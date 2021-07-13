Burger King Workers All Quit: Nebraska Fast Food Sign Goes Viral

Burger King workers in Lincoln, Nebraska all quit, and told their would-be customers on their fast food sign in a photo which went viral in the aftermath of the mass walkout.

“We all quit,” the sign said. “Sorry for the inconvenience.”

KLKN TV reported the sign appeared at the fast food restaurant near the intersection of 59th and Havelock streets. The letters were taken down Saturday, July 13, 2021, the news outlet reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Former Manager at the Store Said Staffers Were Working Without Air Conditioning & One Employee Was Sent to the Hospital With Dehydration

The kitchen was understaffed, w/ employees having to work 50-60 hr weeks. The kitchen also had no air conditioning, reaching over 90 degrees. A worker was hospitalized for dehydration. Her boss said she was being a "baby." They all quit. https://t.co/Sx2tu9JcoW — Jeff Schuhrke (@JeffSchuhrke) July 12, 2021

Two former employees told KLKN TV that employees at the Lincoln, Nebraska Burger King were working without air conditioning and that the store was understaffed. One employee even ended up in the hospital with dehydration, the former employees said.

Rachael Flores, the former general manager, said employees in the kitchen were working without air conditioning for weeks, and that at one point the kitchen temperature exceeded 90 degrees. Flores suffered dehydration and had to go to the hospital, she told the news station. Flores further said her boss reacted to the situation by saying she was a “baby.”

The kitchen was understaffed, and they often had only three or four people working during lunchtime, the news outlet reported. two said the kitchen was understaffed, and would often have three to four people working during lunch time. Rachael Flores told the news station she worked between 50 and 60 hours a week. Flores and former employee Kylee Johnson told the news outlet that the understaffing was a safety issue.

Burger King released a statement to CNN saying they are looking into the situation.

“The work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values. Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future,” it read.

Flores was the general manager since January, KLKN TV reported. She told the news outlet there was much turnover during her time on staff.

“They have gone through so many district managers since I’ve been GM,” she said. “No one has come to the store to help me out. They’re so in and out.”

The Store’s General Manager Said Burger King Staffers Told Them to Change the Sign After a Few Hours

Upset workers changed a Burger King sign to read "We all quit." CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on the mutiny at a Nebraska fast food joint. https://t.co/jd7kFCrk6z pic.twitter.com/PmO9K4XQWi — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2021

Flores put in her two weeks’ notice at the Lincoln Burger King to resign, and eight of her employees followed suit, KLKN TV reported. At the end of the two-week period, Flores told the news outlet they put up the sign as “kind of a laugh to upper management.” She said she didn’t think anyone would notice, but it went viral on Facebook.

Flores told CNN she and another resigning employee changed the sign at about 6 a.m., and within a few hours, upper management called and told her she needed to take the message down.

“I told him I couldn’t do that because we were short-staffed and lunch was just starting,” she told CNN.

Another boss arrived soon after, Flores told CNN, and asked for her key and card. CNN reported the sign was up for about six hours before it was replaced with a message that read “Now hiring. Flexible schedules.”