duty when she was stabbed in an unprovoked attack at about 2:15 p.m., police said. They said during a news conference Zisopoulos brandished a knife and stabbed her “numerous times.”

Russso-Elling was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where she later died, officials said.

Zisopoulos fled the scene and barricaded himself inside his residence, officials said. He is now in police custody. His arraignment is also scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, police said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Zisopoulos Was Accused of Making Threats Against Asian People in 2018

Update: Police say 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos faces murder and weapon charges in the deadly stabbing of EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling. @elijahwestbrook reports from Queens. https://t.co/l9UaqcdmdM — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) September 30, 2022

Police told the Daily News that they had only one previous interaction with Zisopoulos. He was accused of making threats against Asian people in 2018, they said. He was not charged, but was hospitalized, authorities told the news outlet.

“A senseless, heinous, brutal murder,” said FDNY EMS Deputy Chief Gregg Brady outside EMS Station 49, according to the Daily News. “She was a mother, daughter and friend. We are heartbroken and we are standing by each other. May she never be forgotten.”

She was remembered as “the mother hen” of the station, first responders said in a memorial service, according to the Daily News. She was planning to retire within months, the news outlet said.

2. Zisopoulos Lives in an Apartment Building That Also Houses a Swinger’s Club, According to Local News Outlets

Peter Zisopoulos stabs to death 61 year old Alison Russo-Elling multiple times on a public street. She was a 24-year FDNY veteran in New York City… 6 months from retiring.

He was arrested at his home. pic.twitter.com/sKZwt9q33p — Suzanne (@MayKelly) September 30, 2022

The stabbing was captured in a graphic video. Heavy.com is not posting the video, but you can watch it here. Be forewarned that it is graphic footage that shows a murder.

The video shows the suspect lunge at the EMS veteran, knocking her to the pavement and stabbing her more than a dozen times while leaning over her body. He then runs, leaving her on the ground.

“When he was done, he staggered around the sidewalk as Russo lay dying on the pavement,” the Daily News reported. “He took off running out of the frame moments later.”

Police told the Astoria Post a good Samaritan chased Zisopoulos from the stabbing scene before he barricade himself in his home. The newspaper said Zisopoulos lived in an apartment on the third floor of 40-19 20th Ave.

The Daily Mail reported that building also houses “what is known as New York’s only swingers club.” He surrendered to police after about one hour, police said.

3. Zisopoulus Has a History of Schizophrenia, According to Local News Outlets

#BREAKING Suspect in murder of FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling in custody & taken out of 114 NYPD Precinct in Astoria, Queens. 34 yr old Peter Zisopoulos charged with murder. #nypd #fdny #crime #EMS @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/wbM95i26xI — Linda Schmidt (@LSchmidtFox5) September 30, 2022

The New York Daily News reported that Zisopoulus has a history of schizophrenia. Police accused him of stabbed Russo-Elling more than 20 times.

The Daily News reported Zisopoulus was “murmuring and spewing gibberish as he paced back and forth” at the 114th Precinct stationhouse following his arrest. Police plan to search his apartment sometime today, Friday, September 30, 2022, the Daily Mail reported.

“A senseless, heinous, brutal murder,” said FDNY EMS Deputy Chief Gregg Brady outside EMS Station 49, according to the Daily News. “She was a mother, daughter and friend. We are heartbroken and we are standing by each other. May she never be forgotten.”

She was remembered as “the mother hen” of the station, first responders said in a memorial service, according to the Daily News. She was planning to retire within months, the news outlet said.

4. Russo Was a 25-Year Veteran of the FDNY & a 9/11 Responder

We mourn the loss of EMS LT. Alison Russo-Elling, and stand with @fdny and her family & friends as we will never forget her sacrifice and service to the City of New York. https://t.co/B9CSos4Nnq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2022

Russo had been with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) for 25 years when she was killed outside the station, officials said during a press conference.

“We lost one of our heroes. She provided a service to the city for over 24 years, her assailant has been apprehended and will be held accountable for his actions,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during the news conference.

ABC 7 News reported that as word spread of Russo’s death, other FDNY EMS members gathered outside the hospital to show support for one another and grief the loss.

“There was an outpouring of emotion and sympathy outside the hospital,” ABC 7 News reported.

Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh and an FDNY chaplain led a prayer circle outside the hospital, the news station said.

“There were a lot of tears and hugs,” the news station said.

The FDNY wrote in a tribute post on Instagram she joined the FDNY as an EMT in March 1998. She was promoted to paramedic in 2002, and rose to the rank of lieutenant in 2016. She also had a daughter, the post said.

Russo-Elling was among the first responders at the World Trade Center September 11, 2001, and aided in both rescue and recovery efforts, the FDNY said.

5. The Suspect Was Taken Into Custody Following a Discussion With Hostage Negotiators

Officials said during the news conference that Zisopoulus was taken into custody about one hour after the stabbing. He fled the scene and barricaded himself in the third floor of his home at 19-80 and 41st Street, officials said.

He gave himself up to authorities following discussions with the hostage negotiating team and emergency service unit, officials said.

Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in the news conference that Russo-Elling was killed “in a barbaric and completely unprovoked attack.” Kavanagh said Russo-Elling was walking to get lunch at a deli when she was attacked.

“Members of EMS serve only to help and save other people’s lives,” Kavanagh said in the news conference. “To be attacked in the course of helping others is both heartbreaking and enraging for our department in ways I cannot describe.”

“She was cited multiple times for her bravery and her lifesaving work and she was absolutely beloved on this job,” Kavanagh added. “She is the 1,158th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty and the second member of EMS to die in the line of duty in the last five years.”

Adams said in the news conference the person who attacked Russ-Elling “will be held accountable.”

READ NEXT: Alison Russo-Elling: A Tribute to the FDNY EMS Lieutenant

