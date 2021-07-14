Sofia Cheung: Influencer Plunges to Death Taking Waterfall Selfie

Sofia Cheung was a social media influencer who tragically plunged to her death when she was posing for a photo for her Instagram page. The 32-year-old Hong Kong woman was with three friends at Ha Pak Lai when she slipped and fell at about 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10.

“Better days are coming,” her last Instagram post said. “They are called: Saturday and Sunday.”

Cheung was known for taking daring shots in beautiful places.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheung’s Last Post Was Flooded With Memorials After Her Tragic Death

Cheung’s followers flooded her last Instagram post with RIP messages after her death. In it, she posed with a surf board and promised that the future was bright.

“Dear I thought better days are coming when Saturday and Sunday?” one person wrote, with crying emojis. “I will gonna miss your chat everyday. I love you always. rest in peace my pretty sofi.”