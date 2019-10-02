Fantasy Football Week 5 Kicker Rankings: Stephen Gostkowski Injury Fallout

Fantasy Football Week 5 Kicker Rankings: Stephen Gostkowski Injury Fallout

Stephen Gostkowski injured

Getty Stephen Gostkowski of the New England Patriots

Major kicker news broke on Wednesday afternoon, yes, that’s a thing. The defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots are placing Stephen Gostkowski, their kicker of 14 years, on injured reserve.

Gostkowski has been a fantasy football mainstay for years, and this will be a major blow for the Pats as well as fantasy football owners’ kicking game. See how you can replace the kicking stud in our Fantasy Football Week 5 Kicker Rankings below.

Kicker Overview:

Since 2012, one could argue that no kicker has done it better than Stephen Gostkowski. The Patriots kicker has, on average, finished as the third-highest scorer at his position on a yearly basis. However, fantasy owners will have to look elsewhere to fill their kicker slot for the rest of the 2019 season.

In typical Patriots fashion, the team has been very shrouded about kicker workouts thus far, not commenting on who has been brought in. However, whichever kicker is brought in to replace Gostkowski immediately becomes a viable fantasy option, as they are tacked onto one of the best offenses in football.

If for any reason Joey Slye is still on your waivers, run and scoop him up now. The Panthers kicker averages 12+ points per game while leading all players at his position in fantasy points this season. Carolina will likely be in a low scoring offensive affair this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Slye may be Carolina’s best hope of getting on the scoreboard.

The Chargers kicking carousel has been quite the show this season. Incumbent starter Michael Badgley has missed the entire season thus far due to a groin injury. Los Angeles has resorted to their punter Ty Long as Badgley’s replacement through the first four weeks of 2019. However, on Monday the Bolts decided it might be best to have an actual place kicker handle kicking duties, signing rookie Chase McLaughlin.

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

[Top 100QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DST | K]

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank Kicker TEAM Opp.

1

 Harrison Butker KC

vs. IND

2

 Wil Lutz NO

vs. TB

3

 Justin Tucker BAL

at PIT

4

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

at SEA

5

 Joey Slye* CAR

vs. JAC

6

 Robbie Gould SF

vs. CLE

7

 Jason Myers SEA

vs. LAR

8

 Brett Maher DAL

vs. GB

9

 Patriots Kicker* NE

at WAS

10

 Matt Bryant ATL

at HOU

11

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

vs. ATL

12

 Jake Elliott PHI

vs. NYJ

13

 Mason Crosby GB

at DAL

14

 Josh Lambo JAC

at CAR

15

 Matt Gay TB

at NO

16

 Adam Vinatieri IND

at KC

17

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

at CIN

18

 Austin Seibert CLE

at SF

19

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

at OAK

20

 Chase McLaughlin* LAC

vs. DEN

21

 Dan Bailey MIN

at NYG

22

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. BAL

23

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

vs. MIN

24

 Randy Bullock CIN

vs. ARI

25

 Brandon McManus DEN

at LAC

26

 Cairo Santos TEN

vs. BUF

27

 Steven Hauschka BUF

at TEN

28

 Ty Long* LAC

vs. DEN

29

 Daniel Carlson OAK

vs. CHI

30

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

vs. NE

31

 Sam Ficken NYJ

at PHI

