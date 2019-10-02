Fantasy Football Week 5 TE Rankings: Is Will Dissly a Star?

The Seattle Seahawks consist of a roster compiled with the likes of Russell Wilson, the fifth leading rusher in football a year ago, and a guy with a six-pack that could dethrone Mr. Olympia. However, it’s little known Will Dissly who is the player stealing headlines in the Emerald City.
Since Week 2 of the NFL season, no tight end has scored more than Dissly’s 58.9 fantasy points. Not bad for a player whose best attribute coming out of college was perceived as his blocking.
Dissly now has four receiving touchdowns this season which is tied for the NFL lead, no not just by tight ends, but regardless of position.
Russell Wilson perceives Dissly as a player who “is going to be a star for a long time in this league.”
How high can the budding stud pass-catcher climb our Fantasy Football Week 5 TE Rankings? Plus, which players will perform better than usual, and which players will perform worse than usual? Find out below.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Will Dissly- 18.7 pts. (TE2)
Jimmy Graham at DAL
After QB Aaron Rodgers made a statement to the press that Graham needed to be more involved in the offense, he followed through with that notion last Thursday. Graham’s nine targets in Week 4 were two more than he had all season prior to coming into the game. Graham rewarded Rodgers and fantasy owners with the third most points by a tight end that week.
Graham will once again be called upon in the Packers passing attack this week. Stud wideout Davante Adams is likely to miss the game with turf toe. That leaves Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison to face off with a Dallas defense that is the fifth-best fantasy unit at defending opposing receivers. However, the Cowboys do allow the 10th most fantasy points to tight ends this season.
Graham has a great chance to put up numbers similar to last week, while pacing the team in nearly every receiving statistic.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Dawson Knox- 8.8 pts. (TE18)
Delanie Walker vs. BUF
The usually consistent Walker has been a bit up and down thus far this season. Although the Tennessee tight end has put up games of 13+ and 22+ fantasy points in 2019, he’s also had two games where he failed to eclipse eight points, including just 1.4 points a week ago.
Buffalo is the league’s best defense at defending the tight end position this season. The Bills have allowed an absurdly low average of just 3.48 fantasy points to opposing TEs through the first four weeks of play.
Week 5 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
- Better Than Usual *
- Worse Than Usual *
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|TEs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Travis Kelce KC
|
vs. IND
|
2
|Evan Engram NYG
|
vs. MIN
|
3
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
vs. NYJ
|
4
|George Kittle SF
|
vs. CLE
|
5
|Darren Waller OAK
|
vs. CHI
|
6
|Will Dissly SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
7
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
at PIT
|
8
|Austin Hooper ATL
|
at HOU
|
9
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
vs. JAC
|
10
|Jimmy Graham* GB
|
at DAL
|
11
|Delanie Walker* TEN
|
vs. BUF
|
12
|Eric Ebron IND
|
at KC
|
13
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
at TEN
|
14
|O.J. Howard TB
|
at NO
|
15
|Jason Witten DAL
|
vs. GB
|
16
|Noah Fant DEN
|
at LAC
|
17
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
vs. ARI
|
18
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
at NYG
|
19
|Trey Burton CHI
|
at OAK
|
20
|Jack Doyle IND
|
at KC
|
21
|Ricky Seals-Jones CLE
|
at SF
|
22
|Vernon Davis WAS
|
vs. NE
|
23
|Jared Cook NO
|
vs. TB
|
24
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
at SEA
|
25
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
vs. NYJ
|
26
|C.J. Uzomah CIN
|
vs. ARI
|
27
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
vs. ATL
|
28
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
at PIT
|
29
|Cameron Brate TB
|
at NO
|
30
|James O’Shaughnessy JAC
|
at CAR
