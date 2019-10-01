Fantasy Football Week 5 QB Rankings: Kirk Cousins Worth a Look

Getty Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings

Week 4 was an interesting time for fantasy football quarterbacks to say the least. The most glaring peculiarity came from arguably the league’s top two signal-callers. Kansas City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes finished the week with 18 points (QB11), more than 10 points less than his average fantasy score coming into the week. Tom Brady struggled even worse, racking up 4.70 fantasy points (QB27).

Another player who saw his struggles a week ago is also a player who has seen very few bright spots all season. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been essentially unplayable through four weeks of play, ranking as the 26th best fantasy option at his position. Can a plus-matchup with the New York Giants this week change Cousins fortunes for the better? Plus, which players will perform better than usual, and which will perform worse than usual this week. Find out in our Fantasy Football Week 5 QB Rankings.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual: 
  2. Philip Rivers – 20.40 (QB9)
  3. Daniel Jones – 14.30 pts. (QB17)

Kyler Murray at CIN

Kyler Murray has seen his struggles through the first month of his NFL career. The Arizona Cardinals have yet to win a game with their young signal-caller at the helm. Murray threw for under 245 yards and zero touchdowns through the air vs. Seattle last Sunday. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has accounted for three turnovers over the last two weeks.

Look for Murray to get things going against a horrendous Cincinnati Bengals team this week. Cinci just allowed Mason Rudolph to pick their secondary apart, tossing just two more incompletions (4) than he did touchdowns on Monday Night Football. Rudolph scored nearly 17 fantasy points in Week 4. The Cinci defense has allowed an average of 19+ fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, while Murray himself averages 19+ fantasy points per game.

Kirk Cousins at NYG

Stefon Diggs asked for more passes his way this past week, and so he received. Fellow wideout Adam Theilen came out following Minnesota’s week 4 loss, and without naming names, called out Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense for their lack of ability to “hit the deep ball.”

Well, Mr. Theilen, you may be the next Minnesota receiver to have your wishes granted. The New York Giants defense has allowed six passing plays of 40+ yards this season, tied for the league lead through four weeks of play. New York also surrendered 21+ fantasy points to QBs this year. While this number is certainly high (sixth-most in NFL), it is somewhat skewed thanks to their matchup with the horrendous Washington passing offense a week ago. Cousins has low-end QB1 potential this week.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: 
  2. Josh Allen – 11.72 (QB21) 
  3. Carson Wentz – 19.70 pts. (QB10)

Dak Prescott vs. GB

Dak Prescott was the third-highest scoring fantasy quarterback through three weeks of play, then Week 4 hit us. The Dallas QB put up less than nine fantasy points in the team’s loss to New Orleans last Sunday night, finishing the week as the 24th highest point-getter at his position. Prescott will find it extremely difficult to get back to his stat-stuffing ways vs. Green Bay.

The Packers have allowed a minuscule average of just 11.46 points to opposing QBs this season, second-fewest in the entire NFL. Green Bay has held three of the four QBs they’ve faced this season under 11 fantasy points. They also limited Carson Wentz, who averaged nearly 270 passing yards per game prior to his matchup with Green Bay, to just 160 passing yards last Thursday night.

Marcus Mariota vs. BUF

Marcus Mariota likely put up his 23+ fantasy points while idling on the majority of league’s waivers this past week. I’m here to tell you that on the waivers is where Mariota should stay.

Even in a game where he tossed three touchdowns, Mariota still completed less than 20 passes, something he’s done in all but one game this season. His fantasy output is unsustainable in Tennessee’s run-first offense. His fantasy value is also nearly nonexistent vs. Buffalo this week. The Bills held the greatest QB of all time to less than five fantasy points in Week 4. Not only should Mariota not be in your lineups this week, he likely shouldn’t be on your roster.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  • Better Than Usual *
  • Worse Than Usual *
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank QBs TEAM Opp.
1 Patrick Mahomes KC

vs. IND

2

 Russell Wilson SEA

vs. LAR

3

 Deshaun Watson HOU

vs. ATL

4

 Tom Brady NE

at WAS

5

 Lamar Jackson BAL

at PIT

6

 Matt Ryan ATL

at HOU

7

 Kyler Murray* ARI

at CIN

8

 Aaron Rodgers GB

at DAL

9

 Carson Wentz PHI

vs. NYJ

10

 Dak PrescottDAL

vs. GB

11

 Jameis Winston TB

at NO

12

 Philip Rivers LAC

vs. DEN

13

 Jared Goff LAR

at SEA

14

 Daniel Jones NYG

vs. MIN

15

 Kirk CousinsMIN

at NYG

16

 Jacoby Brissett IND

at KC

17

 Baker Mayfield CLE

at SF

18

 Josh Allen BUF

at TEN

19

 Andy Dalton CIN

vs. ARI

20

 Jimmy Garoppolo

vs. CLE

21

 Kyle Allen CAR

vs. JAC

22

 Mason Rudolph PIT

vs. BAL

23

 Gardner Minshew JAC

at CAR

24

 Chase Daniels CHI

at OAK

25

 Teddy Bridgewater NO

vs. TB

26

 Marcus MariotaTEN

vs. BUF

27

 Sam Darnold NYJ

at PHI

28

 Joe Flacco DEN

at LAC

29

 Derek Carr OAK

vs. CHI

30

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

vs. NE

31

 Taysom Hill NO

vs. TB

32

 Luke Falk NYJ

at PHI

33

 Case Keenum WAS

vs. NE
