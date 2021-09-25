How to Watch UFC 266 PPV Live Online

Buy UFC 266

The featherweight title is on the line at UFC 266 as champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega clash in Las Vegas.

In the US, the UFC 266 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. There are some different pricing options, so here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the PPV and then how to watch UFC 266 live:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 266 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 266 PPV ($69.99 value) for $89.98. That’s work out to savings of $50 or about 36 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 266 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($5.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 266 PPV by itself for $69.99 right here:

Buy UFC 266 PPV

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and then purchase the PPV for $69.99:

UFC 266 PPV & Disney Bundle

How to Watch UFC 266

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 266 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN+), prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 266 Preview

The featherweight strap is on the line Saturday as Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega clash. The two got to know each other well over the last few months through the Ultimate Fighter TV show, which they both served as coaches on. They didn’t exactly form an intense bond, with Volkanovski ripping into Ortega in advance of their fight for his previous PED use.

“To be honest, (he’s) obviously unprofessional,” Volkanovski said. “I’ve said it all week. Unprofessional and weakness, you know what I mean? What upsets me the most is (he’s) unprofessional. I put the hard yards in my whole life, especially in this career. That’s how I got this belt.

“I just see weakness, unprofessional,” Volkanovski continued. “Obviously, showing weakness a few years back popping (for PEDs), producing, that sh*t annoys me. It’s unprofessional and I ain’t about that s–t.”

Volkanovski is unbeaten in the UFC and has just one loss on his record, which came way back in 2013. He’s won nine straight UFC bouts, including back to back wins over Max Holloway. However, he hasn’t been in the octagon in over a year.

Ortega bounced back from a loss to Max Holloway – the only of his career- with a decision victory over Chan Sung Jung in October of last year.

“After that fight I had to take control,” Ortega said about his loss to I had to actually dive in there and work it around. I had to come to terms with my harsh reality. You know, no one wants to know what’s wrong with themselves. You don’t wanna admit that you are at fault for something.”

The co-main event sees Valentina Shevchenko defend her belt against Lauren Murphy as a massive favorite. Another highly-anticipated fight will be a rematch between UFC legends Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler, who renew their rivalry after a 17-year gap. Diaz knocked out Lawler in the second round of that welterweight contest at UFC 47.

UFC 266 odds

Alexander Volkanovski (-155) vs. Brian Ortega (+135)

Valentina Shevchenko (-1,600) vs. Lauren Murphy (+900)

Nick Diaz (-110) vs. Robbie Lawler (-110)

Curtis Blaydes (-300) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+250)

Jessica Andrade (-270) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+230)

Talia Santos (-370) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+310)

Marlon Moraes (+220) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (-260)

Dan Hooker (-160) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (+140)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (+165) vs. Chris Daukaus (-185)

Manon Fiorot (-260) vs. Mayra Beuno Silva (+220)

Karl Roberson (-115) vs. Nick Maximov (-105)

Matthew Semelsberger (-475) vs. Martin Sano (+380)

Uros Medic (-125) vs. Jalin Turner (+105)

Omar Morales (-150) vs. Jonathan Pearce (+130)