Fantasy Football Week 5 WR Rankings: Davante Adams Injury Fallout

Getty Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reward fantasy football owners in Week 4 for sticking it out with their stud wideout. After scoring under double-digits in two of his previous three games, Adams exploded for 10 receptions, 180 yards receiving and 28 fantasy points. However, as quickly as owners were filled to the brim with utter joy, it was just as quickly drained from them, as Adams went down with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Adams suffered a turf toe in the Packers first loss of the season last Thursday night. It is currently being reported that Adams is unlikely to play this coming week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Can Adams’ owners replace the injured Green Bay receiver with another Packers wideout on Sunday? Or must they look elsewhere to fill the void? Plus, which players will perform better than usual, and which players will perform worse than their usual fantasy output? All this and more in our Fantasy Football Week 5 WR Rankings

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Adam Thielen at NYG 

It feels odd to not automatically perceive Thielen as one of the top fantasy WR options on a weekly basis. However, after averaging less than 45 receiving yards this season, we’ve reached that point.

Thielen caught two passes for six yards racking up a grand total of 2.6 fantasy points in Week 4. The two-time pro-bowl receiver was not all too enthused with the Vikings passing attack following the loss to the Bears and let his thoughts be known.

The Thielen, Cousins marriage will likely rekindle its fire during a Week 5 tilt against the New York Giants. Only three defensive units have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season than the G-Men. Team’s number one wideouts have averaged 23.7 points vs. the Giants in 2019.

Worse Than Usual

Green Bay WRs vs. DAL

The loss of Adams in the Packers offense, can not be overstated. Adams was targeted 15 times last Thursday night, and was the only receiver to eclipse 52 yards receiving.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison are the obvious replacements for Adams this Sunday, however, don’t expect nearly the same statistical output that Adams would have given you this week. In fact, the loss of Adams likely hurts the rest of the Packers wideouts as they now have no one that demands extra coverage lined up opposite of them.

The matchup for Valdes-Scantling and Allison is a horrendous one in Week 5. The Dallas Cowboys have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season. They’ve also only allowed two receivers to score over 9.10 points over the first four weeks of play.

Fantasy owners would be be served to look else where to fill the void left behind by Adams.

Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

[QBs | RBs | WRs]

  • Better Than Usual *
  • Worse Than Usual *
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank WRs TEAM Opp.

1

 Julio Jones ATL

at HOU

2

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

vs. ATL

3

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. DEN

4

 Cooper Kupp LAR

at SEA

5

 Adam Thielen* MIN

at NYG

6

 Michael Thomas NO

vs. TB

7

 Chris Godwin TB

at NO

8

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

at SF

9

 Amari Cooper DAL

vs. GB

10

 Mike Evans TB

at NO

11

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. LAR

12

 Stefon Diggs MIN

at NYG

13

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

vs. BAL

14

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

at CIN

15

 Julian Edelman NE

at WAS

16

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. ARI

17

 Josh Gordon NE

at WAS

18

 Sammy Watkins KC

vs. IND

19

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

vs. NYJ

20

 Robert Woods LAR

at SEA

21

 Allen Robinson CHI

at OAK

22

 Brandin Cooks LAR

at SEA

23

 Marquise Brown BAL

at PIT

24

 Sterling Shepard NYG

vs. MIN

25

 D.J. Moore CAR

vs. JAC

26

 Emmanuel Sanders DEN

at LAC

27

 Jarvis Landry CLE

at SF

28

 Will Fuller HOU

vs. ATL

29

 Golden Tate NYG

vs. MIN

30

 Calvin Ridley ATL

at HOU

31

 Tyrell Williams OAK

vs. CHI

32

 Curtis Samuel CAR

vs. JAC

33

 D.J. Chark JAC

at CAR

34

 Phillip Dorsett NE

at WAS

35

 Demarcus Robinson KC

vs. IND

36

 John Brown BUF

at TEN

37

 John Ross CIN

vs. ARI

38

 M. Valdes-Scantling*GB

at DAL

39

 Courtland Sutton DEN

at LAC

40

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. NE

41

 Geronimo Allison* GB

at DAL

42

 Mecole Hardman KC

vs. IND

43

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

vs. LAR

44

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. BAL

45

 Christian Kirk ARI

at CIN

46

 Cole Beasley BUF

at TEN

47

 Mohamed Sanu ATL

at HOU

48

 Dede Westbrook JAC

at CAR

49

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. BUF

50

 Nelson Agholor PHI

vs. NYJ

51

 Parris Campbell IND

at KC

52

 A.J. Brown TEN

vs. BUF

53

 Robby Anderson NYJ

at PHI

54

 T.Y. Hilton IND

at KC

55

 Deebo Samuel SF

vs. CLE

56

 Randall Cobb DAL

vs. GB

57

 Willie Snead BAL

at PIT

58

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

at PHI

59

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. DEN

60

 Trey Quinn WAS

vs. NE

61

 Chris Conley JAC

at CAR

62

 Paul Richardson WAS

vs. NE

63

 Adam Humphries TEN

vs. BUF

64

 Keke Coutee HOU

vs. ATL

65

 James Washington PIT

vs. BAL

