10 Best Prime Day Outdoors Deals: Day 2 Savings (2018)

There’s a good chance you already checked out Prime Day outdoor deals on day one. Don’t stop now, though–there are tons of outdoor gear savings available on Day 2, too!

“Outdoors” blankets a wide variety of activities that occurs outside, including sports, water recreation, and snowboarding.

Instead of trying to cram all of that into one article, though, this piece focuses on the best “classic” Amazon outdoor deals.

That is to say, if it has to do with hiking and camping, you’re sure to find it on this list.

In fact, it’s actually been broken into the following sections:

Electronic Deals And because you’re here to save some scratch, the most-savings are in the first slot, and the least-savings are in the last slot. If you came onto this article in search of hunting deals, though, you’re in luck. Head over here for the best hunting deals on Prime Day. Of course, your hobbies aren’t solely based outside. Be sure to give these Prime Day deals on music, Amazon television deals, and these video game Prime Day deals, too. But enough of those other activities. You’re here for some savings on outdoor gear. Ask and you shall receive. No more wondering what are the best Prime Day outdoor deals. Get to scrolling, and you’ll see for yourself. Prime Day Camping Deals Amazon’s a big fan of camping gear, so you’ll find tons of savings on everything from tents, to campsite must-haves. Find all of the best Prime Day deals on camping here. 1. $117 Off Coleman RoadTrip LXX Grill When it comes to “camping” there are a number of different kinds. It ranges from car camping at a pre-paved campsite, all the way to a multi-day trip into wilderness. Some people don’t enjoy the grueling nature of the latter. If you like to get into nature, without getting too into nature, you’re in the right place. After all, multi-day hiking and camping trips require a ton of planning. That planning, of course, covers food. Have you ever tried to meal plan for a trip where you can’t cook? I have, and I’ll spell it out: It SUCKS. But, there’s an easy way around that: With a camping grill. This Coleman RoadTrip LXX Grill is a solid choice. You already know and love Coleman. They produce incredible camping and outdoor gear, and their LXX Grill is no exception. Toss it into the car on your next camping trip, and you’ll have properly cooked food the whole trip. With up-to-22,000 BTUs and 285 square inches, you’ll have plenty of power and space for everything. Never worry about over-cooking again, thanks to a built-in thermometer. And, you can individually control each burner, adjusting as needed. It’s not just a grill, either. There are sliding side tables attached, to keep any utensils and plates handy. You won’t attract animals with dripped grease, as there’s a grease tray installed. It’s super easy to remove, when it needs a cleaning. Starting it is a snap, with the InstaStart ignition. That makes for matchless lighting, all with the push of a button. Packing it away is easy as pie because the legs and wheels fold up. Just put it in your car, and you’re good to go. Camping deals on Prime Day sell out quickly. Don’t delay, or you’ll be left high-and-dry. Price: $112.77 (51 percent off MSRP) Buy the Coleman RoadTrip LXX Grill here. 2. $75 Off YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler Just like any industry, the camping and outdoors industry offer a variety of companies to choose from. Some are pure garbage, and others are pure luxury…with everything in-between. Well, we’re going to be leaning into the luxury side of outdoor equipment. You might’ve heard of Yeti before this. If you haven’t, you’re in for a real treat. I personally own a couple of Yeti products, and I’m always blown away with how well they work. Without a doubt, this YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler is just as amazing. When you go camping, you obviously need to bring food. If you’re not planning on eating solely freeze dried meals, you definitely need a cooler. The problem with most coolers is that they don’t retain insulation very well, over a period of time. Instead, they work well for a day-or-two, and then the ice melts. You don’t have to worry about that annoyance with this Yeti. It’s built for keeping ice cold for days, no matter the outside temperature. Portability might as well be its middle name. Built to withstand even the roughest terrain, it can be brought anywhere. Carrying a cooler is never easy, but this particular model features a tapered body. This makes it more comfortable to haul around. Durability isn’t a question, with this Yeti. It’s covered in a DryHide Shell, which is totally waterproof. And, it has nearly-indestructible straps, built for taking a beating. Keep everything secured, with the HydroLok Zipper–a concept borrowed from HazMat suits. In other words, it’s totally leakproof, eliminating any spills, and keeping the cold locked in. Yetis rarely go on sale. Take advantage of this Prime Day camping gear sale, or it’ll be gone forever. Price: $174.99 (30 percent off MSRP) Buy the YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler here. 3. $56 Off FiveJoy Instant Popup Camping Tent When it comes to camping, what’s the number one thing you need? A tent, duh. (Ok, I know some people camp without tents, or simply sleep in hammocks. They’re the exceptions, not the rule). While I love camping, the worst part about it is set-up and taking-down the tent–especially if I have to do it alone. Well, a number of camping experts at FiveJoy recognized this annoyance. So, they created the Instant Popup Camping Tent. Setting this puppy up is stress-free and easy. Simply take it out of the bag, and it’ll pop up automatically. Seriously–you can count in seconds how long this takes. Say goodbye to those cumbersome tent poles and horrible directions. All it takes is you sliding it out of the included carrying bag. Unlike other tents, this one comes with two entrances at opposite-ends of the tend. They do have a nylon flap, for privacy. In the center of the tent is a loop, which is perfect for hanging a lantern, or storing your car keys in a highly-visible place. Windows easily transform into a rain fly, when you attach them to the lines and loops, below the window flap. Guy lines and stakes are included, to secure the tent. Being a casual camper doesn’t mean you have to skip the cool gear. You’ll be thrilled with this amazing Amazon deal on camping equipment. Also available in a camel brown color. Price: $56 (49 percent off MSRP) Buy the ?FiveJoy Instant Popup Camping Tent here. 4. 55% Off Streamlight Siege Lantern When you’re putting together your camping checklist, there are a few “must-haves”, like the tent we saw above. But, there are also a number of “it would suck if I forgot this, but I’ll live” items, too. One of those items is a lantern. Lanterns are important for being able to see at night–kind of no duh. They’re also fantastic in survival situations, too. This Streamlight Siege Lantern covers the best of both worlds: Convenience and safety. It has five modes:

High (540 lumens)

Medium (275 lumens)

Low (55 lumens)

Red (10 lumens)

Red SOS flashing

Regardless of the kind of light you need, it shines in a full-360-degrees, featuring C4 LED technology.

Monitor the battery level, with the built-in indicator, located right on the on/off button. Replacing batteries is simply, when the time comes.

An outer-layer can be placed over the lantern, in order to make the light “float”. Remove it, and you’ll have “normal” light.

Should you choose to remove the outer-layer, you can flip it upside and hang it by the D-ring, for lighting a larger area.

Lanterns can cost a pretty penny. At its current price, this Prime Day camping gear is a steal.

Price: $27.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

5. 25% Off KingCamp Camping Folding Chair

Above, I mentioned items that you don’t need to bring, but might be unhappy if you forget them.

We already covered the all-important lantern. Now, we’re going to focus on something else. First, let me ask a question: When you eat, where will you sit?

If you’re left without an answer, it’s all good. You could technically just bring a blanket and sit on the ground, like you’re at a picnic.

But honestly, there’s a better solution: Camping chairs. This KingCamp Camping Folding Chair is a great buy.

Most camping chairs collapse down, leaving you with a skinny, but lengthy thing to carry. This guy, though, acts like a regular folding chair.

That is to say, it’s far-more-compact than other camping chairs. In fact, it measures a mere 20″ long x 19″ wide x six-inches deep. And, it has a convenient carrying handle.

Other camping chairs have a weight capacity of 250-pounds. Outshining the competition once again, the KingCamp Camping Folding Chair holds up-to-300-pounds.

Built with a rugged steel frame, it also has a reinforced mesh back and bottom. The fabric itself is moisture-wicking, for those unbearably hot summer days.

The best thing? It’s not just a chair–it has table qualities, too. With padded arm rests and a side table with drink holder, you can eat without scooting towards a table.

Invest in a camping chair that you’ll love, at a price you’ll love even more.

Of course, these camping chairs aren’t the be-all, end-all. Peep some of the best chairs for camping.

Price: $59.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

While very similar to camping, hiking is its own beast. Gear can get expensive quickly. So, be sure to snag these hiking deals on Amazon, before the savings are gone.

6. $70 Off Klymit KSB Sleeping Bag

If you’re an avid outdoorsman, you understand the sheer amount of similarity between hiking and camping.

Depending on your intensity and plans, your hiking pack may overlap 100% with all of your camping gear.

So, if you’re looking for lightweight equipment that work for both activities, look no further than the Klymit KSB Sleeping Bag.

If products could have two middle names, this baby’s would be “versatile” and “lightweight”. Built specifically for warmer weather, it’s also a solid choice on cooler nights.

When you’re hiking, space is obviously an issue. Luckily, you can shorten the Kylmit’s bag, with a two-way zipper for increased ventilation.

In addition to its ventilation qualities, the two-way zipper also allow you to transform it from a sleeping bag, to a big blanket.

Made with 650 fill-down, you’ll stay cuddle cozy even on the chilliest summer nights. It has a temperature rating down to 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

You’ll be pleased when you’re warm, and even more pleased because you saved a ton in the process.

Price: $129.13 (35 percent off MSRP)

7. 33% Off PAWABOO Pet Carrier Backpack

I’ll admit, I always thought all of those weird “dog moms” and “dog dads” were a bit over-the-top in their love for their pets.

Well, I’m now one of those crazy dog moms. My pup is my best friend, and I bring him everywhere. Unfortunately, as a yorkie, he’s not built for lengthy hikes or rough terrain.

If you’re stuck in the same position, unable to bring your pet on a hike, don’t you worry–there’s an easy solution.

Pick up a PAWABOO Pet Carrier Backpack. Yes. It’s exactly as it sounds–a baby carrier, except for your furry friends.

And because it’s engineered for animal babies, not human babies, it features leg holes that are spaced far enough apart.

The pack itself is made with a mixture of polyester fiber and breathable mesh. Plus, it has two additional mesh side panels, for maximum breathability.

Putting your pet in the carrier is pretty straightforward, with an elastic opening and zipper. Slide him in, and secure him with the zipper.

In fact, you can get everything set-up with one hand. Just release the buckles on the ends of the straps, and you’re good-to-go.

Never leave your pup at home again. Surprise him with this amazing deal on Amazon hiking gear.

Price: $11.19 (33 percent off MSRP)

With so many advances in technology, we’ve seen a lot of outdoor electronics hit the market. Here, you’ll find the best ones for the best price.

8. $125 Off Garmin vívoactive HR GPS Smart Watch

I remember when Apple dropped the Apple Watch. I swear, the entire technology community blew up simultaneously.

Since then, other companies have jumped on the smart watch bandwagon. Smart watches are incredible, when it comes to outdoor activities.

Not only do they monitor your heart rate, but they also keep you connected. If you need to keep an eye on your phone for some reason, a watch allows you to check it, without pulling it out of your bag.

You may already know the company “Garmin” for their fabulous GPS devices. Heck, my family had one for a number of years.

They produce high-quality electronics, mostly geared towards traveling. Well, their vívoactive HR GPS Smart Watch really gives the Apple Watch a run for its money.

My best friend actually owns this and swears by it. The regular fit is designed for wrists between 5.39″ – 7.68″ in circumference.

The display size is 28.6mm x 20.7mm, making it large-enough-to-see, but not gaudily-large. And, it’s sunlight readable, making it useful on even the brightest days.

Recharging anything is a pain in the butt. Luckily, this bad boy holds a charge for up-to-eight-days, when it’s in activity tracking mode. That means you can charge before you leave, and be set for your whole hiking excursion.

Should you choose to take a dip in any water you encounter, don’t worry. It’s engineered with a water rating of five ATM.

If you’ve been lusting after a smart watch, grab this incredible Prime Day outdoor electronics deal before it’s gone.

9. $49 Off GoPro Hero Session

When it comes to pretty much any outdoor activity, there’s a good chance you want to record your excursions.

Whether that’s ripping a snowboard down some chutes, hitting a perfect barrel on your surfboard, or exploring new trails, recording your adventures is downright fun.

As far as recording it, though, you’re left with a few options: Your phone or a video camera. Your phone’s great, until it runs out of space…and it doesn’t have the highest-recording quality.

A video camera is a solid choice…but most of them are cumbersome and take up a ton of room in your bag.

Turn that frown upside down–you probably already know the solution: A GoPro.

GoPro has been around for a number of years. Each new iteration they drop comes with a lot of fanfare and excitement. But, that excitement never translates to your wallet.

I’ll just say it; GoPros are expensive. Don’t get me wrong–I love my GoPro. But, that thing cost an arm-and-a-leg.

Well, GoPro finally took the hint and dropped the Hero Session. Just like when Apple dropped the 5c, this bad boy has a ton of amazing features, without the un-amazing price.

Every recording is high-resolution at 1,440-pixels-per-inch, which translates to sharp, pure images. Frame rates of up-to-100-per-second, allow for smooth playback in slow-motion.

And like its sister versions, you’re not just stuck recording video. You also have the ability to take 8MP photos. Or, you can set a time-lapse at 0.5- to 60-second intervals, bursting for up-to-10-seconds.

Where it differs from many of its predecessors, though, is the fact that it’s entirely waterproof. Yes, you read that correctly. Waterproof without housing.

Turn it on, connect to your phone, shoot, and review. Your life of a GoPro owner is about to get way more exciting.

When purchasing the Hero Session, keep in mind that it isn’t the high-end luxury piece you normally see GoPro produce. Instead, it’s an affordable extreme sports camera, with many of the same qualities as the other models, but not all of them.

Without a doubt, you’ll be thrilled with your GoPro purchase, especially at this price. It’s going up in less-than-12-hours. Get it before it’s gone.

Price: $99.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

10. 40% Off DoDoeleph Syma Drone

Over the past few years, drones have exploded in popularity. When they first hit the market, they were expensive as all get out.

Like all technology, as time has passed, prices have significantly reduced on these super fun outdoor electronics.

Taking one on a hike might be a slight pain, but the benefits truly outweigh the downfalls. The pictre you can take with a drone are unmatched by your phone.

You simply can’t get to areas and produce the same angles as a drone. Nothing against humans–just a fact.

This DoDoeleph Syma Drone is a phenomenal choice.

You don’t have to be a drone expert to use it. In fact, even a complete newbie will get the hang of it in minutes.

Since it doesn’t have a single direction, you can fly it any way you please. A six-axis gyro stabilization system keeps everything steady, while you flow.

It’s powered by two batteries, for increased flight time. Plus, it comes with a back-up battery, so you can continue your fun.

If you choose to fly it at night, you can see it from far away. Fully-loaded with LEDs, it displays indicator lights when in use.

A drone isn’t what you think of when it comes to outdoor gear. But, it’ll keep you entertained for hours, providing an entirely different outdoors experience.

Don’t be left paying full-price for this drone. Make sure you grab this amazing Prime Day deal on hiking equipment, before it’s gone forever.

Price: $17.90 (40 percent off MSRP)

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.