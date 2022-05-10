Young Thug & Gunna Arrested: Rappers Charged After Raid

Rappers Young Thug and Gunna have been arrested today on RICO charges filed in Fulton County, Georgia, according to a local news station. Young Thug’s charges include an allegation that he rented a car used in the murder of a rival gang member, WSB-TV Reporter Michael Seiden wrote on Twitter May 9, 2022.

The rappers were charged along with more than two dozen others in a 56-count indictment.

The 28 people who are facing charges are members and associates of Young Slime Life, or YSL, Seiden wrote. Seiden, who wrote on Twitter that he was reviewing the 88-page indictment, said that Young Thug is facing charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate the RICO Act, and that Gunna is facing one count of conspiring to violate RICO.

“The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery , participation in criminal street gang activity,” Seiden wrote.

Here’s what you need to know about the arrest of Young Thug and Gunna:

Young Thug Is Accused of Renting a Car That Was Used in a Murder

JUST IN: @youngthug booked into @FultonSheriff on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act & Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. He will make his first appearance on Tuesday at 1130 am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LRSeus8Lsc — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Young Thug is facing serious allegations, WSB-TV Reporter Michael Seiden wrote on Twitter, referencing the 88-page indictment filed in Fulton County.

He is accused of renting a vehicle, a 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan, from Hertz that was used in the murder of a rival gang member, Donovan Thomas Jr., Seiden wrote. The murder occurred January 10, 2015, according to Seiden. Read more about Thomas here.

Young Thug Was Named in the Indictment as One of the Founders of YSL

The indictment names Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, as one of the founders of YSL, according to Speiden. The founders are listed as Jeffery Williams AKA “Young Thug,” AKA “Slime,” Walter Murphy AKA “DK,” and Trontavious Stephens AKA “Tick,” AKA “Slug,” Speiden wrote.

This is a breaking news post, and it will be updated as new information becomes available.

READ NEXT: Isaiah Lee, Dave Chappelle Attack Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

