Alison Russo-Elling: A Tribute to the FNDY EMS Lieutenant

Alison Russo-Elling was the FDNY EMS Lieutenant who was killed in the line of duty when she was fatally stabbed in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens today, Thursday, September 29, 2022, according to the New York City Fire Department. She was 61.

Russo-Elling was a Long Island resident and a mom, according to the FDNY.

ABC 7 News reported the stabbing occurred near the intersection of 20th Avenue and Steinway Street in Astoria at about 2:15 p.m. Russo was leaving the FDNY EMS Station 49 for lunch while on duty when she was stabbed in an unprovoked attack, police said. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed her “numerous times,” ABC 7 reported.

Russso was rushed to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 reported.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, fled the scene and barricaded himself inside his residence, officials said in a press conference. He is now in police custody, officials said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Russo Was a 25-Year Veteran of the FDNY & a 9/11 Responder

We mourn the loss of EMS LT. Alison Russo-Elling, and stand with @fdny and her family & friends as we will never forget her sacrifice and service to the City of New York. https://t.co/B9CSos4Nnq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2022

Russo had been with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) for 25 years when she was killed outside the station, officials said during a press conference.

“We lost one of our heroes. She provided a service to the city for over 24 years, her assailant has been apprehended and will be held accountable for his actions,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during the news conference.

ABC 7 News reported that as word spread of Russo’s death, other FDNY EMS members gathered outside the hospital to show support for one another and grief the loss.

“There was an outpouring of emotion and sympathy outside the hospital,” ABC 7 News reported.

Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh and an FDNY chaplain led a prayer circle outside the hospital, the news station said.

“There were a lot of tears and hugs,” the news station said.

The FDNY wrote in a tribute post on Instagram she joined the FDNY as an EMT in March 1998. She was promoted to paramedic in 2002, and rose to the rank of lieutenant in 2016. She also had a daughter, the post said.

Russo-Elling was among the first responders at the World Trade Center September 11, 2001, and aided in both rescue and recovery efforts, the FDNY said.

The Suspect Was Taken Into Custody Following a Discussion With Hostage Negotiators

Officials said during the news conference that the suspect, who was not immediately named, was taken into custody and has charges pending. He fled after the stabbing and barricaded himself in the third floor of his home at 19-80 and 41st Street, officials said.

He gave himself up to authorities following discussions with the hostage negotiating team and emergency service unit, officials said.

Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in the news conference that Russo-Elling was killed “in a barbaric and completely unprovoked attack.” Kavanagh said Russ-Elling was walking to get food when she was attacked.

“Members of EMS serve only to help and save other people’s lives,” Kavanagh said in the news conference. “To be attacked in the course of helping others is both heartbreaking and enraging for our department in ways I cannot describe.”

“She was cited multiple times for her bravery and her lifesaving work and she was absolutely beloved on this job,” Kavanagh added. “She is the 1,158th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty and the second member of EMS to die in the line of duty in the last five years.”

Adams said in the news conference the person who attacked Russ-Elling “will be held accountable.”

