Fantasy Football Week 5 RB Rankings: Melvin Gordon Returns

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon made his much-awaited return from his holdout last week. However, this week will serve as Gordon’s first game action of 2019.

The Bolts have been just fine without Gordon in the lineup. Austin Ekeler has averaged nearly 27 fantasy points in Gordon’s absence this season, making him the second-highest scoring fantasy back in the NFL through four weeks.

Will Ekeler become the DeAngelo Williams to Gordon’s Le’Veon Bell from years past. Where Williams was a top-five play with Bell out the lineup, only to be fantasy dirt with Bell in the lineup.

See where Ekeler and Gordon rank in our Fantasy Football Week 5 RB rankings below. Also find out which players will perform better than usual, and which will perform worse than their usual fantasy output.

* Player rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: James Conner – 26.5 pts. (RB6) Joe Mixon – 10.30 pts. (RB32)

James White at WAS

James White returned to the Patriots lineup in Week 4 following missing Week 3’s game due to the birth of his son. White quickly re-assumed his pass-catching duties in the New England offense in his return.

In a game where Tom Brady only threw for 150 yards, White led all Patriots players with eight receptions for 57 yards.

White faces off with a Washington defense that just last week allowed Giants running back Wayne Gallman to reel in six reception for 55 yards and a receiving touchdown. Washington has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in 2019.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Dalvin Cook – 19.0 pts. (RB11) Aaron Jones – 17.80 pts. (RB15) Le’Veon Bell at PHI This relies heavily on if Sam Darnold can give it a go for the Jets this week. However, If Boomer Esiason’s quote on it being “not humanly possible” for Darnold to play Sunday holds any merit, we’re going to proceed as he won’t be under center for the Jets vs. the Eagles.

That leaves Luke Falk at the helm for the Jets. Which also leaves no passing threat for the New York offense. Philly will stack the box daring Falk to beat them.

The Eagles defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. They’ve also held opposing starting running backs to an absurd average of just 1.8 yards per carry this season.

Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs

Better Than Usual *

Worse Than Usual *

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank RBs TEAM Opp. 1 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. GB 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. JAC 3 Dalvin Cook MIN at NYG 4 David Johnson ARI at CIN 5 Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB 6 Nick Chubb CLE at SF 7 Mark Ingram BAL at PIT 8 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. DEN 9 Chris Carson SEA vs. LAR 10 Marlon Mack IND at KC 11 James Conner PIT vs. BAL 12 Leonard Fournette JAC at CAR 13 LeSean McCoy KC vs. IND 14 Derrick Henry TEN vs. BUF 15 Joe Mixon CIN vs. ARI 16 Todd Gurley LAR at SEA 17 Aaron Jones GB at DAL 18 Le’Veon Bell * NYJ at PHI 19 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. MIN 20 James White * NE at WAS 21 David Montgomery CHI at OAK 22 Melvin Gordon LAC vs. DEN 23 Phillip Lindsay DEN at LAC 24 Josh Jacobs OAK vs. CHI 25 Jordan Howard PHI vs. NYJ 26 Devonta Freeman ATL at HOU 27 Sony Michel NE at WAS 28 Carlos Hyde HOU vs. ATL 29 Darrel Williams KC vs. IND 30 Ronald Jones II TB at NO 31 Matt Breida SF vs. CLE 32 Frank Gore BUF at TEN 33 Chris Thompson WAS vs. NE 34 Miles Sanders PHI vs. NYJ 35 Royce Freeman DEN at LAC 36 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. BAL 37 Tarik Cohen CHI at OAK 38 Duke Johnson HOU vs. ATL 39 Rex Burkhead NE at WAS 40 Tevin Coleman SF vs. CLE 41 Peyton Barber TB at NO 42 Malcolm Brown LAR at SEA 43 Giovani Bernard CIN vs. ARI 44 Nyheim Hines IND at KC 45 Dion Lewis TEN vs. BUF 46 Adrian Peterson WAS vs. NE 47 Ito Smith ATL at HOU 48 C.J. Prosise SEA vs. LAR 49 Darren Sproles PHI vs. NYJ 50 Raheem Mostert SF vs. CLE 51 Tony Pollard DAL vs. GB 52 Latavius Murray NO vs. TB

