Donovan Thomas Jr.: Murder Victim Named in Young Thug Indictment

Donovan Thomas Jr. was murdered in Atlanta in 2015. He was named in the Young Thug indictment, which led to the rapper’s arrest today, WSBTV Reporter Michael Seiden wrote on Twitter May 9, 2022.

Young Thug and Gunna were charged along with 26 other people in a 56-count indictment.

The 28 people who are facing charges are members and associates of Young Slime Life, or YSL, Seiden wrote. Seiden, who wrote on Twitter that he was reviewing the 88-page indictment, said that Young Thug is facing charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate the RICO Act, and that Gunna is facing one count of conspiring to violate RICO.

“The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery , participation in criminal street gang activity,” Seiden wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thomas Was Shot to Death at an Atlanta Barber Shop in 2015

JUST IN: @youngthug booked into @FultonSheriff on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act & Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. He will make his first appearance on Tuesday at 1130 am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LRSeus8Lsc — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Thomas was fatally shot at a barber shop in Atlanta January 10, 2015, according to an article from WSB-TV at the time of the murder. Two other people were shot and injured, the news outlet reported.

Young Thug Is Accused of Renting a Car That Was Used in a Murder

.@wsbtv photojournalist & @MarkWinneWSB captured this exclusive image of authorities taking @youngthug into custody earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/xkD1P17ajw — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

Young Thug is facing serious allegations, WSBTV Reporter Michael Seiden wrote on Twitter, referencing the 88-page indictment filed in Fulton County.

He is accused of renting a vehicle, a 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan, from Hertz that was used in the murder of a rival gang member, Donovan Thomas Jr., Seiden wrote. The murder occurred January 10, 2015, according to Seiden.

The indictment names Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, as one of the founders of YSL, according to Speiden. The founders are listed as Jeffery Williams AKA “Young Thug,” AKA “Slime,” Walter Murphy AKA “DK,” and Trontavious Stephens AKA “Tick,” AKA “Slug,” Speiden wrote.