Fantasy Football Week 5 RB Rankings: Melvin Gordon Returns

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon made his much-awaited return from his holdout last week. However, this week will serve as Gordon’s first game action of 2019.
The Bolts have been just fine without Gordon in the lineup. Austin Ekeler has averaged nearly 27 fantasy points in Gordon’s absence this season, making him the second-highest scoring fantasy back in the NFL through four weeks.
Will Ekeler become the DeAngelo Williams to Gordon’s Le’Veon Bell from years past. Where Williams was a top-five play with Bell out the lineup, only to be fantasy dirt with Bell in the lineup.
See where Ekeler and Gordon rank in our Fantasy Football Week 5 RB rankings below. Also find out which players will perform better than usual, and which will perform worse than their usual fantasy output.
* Player rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- James Conner – 26.5 pts. (RB6)
- Joe Mixon – 10.30 pts. (RB32)
James White at WAS
James White returned to the Patriots lineup in Week 4 following missing Week 3’s game due to the birth of his son. White quickly re-assumed his pass-catching duties in the New England offense in his return.
In a game where Tom Brady only threw for 150 yards, White led all Patriots players with eight receptions for 57 yards.
White faces off with a Washington defense that just last week allowed Giants running back Wayne Gallman to reel in six reception for 55 yards and a receiving touchdown. Washington has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in 2019.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Dalvin Cook – 19.0 pts. (RB11)
- Aaron Jones – 17.80 pts. (RB15)
-
- Le’Veon Bell at PHI
- This relies heavily on if Sam Darnold can give it a go for the Jets this week. However, If Boomer Esiason’s quote on it being “not humanly possible” for Darnold to play Sunday holds any merit, we’re going to proceed as he won’t be under center for the Jets vs. the Eagles.
That leaves Luke Falk at the helm for the Jets. Which also leaves no passing threat for the New York offense. Philly will stack the box daring Falk to beat them.
The Eagles defense has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. They’ve also held opposing starting running backs to an absurd average of just 1.8 yards per carry this season.
Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Running Backs
- Better Than Usual *
- Worse Than Usual *
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|RBs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
vs. GB
|
2
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
vs. JAC
|
3
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
at NYG
|
4
|David Johnson ARI
|
at CIN
|
5
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
vs. TB
|
6
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
at SF
|
7
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
at PIT
|
8
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
9
|Chris Carson SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
10
|Marlon Mack IND
|
at KC
|
11
|James Conner PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
12
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
at CAR
|
13
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
vs. IND
|
14
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
vs. BUF
|
15
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
vs. ARI
|
16
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
at SEA
|
17
|Aaron Jones GB
|
at DAL
|
18
|Le’Veon Bell* NYJ
|
at PHI
|
19
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
vs. MIN
|
20
|James White* NE
|
at WAS
|
21
|David Montgomery CHI
|
at OAK
|
22
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
23
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
at LAC
|
24
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
vs. CHI
|
25
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
vs. NYJ
|
26
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
at HOU
|
27
|Sony Michel NE
|
at WAS
|
28
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
vs. ATL
|
29
|Darrel Williams KC
|
vs. IND
|
30
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
at NO
|
31
|Matt Breida SF
|
vs. CLE
|
32
|Frank Gore BUF
|
at TEN
|
33
|Chris Thompson WAS
|
vs. NE
|
34
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
vs. NYJ
|
35
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
at LAC
|
36
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
37
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
at OAK
|
38
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
vs. ATL
|
39
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
at WAS
|
40
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
vs. CLE
|
41
|Peyton Barber TB
|
at NO
|
42
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
at SEA
|
43
|Giovani Bernard CIN
|
vs. ARI
|
44
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
at KC
|
45
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
vs. BUF
|
46
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
vs. NE
|
47
|Ito Smith ATL
|
at HOU
|
48
|C.J. Prosise SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
49
|Darren Sproles PHI
|
vs. NYJ
|
50
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. CLE
|
51
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
vs. GB
|
52
|Latavius Murray NO
|
vs. TB
READ NEXT: Fantasy Football: Week 5 QB Rankings