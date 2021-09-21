Timur Bekmansurov: Gunman Opens Fire at Russian University

Timur Bekmansurov was identified as the gunman who opened fire at Perm state university in Siberia, Russia, killing at least six people.

Bekmansurov was an 18-year-old first-year student at the university, according to the BBC. An additional 24 people were wounded in the shooting, according to the Independent. The Health ministry told the Independent that nine of the injuries were critical.

The BBC identified the deceased as Ksenia Samchenko, 18, Yekaterina Shakirova, 19, Yaroslav Aramelev, 19, Alexandra Mokhova, 20, Anna Aigeldina, 26 and Margarita Engaus, 66.

Perm is located about 800 miles from Moscow.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bekmansurov Posted on Social Media Shortly Before the Shooting That He Planned to Commit a Shooting for Years

school photos of the recent perm university shooter, timur bekmansurov pic.twitter.com/Pntn5WtSuY — V (@selectorpekka) September 20, 2021

Bekmansurov wrote a post on social media just hours before the shooting, which seemed to speak of his plans, according to the BBC. He said he was going to carry out a plan he had considered for years and that “the time had come” to do what he had “dreamt of,” BBC reported.

“I’ve thought about this for a long time, it’s been years and I realised the time had come to do what I dreamt of,” he wrote, according to the BBC.

The BBC reported the original post was taken down, but some social media users shared the content of the post, which was written in Russian. He targeted Perm state university because it had “committed a serious mistake” four years earlier, the post said, according to the Independent.

Bemansurov Was Wounded in the Shooting & in Critical Condition Tuesday

The gunman posted this on social media 2 hours ahead of the attack.

🇷🇺⚡ The gunman has been identified as 18-year-old #Timur Bekmansurov, he had barricaded himself in one of the university lecture halls. He has been neutralized by the authorities#Russia https://t.co/1kPtLH1jEV — GLOBAL NEWS NEXUS (@globalnwsnexus) September 20, 2021

Bekmansurov was wounded in the shooting and remained in critical condition in the hospital Tuesday, the BBC reported, citing Russian media sources. The news outlet reported that Bekmansurov had a leg amputated. Police told the Independent they had shot and wounded Bekamnsurov before detaining him.

His social media post implied that he expected to die, according to the text quoted by the Independent.

“However long I’ve known myself, I’ve always thought of death. I don’t know how many I can kill, but I will do everything to take as many with me as I can,” the post said, according to the Independent.

Bekmansurov Legally Obtained the Gun That Was Used in the Shooting

Bekmansurov also wrote about the process of legally obtaining a gun in his post, according to the Independent, and said he had successfully passed psychiatric tests.

The Russian national guard confirmed to the Independent that he had legally obtained the gun, the article said.

The Independent wrote that because of the country’s strict gun control laws, mass shootings are “relatively rare.” However, they appear to be on the rise, the article said.

In May 2021, a Kazan student killed nine people at his former school, the article said. Three years earlier in Kerch, Crimea, Vladislav Roslyakov, 18, was identified as the gunman who carried out the country’s worst mass shooting since the 2004 terror attack in Beslan. Roslyakov was accused of killing 20 of his fellow students, the article said. In the 2004 terrorist attack, 333 people died, including many children, the Independent reported.