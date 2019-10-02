Fantasy Football Week 5 TE Rankings: Is Will Dissly a Star?

Fantasy Football Week 5 TE Rankings: Is Will Dissly a Star?

The Seattle Seahawks consist of a roster compiled with the likes of Russell Wilson, the fifth leading rusher in football a year ago, and a guy with a six-pack that could dethrone Mr. Olympia. However, it’s little known Will Dissly who is the player stealing headlines in the Emerald City.

Since Week 2 of the NFL season, no tight end has scored more than Dissly’s 58.9 fantasy points. Not bad for a player whose best attribute coming out of college was perceived as his blocking.

Dissly now has four receiving touchdowns this season which is tied for the NFL lead, no not just by tight ends, but regardless of position.

Russell Wilson perceives Dissly as a player who “is going to be a star for a long time in this league.”

How high can the budding stud pass-catcher climb our Fantasy Football Week 5 TE Rankings? Plus, which players will perform better than usual, and which players will perform worse than usual? Find out below.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Better Than Usual: 
  2. Will Dissly- 18.7 pts. (TE2)

Jimmy Graham at DAL

After QB Aaron Rodgers made a statement to the press that Graham needed to be more involved in the offense, he followed through with that notion last Thursday. Graham’s nine targets in Week 4 were two more than he had all season prior to coming into the game. Graham rewarded Rodgers and fantasy owners with the third most points by a tight end that week.

Graham will once again be called upon in the Packers passing attack this week. Stud wideout Davante Adams is likely to miss the game with turf toe. That leaves Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison to face off with a Dallas defense that is the fifth-best fantasy unit at defending opposing receivers. However, the Cowboys do allow the 10th most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Graham has a great chance to put up numbers similar to last week, while pacing the team in nearly every receiving statistic.

Worse Than Usual

  1. Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: 
  2. Dawson Knox- 8.8 pts. (TE18)

Delanie Walker vs. BUF

The usually consistent Walker has been a bit up and down thus far this season. Although the Tennessee tight end has put up games of 13+ and 22+ fantasy points in 2019, he’s also had two games where he failed to eclipse eight points, including just 1.4 points a week ago.

Buffalo is the league’s best defense at defending the tight end position this season. The Bills have allowed an absurdly low average of just 3.48 fantasy points to opposing TEs through the first four weeks of play.

Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

  • Better Than Usual *
  • Worse Than Usual *
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank TEs TEAM Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

vs. IND

2

 Evan Engram NYG

vs. MIN

3

 Zach Ertz PHI

vs. NYJ

4

 George Kittle SF

vs. CLE

5

 Darren Waller OAK

vs. CHI

6

 Will Dissly SEA

vs. LAR

7

 Mark Andrews BAL

at PIT

8

 Austin Hooper ATL

at HOU

9

 Greg Olsen CAR

vs. JAC

10

 Jimmy GrahamGB

at DAL

11

 Delanie WalkerTEN

vs. BUF

12

 Eric Ebron IND

at KC

13

 Dawson Knox BUF

at TEN

14

 O.J. Howard TB

at NO

15

 Jason Witten DAL

vs. GB

16

 Noah Fant DEN

at LAC

17

 Tyler Eifert CIN

vs. ARI

18

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

at NYG

19

 Trey Burton CHI

at OAK

20

 Jack Doyle IND

at KC

21

 Ricky Seals-Jones CLE

at SF

22

 Vernon Davis WAS

vs. NE

23

 Jared Cook NO

vs. TB

24

 Gerald Everett LAR

at SEA

25

 Dallas Goedert PHI

vs. NYJ

26

 C.J. Uzomah CIN

vs. ARI

27

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. ATL

28

 Hayden Hurst BAL

at PIT

29

 Cameron Brate TB

at NO

30

 James O’Shaughnessy JAC

at CAR

