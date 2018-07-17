9 Best Prime Day Hunting Deals 2018 (Updated for Day 2)

If you’re a hunter, you know how quickly nice equipment can add up. You’re probably already aware of Amazon’s biggest shopping holiday. But, did you know you can snag some great Prime Day hunting deals?

Whether or not you were aware of that nugget of information beforehand, is entirely irrelevant. You want to save money on hunting gear, and I’m here to help you.

Now, I know you’re thinking, “What could this girl possibly know about gun and archery hunting?”

Well, I’m going to drop another knowledge bomb on you: I both shotgun and bow hunt. I gutted my first deer at 7. I’ve even worked in a fly fishing and archery shop.

Regardless of if you have an equipment issue you’d like fixed, or are looking for recommendations, I’m your girl.

Since “hunting” refers to both gun and archery, this guide has been broken down into the following sections:

And because you’re here to save money on hunting equipment, each section is set-up with the biggest-savings in the first slot, and the not-as-big savings in the last spot.

Moreover, each capsule is headlined with the savings on a given product. So, you can dive in for more info, or keep skimming.

Saving money is everyone’s favorite thing (even if they won’t admit it!), so be sure to check out these other Amazon deals, like these Prime Day 1 outdoors deals.

If you have indoor hobbies, too, definitely peep these Prime Day deals on video games, and these audio and music deals. And if you’re in the market for a new TV, these are the best Amazon television deals.

Now that we’ve got all that budgeting talk out of the way, let’s do this. No more wondering what the best hunting deals on Prime Day are. Scroll down to see for yourself.

Deals on Amazon’s hunting equipment spans both archery and gun hunting. Here, you’ll find gear that caters to both aspects of the sport.

1. $45 Off Tenzing TZ 2220 Day Pack

Regardless of whether or not you’re out to bag something or just enjoy nature, there’s one thing you absolutely need: A backpack.

There’s no way you can hold all of your hunting gear in your pockets. Even if you could, why would you want to?

While you could go out and purchase a cheap hunting backpack, I have a better idea: Investing in a hunting backpack that’ll last for years to come.

This Tenzing TZ 2220 Day Pack ought to do the trick. If you haven’t heard of Tenzing, don’t sweat it, they’re not super well-known.

BUT, they produce some amazing archery and gun equipment. This backpack really epitomizes that craftsmanship.

Engineered with an internal aluminum frame stay, which means it’ll sit where it should on your back, without a pain-inducing droop. Plus, that structure makes it easy to find anything inside.

Naturally, a backpack with a frame weighs more than a non-framed one. And when you’re hunting, comfort is beyond key. Well, this camo backpack comes loaded with padded hip support, for maximum support.

If you’re doing any early- or late-season hunting, you know how hot it can get in your camo. Luckily, this baby has a channeled air-cooled back pad, to reduce sweatiness, and thus swamp back.

This isn’t just any backpack, though. It comes fully-loaded with a fold-out bow and gun carrying boot. In other words, you basically have a gun or bow sling built-in.

Should Mother Nature make her presence known, in the form of a downpour, your stuff will remain dry, thanks to a fold-out rain cover.

Hunting equipment like this rarely goes on sale, so take advantage of the savings before they’re gone tomorrow.

Price: $164.97 (21 percent off MSRP)

2. $34 Off Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Pro Knife

As a hunter, you know the importance of a knife. Not just any knife though, you need a solid gutting knife.

Of course, you could go with a version that specifically has a gut hook. Or, you could go with a version that’s a bit more versatile.

There’s a good chance you already know who Bear Grylls is. You probably also know the knife company, Gerber, too.

Well, these two outdoors experts have teamed up to create the Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Pro Knife.

This bad boy is everything you could want in a hunting and hiking knife. It’s built with survival in-mind. So much so, it comes with a handy little survival pocket guide, and an emergency whistle.

As far as the blade, it’s full-tang, made with premium stainless steel, which increases durability significantly.

And, it sits in a military-grade, mildew-resistant sheath made of nylon. It has a pull-through carbide sharpener, for ensured sharpness.

If the weather takes a turn for the worse while you’re out, and you end up needing to hunker down and camp for the night, this knife is a godsend.

It comes with a built-in fire starter rod, so you can spark a flame no matter where you are. And, it sits in a watertight holder, to make it even easier to start a fire.

The knife’s measurements are 10″ overall, with a 4.8″ blade.

You already know how expensive a good knife can run you, so take advantage of this fantastic Prime Day deal on hunting equipment, before it’s gone.

Price: $70.93 (32 percent off MSRP)

3. 33% Off Bushnell Falcon Wide Angle Binoculars

We, as humans, have pretty terrible eyesight, when compared to other creatures in the animal kingdom. To fight this downfall, we need to use visual assistants.

Of course, glasses and contacts help. But, they don’t make your eyesight incredible. And when you’re hunting, that hawk-eyed-ness is downright necessary.

Stop squinting and straining your eyes, and start using a solid pair of binoculars like theses, Bushnell Falcon Wide Angle ones.

Bushnell is a highly-respected hunting equipment company, so it’s no surprise a pair of their binoculars made it to the list of the best Prime Day hunting deals.

These babies bring life to, well, life, thanks to high-quality optics with insane levels of clarity.

They’re crafted with 10X magnification, and have a lens diameter of 50-millimeters. Moreover, they have an auto-focusing Porro prism, with a full-lens coating.

With a 25-foot close focusing distance, they weigh a mere 27-ounces–quite light, in terms of binoculars.

At 1,000-yards, they have a 300-feet field-of-view, allowing you to see far more than you would with the naked eye.

And, they’re built with being on-the-go, in-mind. With both rubberized and durable qualities, it also features an abrasion-resistant finish.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another hunting deal on Prime Day that comes close to this piece of equipment. Get it before it’s sold out.

Price: $36.72 (33 percent off MSRP)

This section covers both shotgun and rifle hunting, as laws differ state-to-state. Here, you’ll find the best gun hunting deals on Amazon.

4. $163 Off BARSKA Large Biometric Safe

If you’re a gun owner, you should respect for their levels-of-danger. So, you understand the importance of safely locking them away.

Regardless of whether or not you have kids, opting for a locked gun safe is the best route to take.

This BARSKA Large Biometric Safe will aid you in your mission to secure your house and weapons.

Unlike old-school gun lockers which come loaded with a key or combination lock, this bad boy requires the use of biometrics.

Biometrics are markers in your body that are 100% unique to you. These include fingerprints, retinas, and of course, DNA.

This gun locker, though, focuses on the former biometric: Fingerprints. It allows you to save up-to-120-fingerprints, so you and those you trust can access it.

If someone tries to use it who isn’t authorized, it won’t open up under any circumstances. In fact, it also resists prying, lock picking, and tampering.

With a logged fingerprint, however, you can access it in just two-seconds. This is ideal in case of critical moments, and for sake of ease.

Not-too-large and not-too-small, this bad boy provides an impressive 1.45 feet cubed of space, making it best for your handguns.

Should something happen, there’s a “backdoor entrance” to open it. Simply use the hidden keyhole and included keys, or plug-in the emergency battery pack, for access at any time.

The safety of your family and friends is bar none. Don’t mess around. Store your guns safely, without spending a boat load. This deal’s selling out quickly–get it ASAP.

Price: $219.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

5. 32% Off Butler Creek Rifle Sling

When it comes to hunting, we’ve already covered the arguably most-important piece of equipment: A backpack.

The Tenzing we saw above comes with a bow/gun rest. If your bag also features this rad add-on, feel free to skip this section.

But if you don’t own a backpack with this handy extra, there’s an awesome solution to free up your hands: A rifle sling.

As the name indicates, a rifle sling allows you to place your gun in it and carry it, while remaining hands-free.

Prime Day hunting deals really dropped an awesome one right into our laps. This Butler Creek Rifle Sling is a phenomenal choice.

Made only with the highest-quality materials, this bad boy won’t be ruined after a single season. Instead, you’ll be able to use it for many seasons to come.

To make your life easier, the underside of the strap has anti-slip material. That is, your rifle won’t constantly slide off your shoulder.

Hunting deals on Prime Day don’t last long, so get it before it’s gone.

Price: $19.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

6. 21% Off UTG BugBuster Scope

When you’re gun hunting you need a scope. There are very few, extremely skilled hunters who can shoot without one.

Sure, you could use your built-in sight. But is that iron sight at the end of your rifle all that great? I’ll take a gander and say “no.”

If you’d really like to improve your hunting skills, it’s important to make an investment into a solid scope.

This UTG BugBuster Scope is an incredible choice, in terms of both quality and price.

It’s a one-inch tube, that’s been covered in emerald coating. This ensures maximum transmission of light.

Plus, it comes loaded with premium zero and lockable turrets. This feature’s important because turrets affect the overall accuracy.

Moreover, it’s also set-up with Mil-dot reticle, to increase performance and aim. They’re adjustable from three-yards, up-to-infinity–truly customizable.

With a large field-of-view and extremely accommodating eye relief, it works well in close quarters battles.

In addition to the scope, this set-up includes:

Two-inch sun shade

Flip-open lens caps

Quick, detachable rings

Because you’ll be in the elements, those weather-related factors can affect your scope. Luckily, it’s been completely-sealed, to make it fog-proof, rainproof, and shockproof.

Upgrade your scope, without spending a ton of scratch. But those savings won’t be here long–they’ll be gone tomorrow.

Price: $74.98 (21 percent off MSRP)

Whether you’re a crossbow, longbow, or compound bow hunter, you’ll encounter the best Prime Day archery deals here.

7. $55 Off Barnett Whitetail Hunter II Crossbow

Whenever you choose to purchase a brand spankin’ new archery set-up, there are a number of routes you can take.

Of course, there’s the ever-loved longbow. A fun thing to shoot, but isn’t super practical, in terms of bagging something.

Compound bows are next up. By and large, they’re the most popular bow on the market. With two cams and a let-off, they do require practice and strength.

But if you’re unable to use one of the more-effort-required versions, what’s left? Easy: A crossbow.

Keep in mind, crossbows aren’t legal for all hunters in all-50-states. Check your local laws, for updated information.

If you’re eligible to use a crossbow in your state or locality, though, you’re in for a real treat. This Barnett Whitetail Hunter II Crossbow is every hunter’s dream.

With an impressive force of 350-feet-per-second, it has a hefty draw weight of 150-pounds. It releases kinetic energy at 103-feet-per-pound.

It’s dimensions are:

34.25″ long x 18.25″ wide

16.125″ axle-to-axle

Weight: 6.4-pounds

Built with Trigger Tech, with a three-pound zero-creep release. That means once you’ve drawn back, it stays where it should.

It’s engineered with all stainless steel components. And, it comes loaded with a nock sensor, to eliminate dry fire and increase the life of your bow.

Aside from the crossbow, you’ll also receive:

4×32 scope

Rope cocking device

Side mount quiver

Two 20″ headhunter arrows and wax

You’re set-up to go out, from the get-go. Although, I’d recommend you grab some back-up arrows.

These savings will be gone in a flash. Get them before it’s no longer deal day.

Price: $344.97 (14 percent off MSRP)

8. $32 Off Barnett Vortex Youth Bow

The cool thing about having a bow hunting hobby, is your ability to pass along that love to a kid in your life.

Whether that’s your own blood or a small kid you’re close to, exposing them to your favorite pasttime is a phenomenal way to bond.

Most kids are, well, kid-size. That means they’re unable to use adult-size bows–the draw length’s too long, and they’re not strong enough for the draw weight.

What’s a little archery hunter to do? Use a kid’s bow, of course! This Barnett Vortex Youth Bow really does the trick.

As you know, bows are right- or left-handed. This particular set-up is crafted for right-handed individuals.

Built for growing kids, it has a draw weight range from 19 – 45 pounds. Once a kid reaches that 45-pound draw weight, she’s ready for an “adult” bow–most states require a 45-pound draw weight minimum, to bag an animal.

The sight is totally adjustable, in one-inch increments. So, you can switch it up as the kid continues to grow.

And, this children’s bow is modeled after the full-sized Barnett’s bows. The only difference is the smaller size.

Manufactured right on American soil, it also comes with an impressive five-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

Aside from the bow, it also includes:

Three arrows

A bow holder

Watch as your favorite little kid’s eyes shine with glee. Make those eyes shine, with a little extra scratch in your pocket, thanks to the soon-to-end Prime Day deals on hunting equipment.

Price: $117.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

9. 30% Off Primos Neoprene Bow Sling

Above, we saw a couple of different slings. The Tenzing backpack, of course, came pre-loaded with a sling for both bows and guns.

In the Prime Day gun deals section, we also dove into a rifle-specific sling. Well, now it’s time to focus on a bow sling.

This Primos Neoprene Bow Sling is where it’s at. Primos, as you probably know, is one of the most-trusted names in the hunting game.

They only produce high-quality products, which are built to last–even in the toughest conditions. The Neoprene Bow Sling is no exception.

Hunting gear is only as solid as the testing it undergoes. And boy, did this baby go through the wringer–it’s 100% tested and designed, for even the harshest environment.

The neoprene is ideal for bows, as it protects your bow’s strings, cables, and cams, whether hiking through the woods, or traveling to your blind.

Never worry about annoying slippage. The shoulder strap is crafted with a no-slip rubber grip, allowing you to free up your hands.

Slip it on-and-off easily on bows ranging from 28 – 38 inches axle-to-axel. Even if you have weirdly-sized cams, it should fit well.

Depending on the state you live in, the security straps and quick-snap buckles may qualify as a “lock”. Check local laws, for best information.

Protect your bow and your wallet, with this incredible deal on Prime Day hunting products. It’ll be gone in a snap. Get it now, or you’ll be left paying full-price.

Price: $28.09 (30 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.