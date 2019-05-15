Camping With Dogs: The Essentials You Need

Since you’ll need your dog to be leashed at all times, you’ll want a tie-out so you don’t have to maintain possession of them during your entire trip. For my money, this is one of the best out there.

The genius of this dog tie-out compared to a traditional point-to-point version is that multiple dogs can use it without getting tangled and they can access just about every corner of your campsite. I use one of these for my dogs when a fenced area isn’t available and I absolutely love it. Installation is simple and they haven’t been tangled up yet. Remember to grab a cable to use with it.

If you prefer a traditional style tie out, go for the Ruffwear Knot-a-Hitch.