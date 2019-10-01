Fantasy Football Week 5 WR Rankings: Davante Adams Injury Fallout

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reward fantasy football owners in Week 4 for sticking it out with their stud wideout. After scoring under double-digits in two of his previous three games, Adams exploded for 10 receptions, 180 yards receiving and 28 fantasy points. However, as quickly as owners were filled to the brim with utter joy, it was just as quickly drained from them, as Adams went down with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Adams suffered a turf toe in the Packers first loss of the season last Thursday night. It is currently being reported that Adams is unlikely to play this coming week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Can Adams’ owners replace the injured Green Bay receiver with another Packers wideout on Sunday? Or must they look elsewhere to fill the void? Plus, which players will perform better than usual, and which players will perform worse than their usual fantasy output? All this and more in our Fantasy Football Week 5 WR Rankings.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Sterling Shepard – 16.9 pts. (WR15)

Adam Thielen at NYG

It feels odd to not automatically perceive Thielen as one of the top fantasy WR options on a weekly basis. However, after averaging less than 45 receiving yards this season, we’ve reached that point.

Thielen caught two passes for six yards racking up a grand total of 2.6 fantasy points in Week 4. The two-time pro-bowl receiver was not all too enthused with the Vikings passing attack following the loss to the Bears and let his thoughts be known.

Adam Thielen says what needs to be said about Minnesota's inept passing game https://t.co/UZQW0TOYC2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 30, 2019

The Thielen, Cousins marriage will likely rekindle its fire during a Week 5 tilt against the New York Giants. Only three defensive units have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season than the G-Men. Team’s number one wideouts have averaged 23.7 points vs. the Giants in 2019.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Nelson Agholor – 0.00 (WR109) John Brown – 11.9 pts. (WR29)

Green Bay WRs vs. DAL

The loss of Adams in the Packers offense, can not be overstated. Adams was targeted 15 times last Thursday night, and was the only receiver to eclipse 52 yards receiving.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison are the obvious replacements for Adams this Sunday, however, don’t expect nearly the same statistical output that Adams would have given you this week. In fact, the loss of Adams likely hurts the rest of the Packers wideouts as they now have no one that demands extra coverage lined up opposite of them.

The matchup for Valdes-Scantling and Allison is a horrendous one in Week 5. The Dallas Cowboys have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season. They’ve also only allowed two receivers to score over 9.10 points over the first four weeks of play.

Fantasy owners would be be served to look else where to fill the void left behind by Adams.

Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

[QBs | RBs | WRs]

Better Than Usual *

Worse Than Usual *

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank WRs TEAM Opp. 1 Julio Jones ATL at HOU 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU vs. ATL 3 Keenan Allen LAC vs. DEN 4 Cooper Kupp LAR at SEA 5 Adam Thielen * MIN at NYG 6 Michael Thomas NO vs. TB 7 Chris Godwin TB at NO 8 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE at SF 9 Amari Cooper DAL vs. GB 10 Mike Evans TB at NO 11 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LAR 12 Stefon Diggs MIN at NYG 13 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT vs. BAL 14 Larry Fitzgerald ARI at CIN 15 Julian Edelman NE at WAS 16 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. ARI 17 Josh Gordon NE at WAS 18 Sammy Watkins KC vs. IND 19 Alshon Jeffery PHI vs. NYJ 20 Robert Woods LAR at SEA 21 Allen Robinson CHI at OAK 22 Brandin Cooks LAR at SEA 23 Marquise Brown BAL at PIT 24 Sterling Shepard NYG vs. MIN 25 D.J. Moore CAR vs. JAC 26 Emmanuel Sanders DEN at LAC 27 Jarvis Landry CLE at SF 28 Will Fuller HOU vs. ATL 29 Golden Tate NYG vs. MIN 30 Calvin Ridley ATL at HOU 31 Tyrell Williams OAK vs. CHI 32 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. JAC 33 D.J. Chark JAC at CAR 34 Phillip Dorsett NE at WAS 35 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. IND 36 John Brown BUF at TEN 37 John Ross CIN vs. ARI 38 M. Valdes-Scantling * GB at DAL 39 Courtland Sutton DEN at LAC 40 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NE 41 Geronimo Allison * GB at DAL 42 Mecole Hardman KC vs. IND 43 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs. LAR 44 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. BAL 45 Christian Kirk ARI at CIN 46 Cole Beasley BUF at TEN 47 Mohamed Sanu ATL at HOU 48 Dede Westbrook JAC at CAR 49 Corey Davis TEN vs. BUF 50 Nelson Agholor PHI vs. NYJ 51 Parris Campbell IND at KC 52 A.J. Brown TEN vs. BUF 53 Robby Anderson NYJ at PHI 54 T.Y. Hilton IND at KC 55 Deebo Samuel SF vs. CLE 56 Randall Cobb DAL vs. GB 57 Willie Snead BAL at PIT 58 Jamison Crowder NYJ at PHI 59 Mike Williams LAC vs. DEN 60 Trey Quinn WAS vs. NE 61 Chris Conley JAC at CAR 62 Paul Richardson WAS vs. NE 63 Adam Humphries TEN vs. BUF 64 Keke Coutee HOU vs. ATL 65 James Washington PIT vs. BAL

