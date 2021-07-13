Dr. Christian Emmanuel Sanon: Florida Doctor Arrested in Assassination of Haitian President

Dr. Christian Emanuel Sanon is a Florida doctor who police allege was involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and injury of Moise’s wife, Martine Moise.

Police said Sanon flew into Haiti in June on a private jet with “political motives,” according to CBS Miami. Haiti’s first lady is still being treated in Florida, at Jackson Memorial Hospital, the news outlet reported. She suffered gunshot wounds in the attack at their home Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

CBS Miami reported that the plan was not to kill Moise, but only to arrest him and install Sanon, a Haitian native, as the new president of Haiti.

The Latest Tweet From an Account Linked to Sanon Said a Transitional Government Was Necessary in Haiti

A Twitter account linked to Sanon, called HaitiLivesMatter, spoke about politics in Haiti, according to an archived version of the Twitter account. The original Twitter account’s page has been deleted.

“A transitional government in Haiti is the only way forward. Port-au-Prince is now in complete chaos,” the tweet said on June 7, 2021.

The page, @HaitiMatter, was created in June 2021. The bio of the page references Sanon.

“Haiti Lives Matter to Dr. Christian Sanon, Physician and Pastor. Dr. Sanon has worked his whole life for the physical and spritual needs of Haitians everywhere,” the bio said.

The account included only one other worded tweet. The HaitiLivesMatter account retweeted a post from the House Foreign Affairs Committee on June 6, calling on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to “withhold funding for the constitutional referendum proposed by Haitian President Moïse.” The referendum had been scheduled for June 27, but Moise postponed it until September.

The account was following seven people and had five followers. The account also referred to the webpage www.haitilivesmatter.com, which has now been deleted.

Police Said a Florida Security Company, CTU Security, Was Used to Hired 26 Columbians Who Carried Out the Attack

Investigators allege a Florida-based security firm, CTU security, was used to hire 26 Columbians to carry out the attack at Moise’s home, according to CBS Miami. Most of them have been arrested, the news outlet reported, in addition to two Haitian Americans who told police in interviews that they were hired as translators in the plot.

Investigators are continuing to unravel the plot, and are working to determine how the attackers were able to breach three security checkpoints to access Moise and his wife, CBS Miami reported. None of Moise’s guards were injured, and police are investigating whether the attackers had help within the president’s security detail, the news outlet reported.

Five suspects in the attack are still wanted, and at least three of them have been killed, Haiti’s National Police chief, Léon Charles, told the Associated Press.

“They are dangerous individuals,” Charles told the AP. “I’m talking commando, specialized commando.”

Colombia’s national police chief, General Jorge Luis Vargas, told the Associated Press that CTU Security used its company credit card to buy 19 plane tickets for the Columbian suspects from Bogota, Columbia to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Most of them arrived in the Dominican Republic in June and then moved into Haiti a few weeks later, Vargas told the AP.

A Raid at Sanon’s Home Revealed a Cache of Bullets & a DEA Hat

Law enforcement executed a raid at Sanon’s home, CBS Miami reported, and located 20 boxes of bullets, a DEA hat and a list of hit squad members. Investigators have said the attackers at Moise’s home were posing as American DEA agents. They also found gun parts, four license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence at Sanon’s home in Haiti, the Associated Press reported.