Fantasy Football Week 5 TE Rankings: Is Will Dissly a Star?

The Seattle Seahawks consist of a roster compiled with the likes of Russell Wilson, the fifth leading rusher in football a year ago, and a guy with a six-pack that could dethrone Mr. Olympia. However, it’s little known Will Dissly who is the player stealing headlines in the Emerald City.

Since Week 2 of the NFL season, no tight end has scored more than Dissly’s 58.9 fantasy points. Not bad for a player whose best attribute coming out of college was perceived as his blocking.

Dissly now has four receiving touchdowns this season which is tied for the NFL lead, no not just by tight ends, but regardless of position.

Russell Wilson perceives Dissly as a player who “is going to be a star for a long time in this league.”

How high can the budding stud pass-catcher climb our Fantasy Football Week 5 TE Rankings? Plus, which players will perform better than usual, and which players will perform worse than usual? Find out below.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Will Dissly- 18.7 pts. (TE2)

Jimmy Graham at DAL

After QB Aaron Rodgers made a statement to the press that Graham needed to be more involved in the offense, he followed through with that notion last Thursday. Graham’s nine targets in Week 4 were two more than he had all season prior to coming into the game. Graham rewarded Rodgers and fantasy owners with the third most points by a tight end that week.

Graham will once again be called upon in the Packers passing attack this week. Stud wideout Davante Adams is likely to miss the game with turf toe. That leaves Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison to face off with a Dallas defense that is the fifth-best fantasy unit at defending opposing receivers. However, the Cowboys do allow the 10th most fantasy points to tight ends this season.

Graham has a great chance to put up numbers similar to last week, while pacing the team in nearly every receiving statistic.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Dawson Knox- 8.8 pts. (TE18)

Delanie Walker vs. BUF

The usually consistent Walker has been a bit up and down thus far this season. Although the Tennessee tight end has put up games of 13+ and 22+ fantasy points in 2019, he’s also had two games where he failed to eclipse eight points, including just 1.4 points a week ago.

Buffalo is the league’s best defense at defending the tight end position this season. The Bills have allowed an absurdly low average of just 3.48 fantasy points to opposing TEs through the first four weeks of play.

Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

Better Than Usual *

Worse Than Usual *

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank TEs TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC vs. IND 2 Evan Engram NYG vs. MIN 3 Zach Ertz PHI vs. NYJ 4 George Kittle SF vs. CLE 5 Darren Waller OAK vs. CHI 6 Will Dissly SEA vs. LAR 7 Mark Andrews BAL at PIT 8 Austin Hooper ATL at HOU 9 Greg Olsen CAR vs. JAC 10 Jimmy Graham * GB at DAL 11 Delanie Walker * TEN vs. BUF 12 Eric Ebron IND at KC 13 Dawson Knox BUF at TEN 14 O.J. Howard TB at NO 15 Jason Witten DAL vs. GB 16 Noah Fant DEN at LAC 17 Tyler Eifert CIN vs. ARI 18 Kyle Rudolph MIN at NYG 19 Trey Burton CHI at OAK 20 Jack Doyle IND at KC 21 Ricky Seals-Jones CLE at SF 22 Vernon Davis WAS vs. NE 23 Jared Cook NO vs. TB 24 Gerald Everett LAR at SEA 25 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYJ 26 C.J. Uzomah CIN vs. ARI 27 Jordan Akins HOU vs. ATL 28 Hayden Hurst BAL at PIT 29 Cameron Brate TB at NO 30 James O’Shaughnessy JAC at CAR

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Week 5 WR Rankings