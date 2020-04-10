11 Best Women’s Golf Bags: Compare, Buy & Save

When searching for the best women’s golf bags, you’ll want to look for a few important features, including, but limited to, functionality, storage space, size, and, of course, style. But if you’re in the market for a new bag and don’t have time to do the research, don’t worry, we do and we did. And we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and practical golf bags that will help make your decision much easier.
Whether you prefer stand bags or cart bags, each of which are highlighted, we’re sure you’ll find one to your liking.
Are you interested in a complete club bundle? Check out our recommendations for the best women’s golf club complete sets, which come with clubs and bags and are ideal for beginners and casual players.
1. TaylorMade TM Stand Golf Bag 5.0Price: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ergonomic dual shoulder straps with air mesh make for an easy, comfortable carry
- 6 pockets include a velour-lined valuables pocket, full-length garment pocket, and a golf ball pocket
- 4-way top with 1 full-length divider for club separation and protection
- Some users felt it wasn't durably built
- Some users felt the legs weren't very sturdy
- It's an older model, so quantities might be limited
Extra light with plenty of storage and at a bargain price, the TaylorMade TM Golf Stand Bag 5.0 is ideal for the golfer who enjoys to walk the course. Although the bag is cart-compatible if that’s what you prefer.
There are six total pockets, including ones for valuables (velour-lined), clothing, golf balls, a water bottle, and other accessories. The bag, which is made of durable nylon, has a 4-way top with a full-length divider to protect the clubs.
Other highlights include grab handles, an ergonomic dual shoulder strap carrying system with breathable mesh, an ant-split non-slip stand system, an EVA molded hip pad for comfort, an umbrella sleeve, and rain hood.
Find more TaylorMade TM Stand Golf Bag 5.0 information and reviews here.
2. Callaway Golf Fusion 14 Stand BagPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14 full-length club dividers hold every club and minimizes contact and damage
- Self-balancing, X-Act Fit Strap System makes it easy and comfortable to carry
- 14 total pockets, including space for cell phones, valuables, rangefinder, apparel, accessories, wireless speaker and more
- Some users said if you have shorter clubs it might be difficult to take them out of the dividers
- Some users experienced some durability issues in the straps, clips, and stitching
- Quantities might be limited
The Callaway Golf Fusion 14 Stand Bag is one of the company’s more popular items thanks to its functionality and unique features.
Weighing in at just under 6 pounds (5.7 to be exact), it features a 14-way top with full-length dividers to keep your clubs organized and protected. And it has plenty of storage, including magnectic pockets for valuables and rangefinders, an insulated water bottle pocket, a cell phone sleeve, and the compartments for gear and golf balls.
Other cool highlights are the Bluetooth speaker pocket for the JLab Audio Crasher Mini, though the speaker is not included, and the alignment stick sleeve if you use golf training aids.
The Fusion 14 also has a comfortable double carry strap system for easy transport. All of these feature combine to make it one of the more popular women’s golf bags.
Find more Callaway Golf Fusion 14 Stand Bag information and reviews here.
3. TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Golf BagPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- FlexTech Stand System features a smooth-release, collapsible base system for easy propping
- The full-length dividers help eliminate club crowding
- It has a no-zip rangefinder pocket for easy access
- Some users didn't think the legs weren't designed very well
- Some users thought it didn't have as much storage space
- On the pricey side
When it comes to carry golf bags, the TaylorMade FlexTech Lite is perfect for the player who walks the course thanks to its lighter weight, which is just 4.1 pounds. It also has a soft and comfortable self-adjusting dual-strap system.
This bag features TM’s FlexTech Stand System, which has a smooth-release, collapsible base that allows you to prop your bag with ease with the anti-split legs and retrieve your clubs with no hassle.
Other highlights include a 4-way top with full-length dividers, a no-zip slot for rangefinders, and eight pockets, including a micro-suede lined valuables pocket.
Find more TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Golf Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 15-way top has full length individual dividers for all clubs
- Top-Lok Technology attachs the bag securely to any newer model Bag Boy push cart
- 7 total pockets, including large golf ball pocket, fleece-lined valuables pocket, and an insulated cooler
- Since this bag has no stand legs or carrying strap
- It's lightweight, but some might find it a bit bulky
- Some users felt the club dividers were a bit narrow
Highlighted by its 15-way top, all with full-length dividers, the Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag has Top-Lok Technology that securely attaches the bag to any newer model Bag Boy push cart.
The top, which measures 9 inches in diameter, includes a large well for oversized putters with jumbo grips and there are ergonomic integrated lift handles. There are seven total pockets, including ones for garments, golf balls, valuables (velour-lined), and refreshments (insulated cooler).
Weighing just 4.2 pounds, the DG Lite II also has an umbrella sleeve, a cart strap sleeve, and a towel holder ring with a velcro glove holder.
Want a cart bag but like to walk the course? If so, then check out a wider selection of golf push carts, which allow you to get the exercise from walking the course without having to lug all that extra weight.
Find more Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 5 pockets for apparel, valuables (velour-lined); golf balls., and a beverage
- X-Strap System is easy to get on and off and has high-density foam padding
- Weighing under 3 pounds, it's designed for the golfer who likes to walk
- On the pricey side
- There are 4 top dividers but only 2 are full-length dividers
- Quantitites might be limited
Designed for the golfer who loves to walk the course, the Sun Mountain 2.5+ Golf Stand Bag weighs less than 3 pounds, but has the storage and features you need, making it a very popular choice in women’s golf bags.
Other top highlights of the bag include the Dual X-Strap System, which features high-density foam padding for comfort, a 9-inch, 4-way top with two full-length dividers, durable carbon fiber legs, and grip handle.
As for storage, there are five pockets for apparel, balls, valuables (velour-lined), a beverage, and other accessories such as divot tools and tees.
Find more Sun Mountain Women's 2.5+ Golf Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 14-way top with full-length dividers, including separate tube for putters and wedges
- Lots of storage, including a insulated cooler pocket with vents and 4 large exterior pockets
- There is a removeable front logo panel that you can customize
- It doesn't have stand legs, so if you walk, you'll have to lean it on something or on the ground
- Some might find it a bit too bulky
- Can be a bit pricey, depending on what color style you choose
The RJ Sports Paradise Deluxe Cart Bag boasts some useful features, including an insulated cooler and a separate tub for putters and wedges, making them easy to grab.
The bag has a 9-inch diameter, 14-way top with full-length dividers to keep all your clubs separated and protected. There is plenty of storage, like the aforementioned insulated, vented cooler for drinks and snacks, but also four exterior pockets for apparel and golf shoes, a pocket for golf balls, and a front organizer pocket. There’s also a scorecard sleeve, tee holder, pencil holder, rain hood, umbrella sleeve, a padded shoulder strap, and a removeable front logo panel that you can customize with your name or whatever you’d like. Another bonus — you get a free accessory pouch.
These RJ Sports women’s golf bags are available in four color schemes — Palm Breeze (pictured), Houdstooth, Magnolia Plum, and Polk A Dot.
Check out our picks for the best golf bags with coolers to see more options.
Find more RJ Sports Paradise Deluxe Cart Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 14-way full-length dividers keep clubs in place and protected; integrated putter well
- 7 total pockets, including an insulated cooler, 2 for apparel, and more storage for equipment
- 2 strategically placed utility handles make it easy to move and carry
- The vivid color scheme might not be everyone's cup of tea
- They can be on the pricey side
- If you're looking for a stand bag, this isn't for you as it has no legs
Birdie Babe is known for their bright, eye-catching women’s golf bags, and the Pinkadelic Pink Tye Die Cart Bag is one of their more popular and functional styles.
This model has a 14-way top with full-length dividers that keep your all your clubs organized and protected, including your putter, which has its own integrated well compartment. As for storage, there are seven total pockets, including two for apparel, an insulated cooler spot, and more places to hold golf balls, tees, and other accessories.
Ideal for riding in carts, the bag has two utility handles to make it easy to move and carry and comes with a rain hood to keep your clubs dry on wet days.
Find more Birdie Babe Pinkadelic Pink Tye Die Golf Cart Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 5-way top has 5 full-length dividers with room for all your clubs
- Aluminum legs and hinged bottom provide excellent stability
- Dual-density foam strap is durable, cushioned, and comfortable
- On the pricey side
- Some users didn't think there was enough storage
- Quantities might be limited
The Titleist Hybrid 5 combines style, functionality, and comfort in a stand bag that can also be used in carts thanks to its built-in cart strap loop.
The bag has a 5-way top with 5 full-length dividers to keep your clubs organized. There are 7 total pockets, including ones for gear and apparel, accessories, and a waterproof valuables pocket.
There are strong aluminum legs and hinged bottoms for excellent stability and support. And the dual-density shoulder strap provides comfort and cushioning when walking the course.
Gofl equipment isn’t cheap and you’ll want to protect your investment. Take a look at our picks for the best golf bag organizers, which can be conveniently stored in your home.
Find more Titleist Hybrid 5 Golf Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- StaDry Waterproof construction repels water and has seam-sealed zippers
- Legs are made of strong aluminum and combine with hinged bottom for extra stability
- Dual-density foam in the shoulder strap provides cushioning and comfort
- It's on the pricey side
- Some users thought the bag itself wasn't very sturdy
- There isn't as much storage compared to other bags on the list
Highlighted the waterproof construction and seam-sealed zippers, the Titleist Players 4 Sta-Dry Golf Stand Bag is designed to repel water to keep your gear and valuables dry.
The bag has a 4-way top with 4 full-length dividers with space for all your clubs. There are six total pockets, including a full-length compartment for clothing and others for golf balls, accessories, and more.
The legs are made of aluminum and combine with the hinged bottom to provide excellent support. The dual-density foam shoulder strap is both cushioned and comfortable.
Can’t get to the course? Work on your game at home with one of our picks for the top indoor putting greens.
Find more Titleist Players 4 StaDry Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- 14-way top with 14 full-length dividers keep clubs separated and protected
- The padded OptiFit Comfort Strap is designed to provide maximum comfort
- Increased storage, including an insulated water bottle pocket, cell phone sleeve, and waterproof valuables pocket
- While still lightweight, it does weight more (almost 6 pounds) than most on this list
- It's a little on the pricey side
- Quantities might be limited
Innovative Calloway technology highlights the Fairway 14 Golf Stand Bag, which is available in seven stylish color schemes (Lilac/White is pictured here).
Some of that technology is the updated self-balancing X-Act Fit Strap System and the padded OptiFit Comfort Strap design, which provides maximum comfort. The 14-way top has 14 full-length dividers to keep all your clubs separated and protected. There is enough storage, including pockets for apparel, accessories, cell phones, water bottles (insulated), and valuables (waterproof).
Other highlights are the rain hood, carabiner-style towel hook with an attachment for your glove, and the Callaway logo.
Stuck at home? Work on your game and get instant feedback with home golf simulators, which are convenient and effective ways to improve your swing
Find more Callaway Golf Fairway 14 Stand Bag information and reviews here.
What is the Difference Between a Golf Stand Bag & a Cart Bag?
The main difference between stand bags and cart bags is that stand bags have built-in legs and the cart bags don't.
The legs allow you to tilt your bag on the ground without having to lean it on a tree or bench. And nobody wants to lay their bag down on the ground where it can get dirty. Cart bags don't have legs and most golfers usually leave them in the cart for the entire round.
While both are generally lighweight and have sufficient storage, cart bags tend to be a bit bulkier and fit more naturally in golf carts. Stand bags, while they fit in a cart, tend to be used by golfers who prefer to walk the course as they also have comfortable shoulder strap carrying systems.
Both are also suitable to use in golf push carts and pull carts.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.