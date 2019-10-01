Fantasy Football Week 5 QB Rankings: Kirk Cousins Worth a Look

Week 4 was an interesting time for fantasy football quarterbacks to say the least. The most glaring peculiarity came from arguably the league’s top two signal-callers. Kansas City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes finished the week with 18 points (QB11), more than 10 points less than his average fantasy score coming into the week. Tom Brady struggled even worse, racking up 4.70 fantasy points (QB27).
Another player who saw his struggles a week ago is also a player who has seen very few bright spots all season. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been essentially unplayable through four weeks of play, ranking as the 26th best fantasy option at his position. Can a plus-matchup with the New York Giants this week change Cousins fortunes for the better? Plus, which players will perform better than usual, and which will perform worse than usual this week. Find out in our Fantasy Football Week 5 QB Rankings.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Philip Rivers – 20.40 (QB9)
- Daniel Jones – 14.30 pts. (QB17)
Kyler Murray at CIN
Kyler Murray has seen his struggles through the first month of his NFL career. The Arizona Cardinals have yet to win a game with their young signal-caller at the helm. Murray threw for under 245 yards and zero touchdowns through the air vs. Seattle last Sunday. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has accounted for three turnovers over the last two weeks.
Look for Murray to get things going against a horrendous Cincinnati Bengals team this week. Cinci just allowed Mason Rudolph to pick their secondary apart, tossing just two more incompletions (4) than he did touchdowns on Monday Night Football. Rudolph scored nearly 17 fantasy points in Week 4. The Cinci defense has allowed an average of 19+ fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, while Murray himself averages 19+ fantasy points per game.
Kirk Cousins at NYG
Stefon Diggs asked for more passes his way this past week, and so he received. Fellow wideout Adam Theilen came out following Minnesota’s week 4 loss, and without naming names, called out Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense for their lack of ability to “hit the deep ball.”
Well, Mr. Theilen, you may be the next Minnesota receiver to have your wishes granted. The New York Giants defense has allowed six passing plays of 40+ yards this season, tied for the league lead through four weeks of play. New York also surrendered 21+ fantasy points to QBs this year. While this number is certainly high (sixth-most in NFL), it is somewhat skewed thanks to their matchup with the horrendous Washington passing offense a week ago. Cousins has low-end QB1 potential this week.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Josh Allen – 11.72 (QB21)
- Carson Wentz – 19.70 pts. (QB10)
Dak Prescott vs. GB
Dak Prescott was the third-highest scoring fantasy quarterback through three weeks of play, then Week 4 hit us. The Dallas QB put up less than nine fantasy points in the team’s loss to New Orleans last Sunday night, finishing the week as the 24th highest point-getter at his position. Prescott will find it extremely difficult to get back to his stat-stuffing ways vs. Green Bay.
The Packers have allowed a minuscule average of just 11.46 points to opposing QBs this season, second-fewest in the entire NFL. Green Bay has held three of the four QBs they’ve faced this season under 11 fantasy points. They also limited Carson Wentz, who averaged nearly 270 passing yards per game prior to his matchup with Green Bay, to just 160 passing yards last Thursday night.
Marcus Mariota vs. BUF
Marcus Mariota likely put up his 23+ fantasy points while idling on the majority of league’s waivers this past week. I’m here to tell you that on the waivers is where Mariota should stay.
Even in a game where he tossed three touchdowns, Mariota still completed less than 20 passes, something he’s done in all but one game this season. His fantasy output is unsustainable in Tennessee’s run-first offense. His fantasy value is also nearly nonexistent vs. Buffalo this week. The Bills held the greatest QB of all time to less than five fantasy points in Week 4. Not only should Mariota not be in your lineups this week, he likely shouldn’t be on your roster.
Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks
- Better Than Usual *
- Worse Than Usual *
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|QBs TEAM
|Opp.
|1
|Patrick Mahomes KC
|
vs. IND
|
2
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
3
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
vs. ATL
|
4
|Tom Brady NE
|
at WAS
|
5
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
at PIT
|
6
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
at HOU
|
7
|Kyler Murray* ARI
|
at CIN
|
8
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
at DAL
|
9
|Carson Wentz PHI
|
vs. NYJ
|
10
|Dak Prescott* DAL
|
vs. GB
|
11
|Jameis Winston TB
|
at NO
|
12
|Philip Rivers LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
13
|Jared Goff LAR
|
at SEA
|
14
|Daniel Jones NYG
|
vs. MIN
|
15
|Kirk Cousins* MIN
|
at NYG
|
16
|Jacoby Brissett IND
|
at KC
|
17
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
at SF
|
18
|Josh Allen BUF
|
at TEN
|
19
|Andy Dalton CIN
|
vs. ARI
|
20
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|
vs. CLE
|
21
|Kyle Allen CAR
|
vs. JAC
|
22
|Mason Rudolph PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
23
|Gardner Minshew JAC
|
at CAR
|
24
|Chase Daniels CHI
|
at OAK
|
25
|Teddy Bridgewater NO
|
vs. TB
|
26
|Marcus Mariota* TEN
|
vs. BUF
|
27
|Sam Darnold NYJ
|
at PHI
|
28
|Joe Flacco DEN
|
at LAC
|
29
|Derek Carr OAK
|
vs. CHI
|
30
|Dwayne Haskins WAS
|
vs. NE
|
31
|Taysom Hill NO
|
vs. TB
|
32
|Luke Falk NYJ
|
at PHI
|
33
|Case Keenum WAS
|
vs. NE