Camping With Dogs: The Essentials You Need

Camping with dogs is one of the most fun activities you can enjoy as a pet owner. It combines hiking, the great outdoors, directed play, activity time, and new sights and smells. Below you’ll find a list of essential gear for dog friendly camping.
Since you’ll need your dog to be leashed at all times, you’ll want a tie-out so you don’t have to maintain possession of them during your entire trip. For my money, this is one of the best out there.
The genius of this dog tie-out compared to a traditional point-to-point version is that multiple dogs can use it without getting tangled and they can access just about every corner of your campsite. I use one of these for my dogs when a fenced area isn’t available and I absolutely love it. Installation is simple and they haven’t been tangled up yet. Remember to grab a cable to use with it.
If you prefer a traditional style tie out, go for the Ruffwear Knot-a-Hitch.
Whether you’re car camping or going on a multi-day hike, you’ll need to provide ample water for your dog. We’ve selected a couple of items to help with this, starting with this dog water bottle from Kurgo. It holds 24 ounces with an eight ounce water bowl integrated into the bottom.
The loop on the top can be clipped to bags or even a tent with the help of a carabiner. When car camping, you can fill this up whenever you take a trip to the bathroom so you always have enough. Comes in blue, red, or green.
There are more options for dog water bottles to consider, as well, since they are a key item to have on hand.
Continuing with the theme of dog hydration, you might want your dog to carry their own water, especially on hikes. This is a dog backpack especially meant for that purpose. Each of the compartments holds a 0.6 liter water bladder, while the entire structure is based on a robust Ruffwear harness.
I use one of these for my husky because he might just be the thirstiest dog on the planet. Like other dog harness models this includes two leash attachment points and five points of adjustment for the best fit.
Whether it’s water or food, you’ll want a handy bowl for feeding or watering your pup. The humans on my camping trip occasionally use collapsible dishwear, so it makes sense that your dog could, too.
This bowl holds 24 fluid ounces, which matches the Kurgo bottle elsewhere on this list. This is a durable silicone bowl that folds flat and attaches to anything you like with an included carabiner. I have one of these and use it frequently on trails and roadtrips. I like that it’s dishwasher safe, as well.
For a slightly different approach, you might consider the Tuff Mutt Collapsible Canvas Dog Bowl, which folds up into a case the size of your hand. It holds 48 ounces of water or four cups of food.
Paw protection is definitely something to consider when camping with dogs. Certainly in winter, but also if you plan to be traversing hard terrain, or simply because your dog won’t get a break from the untamed earth for a few days. While you could opt for dog boots or something that actually covers your dog’s paws, this is an easier solution that your dog is less likely to hate.
Simply apply this balm to the pads of your dog’s paws to protect them from pavement, sand, snow, salt, and a million other possible irritants. By using this, you’ll also be conditioning your dog’s paws to keep them from cracking.
This dog frisbee from West Paw is made of their durable Zogoflex material. This special material is gentle on dog teeth, and provides an interesting chewing experience for them. It also floats in case your camping trip occurs next to a lake or river. Choose from three colors.
While it’s true that a lot of camping involves hiking or other activity, sometimes camping is just about relaxing near a fire. In the event that your dog somehow doesn’t get enough stimulation through activity, you’ll want to bring along a toy or two for them to chew while you read your book or tend to the fire.
You probably want to pack a couple of toys to keep them occupied, and durable dog toys make the best options for this purpose.
Since your dog has to be leashed for the entirety of a camping trip, you’ll want to get them a harness. Attaching them at the collar is less secure and can strain their necks in a short amount of time. There are a number of great dog harnesses, but when my 70-pound monsters go somewhere that requires they stay leashed, they use this option from 2 Hounds Design.
This strikes the right balance of being durable, relatively easy to adjust, lightweight, and providing proper control. The bottom strap is lined with velvet to prevent chafing and there are two connection points. A two-point leash is included for walking, as well. Choose from 19 different colors.
The weather doesn’t always cooperate with your planned trips, so packing a dog raincoat is a good idea. Some models have a thick lining to keep dogs warm, which might be best for your dog, but that makes them a little less packable. This option from RC Pet folds into its own included pouch, which can then be tethered to a leash.
Choose from eight sizes in up to 17 different patterns.
When camping, you’re often outdoors when it’s dark, which can make seeing your dog difficult. This handy locator beacon attaches to a standard one inch dog collar or via the included carabiner clip. You get up to 250 hours of on time and a mode for flashing and for solid.
Choose from blue, green, red, white, or orange.
We used the “9 Expert Tips for Camping and Hiking with Dogs” post on the KOA blog to help inform some our picks for this list, and number nine on that list is a dog first aid kit. This kit from RC Pet includes the basics for treating your dog’s wounds outside the house, as well as a pocket refrence guide for dealing with common ailments.
There’s a pickup bag slot, so it pulls double-duty, and, of course, a carabiner for attaching it to backpacks and leashes.
You’ll certainly need to clean up after your dog if you’re staying at a campground, so having a pickup bag dispenser is a good idea. Some of them are integrated into a treat pouches (more on that in a moment), but depending on the length of your trip or the number of dogs with you, you may want to have a couple rolls of pickup bags on you.
Alternatively, you could load a single roll and then use the main organizational pocket for holding any number of other items like keys or cards. Three colors are available for this handy item.
Giving your dog a place to sleep in the tent will mean they get comfortable and relax faster. This simple travel dog bed from ChuckIt! accomplishes that goal, providing a microfiber sleeping surface for your pup that packs up into its own bag.
This bed measures 30 by 39 inches, which should cover all but the largest dogs. It’s machine washable so you can get the campfire smell out when you get home.
If you’re looking for something more substantial for car camping trips, you might consider going for an elevated pet bed to keep them a bit more comfortable, especially if they’re older.
Chances are you’ll be sleeping in one, so you might consider opting for a dog sleeping bag, as well, instead of just a bed. This is an especially good idea if your dog gets cold easily (like my blue nose pit) but you don’t necessarily want them climbing in with you.
This measures 35 by 26 inches and is insulated to help keep your dog’s warmth in. You can use it by itself, or combine it with the Highlands pad to offer your dog a little more comfort. Both fold down and tuck into bags easily so you could even use them for backpacking.
It’s unlikely that you’ll want to tote a full-size pet food container with you when you go camping, so this travel sized Vittles Vault is perfect for the job. It holds about eight cups of food, contained in an air-tight jar to keep everything fresh.
Each end is capped with a bowl, which are held together with a C-clamp for easy carrying. This is an elegant solution to bringing dog food with you on your camping trip, as well as helping with the actual feeding.
You could also consider the Kurgo Kibble Carrier, which holds five pounds of food, if you prefer.
Especially when you plan to be traversing rough terrain, having your hands free and keeping your dog safe at the same time is key. This hands-free dog leash from Tuff Mutt combines a waist strap with a bungee section to allow freedom of movement for both of you.
This is equally good for a daily run when camping or for long-range hikes. There are seven colors to choose from. My wife and I used this for awhile to help manage the walking load with our three big dogs and found that it was more than up to the challenge.
Camping with dogs means a wealth of new and exciting stimuli, which can occasionally make them hard to control. If you want to make sure your dog behaves properly while at the campsite, bring a long a dog treat pouch to help reinforce good behaviors.
This one is an especially good choice because a pickup bag dispenser is also integrated into it. It has a belt clip, as well as other pockets for holding small items. Add in some dog training treats and you’ll be able to keep your dog focused on your commands.
When camping with dogs, it’s almost certain they’ll get into something stinky, so this spray makes them smell better.
Even just being outside and rolling in the dirt for a few days can start to give them a bit of a smell, so this small investment is absolutely worth it.
Given that they’ll be sleeping right next to you at night in close quarters, you might want to have a waterless bath solution on hand to freshen them up each night. This deodorizing dog spray from Earthbath will do the trick while also conditioning your dog’s coat. Choose from five different scents.
These little devices are tick removers that are meant to hang out on your dog’s collar, so they’re always within reach. Most camping is done in the woods or other wild places, and that means ticks. While you should of course keep your dog up to date on flea and tick prevention, you’re bound to see a tick or two on them at some point.
This is a pack of three for covering multiple dogs or for attaching to different places. Of course, you could always pack a more traditional tick remover tool, if you prefer.
You might consider toting one of these portable showers along for your trip.
If your dog manages to find a mudbath but there isn’t a body of water nearby they can go rinse off in before it’s time to climb into the tent, this product will seriously save you stress.
This USB-rechargeable device allows you to drop one end in any container of water and turn it into a shower. This will allow you rinse your dog off and keep them free of muck for the duration of your camping trip.