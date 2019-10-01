Fantasy Football Week 5 WR Rankings: Davante Adams Injury Fallout

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reward fantasy football owners in Week 4 for sticking it out with their stud wideout. After scoring under double-digits in two of his previous three games, Adams exploded for 10 receptions, 180 yards receiving and 28 fantasy points. However, as quickly as owners were filled to the brim with utter joy, it was just as quickly drained from them, as Adams went down with an injury in the fourth quarter.
Adams suffered a turf toe in the Packers first loss of the season last Thursday night. It is currently being reported that Adams is unlikely to play this coming week against the Dallas Cowboys.
Can Adams’ owners replace the injured Green Bay receiver with another Packers wideout on Sunday? Or must they look elsewhere to fill the void? Plus, which players will perform better than usual, and which players will perform worse than their usual fantasy output? All this and more in our Fantasy Football Week 5 WR Rankings.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Sterling Shepard – 16.9 pts. (WR15)
Adam Thielen at NYG
It feels odd to not automatically perceive Thielen as one of the top fantasy WR options on a weekly basis. However, after averaging less than 45 receiving yards this season, we’ve reached that point.
Thielen caught two passes for six yards racking up a grand total of 2.6 fantasy points in Week 4. The two-time pro-bowl receiver was not all too enthused with the Vikings passing attack following the loss to the Bears and let his thoughts be known.
The Thielen, Cousins marriage will likely rekindle its fire during a Week 5 tilt against the New York Giants. Only three defensive units have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season than the G-Men. Team’s number one wideouts have averaged 23.7 points vs. the Giants in 2019.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Nelson Agholor – 0.00 (WR109)
- John Brown – 11.9 pts. (WR29)
-
Green Bay WRs vs. DAL
The loss of Adams in the Packers offense, can not be overstated. Adams was targeted 15 times last Thursday night, and was the only receiver to eclipse 52 yards receiving.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison are the obvious replacements for Adams this Sunday, however, don’t expect nearly the same statistical output that Adams would have given you this week. In fact, the loss of Adams likely hurts the rest of the Packers wideouts as they now have no one that demands extra coverage lined up opposite of them.
The matchup for Valdes-Scantling and Allison is a horrendous one in Week 5. The Dallas Cowboys have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season. They’ve also only allowed two receivers to score over 9.10 points over the first four weeks of play.
Fantasy owners would be be served to look else where to fill the void left behind by Adams.
Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Better Than Usual *
- Worse Than Usual *
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|WRs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Julio Jones ATL
|
at HOU
|
2
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
vs. ATL
|
3
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
4
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
at SEA
|
5
|Adam Thielen* MIN
|
at NYG
|
6
|Michael Thomas NO
|
vs. TB
|
7
|Chris Godwin TB
|
at NO
|
8
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
at SF
|
9
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
vs. GB
|
10
|Mike Evans TB
|
at NO
|
11
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
12
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
at NYG
|
13
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
14
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
at CIN
|
15
|Julian Edelman NE
|
at WAS
|
16
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
vs. ARI
|
17
|Josh Gordon NE
|
at WAS
|
18
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
vs. IND
|
19
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
vs. NYJ
|
20
|Robert Woods LAR
|
at SEA
|
21
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
at OAK
|
22
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
at SEA
|
23
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
at PIT
|
24
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
vs. MIN
|
25
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
vs. JAC
|
26
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|
at LAC
|
27
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
at SF
|
28
|Will Fuller HOU
|
vs. ATL
|
29
|Golden Tate NYG
|
vs. MIN
|
30
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
at HOU
|
31
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
vs. CHI
|
32
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
vs. JAC
|
33
|D.J. Chark JAC
|
at CAR
|
34
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
at WAS
|
35
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
vs. IND
|
36
|John Brown BUF
|
at TEN
|
37
|John Ross CIN
|
vs. ARI
|
38
|M. Valdes-Scantling*GB
|
at DAL
|
39
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
at LAC
|
40
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
vs. NE
|
41
|Geronimo Allison* GB
|
at DAL
|
42
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
vs. IND
|
43
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
44
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
45
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
at CIN
|
46
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
at TEN
|
47
|Mohamed Sanu ATL
|
at HOU
|
48
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
at CAR
|
49
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. BUF
|
50
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
vs. NYJ
|
51
|Parris Campbell IND
|
at KC
|
52
|A.J. Brown TEN
|
vs. BUF
|
53
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
at PHI
|
54
|T.Y. Hilton IND
|
at KC
|
55
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
vs. CLE
|
56
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
vs. GB
|
57
|Willie Snead BAL
|
at PIT
|
58
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
at PHI
|
59
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
60
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
vs. NE
|
61
|Chris Conley JAC
|
at CAR
|
62
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
vs. NE
|
63
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
vs. BUF
|
64
|Keke Coutee HOU
|
vs. ATL
|
65
|James Washington PIT
|
vs. BAL
READ NEXT: Fantasy Football: Week 5 RB Rankings