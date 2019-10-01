Fantasy Football Week 5 RB Rankings: Melvin Gordon Returns

Fantasy Football Week 5 RB Rankings: Melvin Gordon Returns

Getty Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon made his much-awaited return from his holdout last week. However, this week will serve as Gordon’s first game action of 2019.

The Bolts have been just fine without Gordon in the lineup. Austin Ekeler has averaged nearly 27 fantasy points in Gordon’s absence this season, making him the second-highest scoring fantasy back in the NFL through four weeks.

Will Ekeler become the DeAngelo Williams to Gordon’s Le’Veon Bell from years past. Where Williams was a top-five play with Bell out the lineup, only to be fantasy dirt with Bell in the lineup.

See where Ekeler and Gordon rank in our Fantasy Football Week 5 RB rankings below. Also find out which players will perform better than usual, and which will perform worse than their usual fantasy output.

* Player rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
  2. James Conner – 26.5 pts. (RB6)
  3. Joe Mixon – 10.30 pts. (RB32)

James White at WAS

James White returned to the Patriots lineup in Week 4 following missing Week 3’s game due to the birth of his son. White quickly re-assumed his pass-catching duties in the New England offense in his return.

In a game where Tom Brady only threw for 150 yards, White led all Patriots players with eight receptions for 57 yards.

White faces off with a Washington defense that just last week allowed Giants running back Wayne Gallman to reel in six reception for 55 yards and a receiving touchdown. Washington has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in 2019.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
  2. Dalvin Cook – 19.0 pts. (RB11)
  3. Aaron Jones – 17.80 pts. (RB15)
  5. Le’Veon Bell at PHI
  6. This relies heavily on if Sam Darnold can give it a go for the Jets this week. However, If Boomer Esiason’s quote on it being “not humanly possible” for Darnold to play Sunday holds any merit, we’re going to proceed as he won’t be under center for the Jets vs. the Eagles.

That leaves Luke Falk at the helm for the Jets. Which also leaves no passing threat for the New York offense. Philly will stack the box daring Falk to beat them.

The Eagles defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. They’ve also held opposing starting running backs to an absurd average of just 1.8 yards per carry this season.

Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

  • Better Than Usual *
  • Worse Than Usual *
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank RBs TEAM Opp.

1

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

vs. GB

2

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

vs. JAC

3

 Dalvin Cook MIN

at NYG

4

 David Johnson ARI

at CIN

5

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. TB

6

 Nick Chubb CLE

at SF

7

 Mark Ingram BAL

at PIT

8

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. DEN

9

 Chris Carson SEA

vs. LAR

10

 Marlon Mack IND

at KC

11

 James Conner PIT

vs. BAL

12

 Leonard Fournette JAC

at CAR

13

 LeSean McCoy KC

vs. IND

14

 Derrick Henry TEN

vs. BUF

15

 Joe Mixon CIN

vs. ARI

16

 Todd Gurley LAR

at SEA

17

 Aaron Jones GB

at DAL

18

 Le’Veon Bell* NYJ

at PHI

19

 Wayne Gallman NYG

vs. MIN

20

 James White* NE

at WAS

21

 David Montgomery CHI

at OAK

22

 Melvin Gordon LAC

vs. DEN

23

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

at LAC

24

 Josh Jacobs OAK

vs. CHI

25

 Jordan Howard PHI

vs. NYJ

26

 Devonta Freeman ATL

at HOU

27

 Sony Michel NE

at WAS

28

 Carlos Hyde HOU

vs. ATL

29

 Darrel Williams KC

vs. IND

30

 Ronald Jones II TB

at NO

31

 Matt Breida SF

vs. CLE

32

 Frank Gore BUF

at TEN

33

 Chris Thompson WAS

vs. NE

34

 Miles Sanders PHI

vs. NYJ

35

 Royce Freeman DEN

at LAC

36

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

vs. BAL

37

 Tarik Cohen CHI

at OAK

38

 Duke Johnson HOU

vs. ATL

39

 Rex Burkhead NE

at WAS

40

 Tevin Coleman SF

vs. CLE

41

 Peyton Barber TB

at NO

42

 Malcolm Brown LAR

at SEA

43

 Giovani Bernard CIN

vs. ARI

44

 Nyheim Hines IND

at KC

45

 Dion Lewis TEN

vs. BUF

46

 Adrian Peterson WAS

vs. NE

47

 Ito Smith ATL

at HOU

48

 C.J. Prosise SEA

vs. LAR

49

 Darren Sproles PHI

vs. NYJ

50

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. CLE

51

 Tony Pollard DAL

vs. GB

52

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. TB

