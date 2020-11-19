Trump Supporter Says Biden Will ‘Force’ Us to Eat Cats in Viral Video

A supporter of President Donald Trump is going viral after claiming those who voted for president-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election will soon be “forced” to eat cats.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, uploaded a video of herself making the bizarre statement on November 16 on her TikTok account, “deplorablechoir.” The short clip features a blonde woman sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat speaking directly to the camera.

She addresses Biden’s supporters and warns that they will soon be required to eat their feline friends.

“Hi little liberals,” the woman says. “When you’re forced to eat your cat, remember, it’s because you voted for the candidate with the nicer tweets.”

The video then concludes.

Although it is unclear what the woman intended with her comments, the video quickly began to circulate online.

The TikTok Is Going Viral on Twitter

This is your brain on Fox News pic.twitter.com/d8B0Z7lRHF — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 18, 2020

Dave Pal, who runs the popular Twitter account Fifty Shades of Whey, uploaded the video on November 18 with the caption: “This is your brain on Fox News.”

The tweet has since amassed over 45,000 views and more than 1,500 likes.

Many mocked the Trump supporter, as well as as Fox News viewers, for her unsubstantiated claims.

Dave Jorgenson, a video producer for The Washington Post, also poked fun at the video. He shared a TikTok parody of the original clip of a woman “preparing” to cook her cat.

It's when she seasons the cat for me — Washington Post TikTok Guy Comma Georgia (@davejorgenson) November 18, 2020

Other users speculated that the blonde woman was referencing Biden’s recent public controversies involving China. In October, several former business partners accused Biden of participating in family schemes to make money through partnerships with Chinese firms.

“That’s very racist towards Chinese cause that’s what she’s implying,” one user wrote.

The Woman’s TikTok Account Is Flooded With Pro-Trump Videos

The TikTok account “deplorablechoir,” which lacks biography information, features multiple posts in support of the president.

In her latest video, uploaded on November 17, the woman questions why Biden supporters would vote for the Democrat if “you are against racial inequality.”

She cites the “1994 Crime Bill,” which was passed by former president Bill Clinton and the “result of years of work by Biden, who oversaw the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time,” according to FactCheck.org. The legislation drew criticism over several of its harsh measures, including increasing federal crimes to subject to the death penalty and enabling juveniles to be tried as adults for “violent federal crimes,” the outlet added.

“He said, ‘We’re going to lock those sons of b****** up,'” the woman says of Biden, the video shows.

Biden in the early 1990s strongly opposed the climbing violent crime rates, The New York Times reported. In 1994, he likened his stance on crime to that of former president Richard Nixon, stating:

“Every time Richard Nixon, when he was running in 1972, would say, ‘Law and order,’ the Democratic match or response was, ‘Law and order with justice’ — whatever that meant. And I would say, ‘Lock the S.O.B.s up.’”

