See How Many Attended Trump’s Perry, Georgia Rally [Crowd Photos]

Former President Donald Trump hosted another “Save America” themed rally on Saturday, September 25. This one took place in Perry, Georgia. Read on to learn more about how many people attended Trump’s Georgia rally.

In August, Trump held two other rallies. One was in Wellington, Ohio, and the other was in Cullman, Alabama. Trump also held a rally in Georgia on January 5, 2021. It was his first official rally of 2021 and took place at the Dalton Regional Airport.

One Media Source Estimated 8,000 Attended, While Another Estimated More than 20,000

The Saturday, September 25 rally was held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Local media estimated different turnouts for the rally.

Now the main event: Trump. pic.twitter.com/eZxYEHsfgZ — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) September 25, 2021

Ashton Packer of WGXA reported that there were more than 20,000 people at the rally.

However, Stephen Fowler of GPB News and NPR estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people were in attendance about an hour before Trump was scheduled to start speaking.

There’s probably about 8-10kish people here between what’s in front of the stage and wrapped around the press riser. Still an hour before Trump. pic.twitter.com/smqrQ6JYtD — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) September 25, 2021

Fowler’s estimate was shared about three hours after Packer’s estimate.

However, Fowler later amended his estimate and said that 8,000 to 10,000 might actually be high. He wrote: “The Trump Perry rally did not quite fill up the event space cordoned off for it, so 8-10,000 may be a high side estimate.” However, he added, the crowd was very enthusiastic.

The Trump Perry rally did not quite fill up the event space cordoned off for it, so 8-10,000 may be a high side estimate. It’s definitely an enthusiastic crowd though. pic.twitter.com/Wlfm1U15ky — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) September 25, 2021

AJC, meanwhile, simply estimated that “thousands” attended.

WGXA shared photos on its main Twitter account from about an hour before Trump began speaking and reported on its website that more than 20,000 were in attendance.

PHOTOS: Here's a look at the crowd of people gathered at Donald Trump's "Save America Rally"https://t.co/Bo1Gfbha9j pic.twitter.com/pFLG9ZgnQL — WGXA (@WGXAnews) September 25, 2021

Georgia is a battleground state that may prove crucial if Trump decides to run again for the 2024 presidential election. In a fundraising letter sent before the rally, Trump told supporters that it would be an “EPIC” event, Fox News reported. Herschel Walker spoke before Trump. Trump endorsed him for his Senate campaign. Rep. Jody Hice and Sen. Burt Jones also spoke before Trump.

Leonardo Feldman, a reporter for Newsmax (a conservative media outlet) shared that there were already thousands at the rally about three hours before it was beginning.

Greg Bluestein of AJC spoke to several people who attended the rally. He said one person, Ken Hewell, told him that this was his first Trump rally to attend. Hewell said: “I think he (Trump) will run again in 2024 and if he doesn’t I will support someone who has his brand of politics – someone who comes from outside politics.”

A plane flew over the rally before Trump’s speech with a sign that read: “Tax the rich.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene was seen carrying an “Impeach Biden” sign at the rally.

@mtgreenee spotted holding an "Impeach Biden" sign at GA Trump Rally. pic.twitter.com/8OKZ7CQJtx — Haddon Lockyer (@HaddonLockyer) September 25, 2021

Trump began speaking about 30 to 40 minutes later than he was expected to start his speech, AJC reported.

"There never has been a concession. You do know that, right?" — Trump on the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/uJKPLZlYtc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2021

At one point, he told supporters there was “never a concession.” The first part of his speech focused quite a bit on the election. He also addressed immigration during his speech and referred to the “border crisis” as an “invasion.”

Trump’s Next Rally Is October 9

Donald Trump gives remarks at a rally on Saturday in Georgia: "They want to go after me because I have, they think, a big mouth. I don't have a big mouth, you know what I have, I have a mouth that tells the truth." #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/jpKLDcdlOo — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 26, 2021

According to Trump’s website, his next rally will be Saturday, October 9, in Des Moines, Iowa. This rally will be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds with doors opening at 2 p.m. Central and Trump’s speech beginning at 7 p.m. Central. This will be another “Save America” themed rally.

