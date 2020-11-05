Steve Bannon: Trump Should Put Fauci’s & FBI Director’s Heads on Pikes

Steve Bannon said on the November 5 episode of his War Room podcast that he wanted to put FBI Director Christopher Wray’s and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “heads on pikes.”

Bannon told his co-host, Jack Maxey, that President Donald Trump should begin his second term by firing Fauci and Wray. Bannon continued, saying he wanted to go further “but I realize a president is a kind-hearted man and a good man.” Bannon continued, “I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats.” Bannon said that he believed the presence of the heads would warn others to “get with the program” or they would be “gone,” according to watchdog group Media Matters for America.

Bannon advocated for Republican Party member and diplomat Ric Grenell to be promoted to interim FBI director. Bannon says Grenell’s appointment would “light them up.”

Bannon Says: ‘The Revolution Wasn’t Some Sort of Garden Party. It Was a Civil War’

Steve Bannon calls for Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray to be beheaded "as a warning to federal bureaucrats"@youtube prohibits "inciting others to commit violent acts against individuals" https://t.co/OECKxxQSzX pic.twitter.com/zBHimpUZT5 — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline) November 5, 2020

Bannon’s co-host chimes in by reminding the former White House special counsel that it was recently the anniversary of the hanging of two Quaker businessmen in Philadelphia who were found to have collaborated with the British during the Revolutionary War. Bannon replies:

That’s how you won the Revolution. No one wants to talk about it. The Revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war. It was a civil war.

The Quakers Mentioned by Jack Maxey Are John Roberts III & Abraham Carlisle

The Quakers, the Dutch, and the Ladies: Crash Course US History #4In which John Green teaches you about some of the colonies that were not in Virginia or Massachussetts. Old New York was once New Amsterdam. Why they changed it, I can say; ENGLISH people just liked it better that way, and when the English took New Amsterdam in 1643, that's just what they did. Before… 2013-02-22T00:56:44Z

The Quakers mentioned by Maxey are John Roberts III and Abraham Carlisle. The two men were arrested in August 1777 and charged with treason. The two men’s accusers said that the pair had left their lives in a rural area in order to help the British military. On November 4, 1777, the two men were hanged. According to historian David Maxey, the two men were represented in their trial by one of the architects of the United States Constitution, James Wilson.

In May 2015, the Associated Press reported that Roberts wrote a ledger detailing the items, which he says was taken from his farm home by members of George Washington’s army. David Maxey told the AP that Roberts may have found himself victimized by both the British and the Revolutionary armies.

Grenell Was Accused of ‘Pushing Bannon’s Agenda’ in Germany in 2018

In July 2018, The Daily Beast reported that Grenell, in his then-role as the United States Ambassador to Germany, was “pushing the Bannon agenda” in Germany. The Guardian reported in July 2020 that Trump retweeted a message from Bannon’s podcast’s account that accused Fauci of misleading “the American public on many issues.” The tweet has since been deleted.

