Fantasy Football Week 5 Kicker Rankings: Stephen Gostkowski Injury Fallout

Major kicker news broke on Wednesday afternoon, yes, that’s a thing. The defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots are placing Stephen Gostkowski, their kicker of 14 years, on injured reserve.

Gostkowski has been a fantasy football mainstay for years, and this will be a major blow for the Pats as well as fantasy football owners’ kicking game. See how you can replace the kicking stud in our Fantasy Football Week 5 Kicker Rankings below.

Kicker Overview:

Since 2012, one could argue that no kicker has done it better than Stephen Gostkowski. The Patriots kicker has, on average, finished as the third-highest scorer at his position on a yearly basis. However, fantasy owners will have to look elsewhere to fill their kicker slot for the rest of the 2019 season.

Patriots’ kicker Stephen Gostkowski has a left hip injury that will require season-ending surgery, per source. He is expected to be ready to kick for the 2020 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2019

In typical Patriots fashion, the team has been very shrouded about kicker workouts thus far, not commenting on who has been brought in. However, whichever kicker is brought in to replace Gostkowski immediately becomes a viable fantasy option, as they are tacked onto one of the best offenses in football.

If for any reason Joey Slye is still on your waivers, run and scoop him up now. The Panthers kicker averages 12+ points per game while leading all players at his position in fantasy points this season. Carolina will likely be in a low scoring offensive affair this week with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Slye may be Carolina’s best hope of getting on the scoreboard.

The Chargers kicking carousel has been quite the show this season. Incumbent starter Michael Badgley has missed the entire season thus far due to a groin injury. Los Angeles has resorted to their punter Ty Long as Badgley’s replacement through the first four weeks of 2019. However, on Monday the Bolts decided it might be best to have an actual place kicker handle kicking duties, signing rookie Chase McLaughlin.

The #Chargers are signing kicker Chase McLaughlin, source said. Michael Badgley is still a couple weeks away after a minor setback in rehabbing from his groin injury. So, McLaughlin — a rookie from Illinois — gets his shot. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 2, 2019

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank Kicker TEAM Opp. 1 Harrison Butker KC vs. IND 2 Wil Lutz NO vs. TB 3 Justin Tucker BAL at PIT 4 Greg Zuerlein LAR at SEA 5 Joey Slye* CAR vs. JAC 6 Robbie Gould SF vs. CLE 7 Jason Myers SEA vs. LAR 8 Brett Maher DAL vs. GB 9 Patriots Kicker* NE at WAS 10 Matt Bryant ATL at HOU 11 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. ATL 12 Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYJ 13 Mason Crosby GB at DAL 14 Josh Lambo JAC at CAR 15 Matt Gay TB at NO 16 Adam Vinatieri IND at KC 17 Zane Gonzalez ARI at CIN 18 Austin Seibert CLE at SF 19 Eddy Pineiro CHI at OAK 20 Chase McLaughlin* LAC vs. DEN 21 Dan Bailey MIN at NYG 22 Chris Boswell PIT vs. BAL 23 Aldrick Rosas NYG vs. MIN 24 Randy Bullock CIN vs. ARI 25 Brandon McManus DEN at LAC 26 Cairo Santos TEN vs. BUF 27 Steven Hauschka BUF at TEN 28 Ty Long* LAC vs. DEN 29 Daniel Carlson OAK vs. CHI 30 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. NE 31 Sam Ficken NYJ at PHI

