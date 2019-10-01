Fantasy Football Week 5 QB Rankings: Kirk Cousins Worth a Look

Week 4 was an interesting time for fantasy football quarterbacks to say the least. The most glaring peculiarity came from arguably the league’s top two signal-callers. Kansas City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes finished the week with 18 points (QB11), more than 10 points less than his average fantasy score coming into the week. Tom Brady struggled even worse, racking up 4.70 fantasy points (QB27).

Another player who saw his struggles a week ago is also a player who has seen very few bright spots all season. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been essentially unplayable through four weeks of play, ranking as the 26th best fantasy option at his position. Can a plus-matchup with the New York Giants this week change Cousins fortunes for the better? Plus, which players will perform better than usual, and which will perform worse than usual this week. Find out in our Fantasy Football Week 5 QB Rankings.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Philip Rivers – 20.40 (QB9) Daniel Jones – 14.30 pts. (QB17)

Kyler Murray at CIN

Kyler Murray has seen his struggles through the first month of his NFL career. The Arizona Cardinals have yet to win a game with their young signal-caller at the helm. Murray threw for under 245 yards and zero touchdowns through the air vs. Seattle last Sunday. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has accounted for three turnovers over the last two weeks.

Look for Murray to get things going against a horrendous Cincinnati Bengals team this week. Cinci just allowed Mason Rudolph to pick their secondary apart, tossing just two more incompletions (4) than he did touchdowns on Monday Night Football. Rudolph scored nearly 17 fantasy points in Week 4. The Cinci defense has allowed an average of 19+ fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, while Murray himself averages 19+ fantasy points per game.

Kirk Cousins at NYG

Stefon Diggs asked for more passes his way this past week, and so he received. Fellow wideout Adam Theilen came out following Minnesota’s week 4 loss, and without naming names, called out Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense for their lack of ability to “hit the deep ball.”

The #Vikings had 40 rushing yards & 233 passing yards in the 16-6 loss at #Chicago. WR Adam Thielen has some thoughts on the team's reliance on running & its playmaking struggles. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/M6cbLxFbGY — Norman Seawright III (@SeawrightSays) September 30, 2019

Well, Mr. Theilen, you may be the next Minnesota receiver to have your wishes granted. The New York Giants defense has allowed six passing plays of 40+ yards this season, tied for the league lead through four weeks of play. New York also surrendered 21+ fantasy points to QBs this year. While this number is certainly high (sixth-most in NFL), it is somewhat skewed thanks to their matchup with the horrendous Washington passing offense a week ago. Cousins has low-end QB1 potential this week.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Josh Allen – 11.72 (QB21) Carson Wentz – 19.70 pts. (QB10)

Dak Prescott vs. GB

Dak Prescott was the third-highest scoring fantasy quarterback through three weeks of play, then Week 4 hit us. The Dallas QB put up less than nine fantasy points in the team’s loss to New Orleans last Sunday night, finishing the week as the 24th highest point-getter at his position. Prescott will find it extremely difficult to get back to his stat-stuffing ways vs. Green Bay.

The Packers have allowed a minuscule average of just 11.46 points to opposing QBs this season, second-fewest in the entire NFL. Green Bay has held three of the four QBs they’ve faced this season under 11 fantasy points. They also limited Carson Wentz, who averaged nearly 270 passing yards per game prior to his matchup with Green Bay, to just 160 passing yards last Thursday night.

Marcus Mariota vs. BUF

Marcus Mariota likely put up his 23+ fantasy points while idling on the majority of league’s waivers this past week. I’m here to tell you that on the waivers is where Mariota should stay.

Even in a game where he tossed three touchdowns, Mariota still completed less than 20 passes, something he’s done in all but one game this season. His fantasy output is unsustainable in Tennessee’s run-first offense. His fantasy value is also nearly nonexistent vs. Buffalo this week. The Bills held the greatest QB of all time to less than five fantasy points in Week 4. Not only should Mariota not be in your lineups this week, he likely shouldn’t be on your roster.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Better Than Usual *

Worse Than Usual *

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank QBs TEAM Opp. 1 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. IND 2 Russell Wilson SEA vs. LAR 3 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. ATL 4 Tom Brady NE at WAS 5 Lamar Jackson BAL at PIT 6 Matt Ryan ATL at HOU 7 Kyler Murray * ARI at CIN 8 Aaron Rodgers GB at DAL 9 Carson Wentz PHI vs. NYJ 10 Dak Prescott * DAL vs. GB 11 Jameis Winston TB at NO 12 Philip Rivers LAC vs. DEN 13 Jared Goff LAR at SEA 14 Daniel Jones NYG vs. MIN 15 Kirk Cousins * MIN at NYG 16 Jacoby Brissett IND at KC 17 Baker Mayfield CLE at SF 18 Josh Allen BUF at TEN 19 Andy Dalton CIN vs. ARI 20 Jimmy Garoppolo vs. CLE 21 Kyle Allen CAR vs. JAC 22 Mason Rudolph PIT vs. BAL 23 Gardner Minshew JAC at CAR 24 Chase Daniels CHI at OAK 25 Teddy Bridgewater NO vs. TB 26 Marcus Mariota * TEN vs. BUF 27 Sam Darnold NYJ at PHI 28 Joe Flacco DEN at LAC 29 Derek Carr OAK vs. CHI 30 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. NE 31 Taysom Hill NO vs. TB 32 Luke Falk NYJ at PHI 33 Case Keenum WAS vs. NE