Young Thug Arrest Video: Footage of Rapper Handcuffed After ‘Raid’ [WATCH]

Video of the arrest of Young Thug following a “raid” at his house near Atlanta emerged online as news of the charges filed against the rapper spread. Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was named in a 56-count indictment filed in Fulton County, Georgia.

Young Thug was arrested on accusations of gang crimes related to YSL, Young Slime Life, an Atlanta-based gang affiliated with the Bloods, prosecutors wrote in the indictment, according to WSB-TV. Read on to watch the video of Young Thug’s arrest.

A total of 28 people were charged in the indictment, including rapper Gunna, who was previously arrested with Young Thug. Gunna’s real name is Sergio Kitchens. Williams was booked in the Fulton County Jail Monday, May 9, 2022, and Kitchens had not been booked by the end of the day, according to the Fulton County Jail inmate search.

Here’s what you need to know:

Video Showing Young Thug’s Arrest & a ‘Raid’ at His House Circulated Online

BREAKING: Young Thug and Gunna are among 28 people associated with YSL that have been charged in a 56-count indictment. READ: https://t.co/HcMpSnVxrZ pic.twitter.com/1nk15qpcAq — Complex (@Complex) May 10, 2022

A video showing the arrest of Young Thug appeared on YouTube as news in the case emerged. The video said Young Thug’s house was “raided” when he was arrested. The 28-second video shows a man identified as Young Thug being walked out in handcuffs wearing a white tank top. The video says about 10 people were arrested and the road in Buckhead was closed.

Read more about the case filed against him here, and learn more about the murder victim, Donovan Thomas Jr., here.

Young Thug’s jail record shows that the charges stem from alleged crimes that occurred more than five years ago. The Fulton County Jail website says his charges include Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, also known as RICO, with an offense date of January 24, 2013, and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, with an offense date of May 24, 2013.

Here is his jail record:

Young Thug was booked into the jail May 9, 2022, after he was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department, his jail record says.

Young Thug & Gunna Were Previously Arrested on Drug Charges in the Atlanta Area

Young Thug and Gunna have both been arrested previously in the Atlanta area, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. They were arrested on drug charges in DeKalb County, the newspaper reported, along with another man, Chris Jones.

“In the years since his last arrest, Williams’ star has grown as he avoided legal entanglements,” the newspaper reported. “In 2019, he won a Grammy Award as a songwriter on ‘This Is America,’ the thought-provoking Childish Gambino track further propelled by an unconventional music video that went viral. Childish Gambino is the stage name of Donald Glover, the multi-faceted actor and rapper known for producing and starring in the TV show ‘Atlanta.'”

Young Thug also faced a separate arrest on drug charges in Fulton County, his jail records show.

READ NEXT: Donovan Thomas Jr., Murder Victim in Young Thug Indictment: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

