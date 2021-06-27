Trump’s Wellington, Ohio Rally Attendance: See Crowd Photos

Former President Donald Trump hosted his first rally since President Joe Biden won the election and a deadly attack happened on the U.S. Capitol before Trump left office. Trump has not yet announced if he will run for President in 2024. His rally on Saturday, June 26, was held in Wellington, Ohio, for Max Miller, who is running for Congress. This was part of what Trump is calling a “Save America” tour. Read on to learn more about how many people attended Trump’s Ohio rally.
Thousands Attended the Rally
Trump’s first post-presidency rally was held at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington. The event was sponsored by Save America, according to his website. This rally was in support of Miller, a former White House advisor who is running for the 16th Congressional District primary against incumbent Anthony Gonzalez, Fox 8 reported. Gonzalez had voted for Trump’s impeachment after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Wellington Police Chief Tim Barfield told 10 WBNS that he expected 15,000 to 20,000 people to attend the rally. Reuters estimated actual attendance being in the “thousands.” This was Trump’s first rally since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Conservative Twitter account The Columbia Bugle shared this photo of the crowd.
Brendan Gutenschwager, an independent reporter, said there were thousands in line for the rally hours before it started.
While Republicans were impressed by his crowd size, not all Democrats agreed. Brian R. Hester, Butler Democrats Executive Committee Chair and pledged district delegate for Biden, tweeted that he thought the crowd was small compared to what Trump previously got and thought this was one of the smallest Ohio crowds Trump had over a weekend.
Another person tweeted that they thought the crowd didn’t look that big, but some people responded that the angle from the video he was watching didn’t show the overflow.
One person replied that the crowd couldn’t be seen from that angle.
Heather Mullins of Real America’s Voice News, a conservative news service, shared the following videos below of the overflow crowd.
When Trump took the stage, he tossed MAGA hats to the crowd, reported Gutenschwager.
Suzanne Lynch of the Irish Times shared this crowd video.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke before Trump took the stage. Mike Lindell was also in attendance.
During his speech, Trump listed a number of Republican candidates he views as “RINOs” (Republicans in Name Only.) He also claimed that Biden was “destroying our nation” and took time to attack the “fake news media,” as he often did during campaign rallies.
Trump’s Next Rally is July 3
Trump’s next rally will take place on Saturday, July 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern in Sarasota, Florida, at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, according to his website. Doors will open at 2 p.m. Eastern.
Trump told Newsmax that he will decide whether he’s running for the 2024 election in the “not too distant future.” He added: “Right now, I’m helping a lot of people get into office, and we’re fighting the deep state, and we’re fighting radical left. They’re after me. They’re after Rudy, they’re after you, probably. They’re after anybody.”
He predicted that people would be “thrilled” by the results of the 2024 election.
READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 news & vaccine updates