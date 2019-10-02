Welcome to our fantasy football big board for Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season. These player rankings are based on full-PPR (points per reception) scoring formats. Our rankings will change throughout the week based off of injuries and other noteworthy news that warrant a player rising or dropping in the ranks. Within our big board you will find standard flex-eligible positions, i.e. running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. If you’re in a super flex league that allows multiple quarterbacks in your starting lineup, head over to our Fantasy Football Week 5 QB rankings to better help you with your lineup decisions.
Without further ado, we present you with our Week 5 Top 100 Fantasy Football Big Board, along with what to do with a former superstar running back from Los Angeles.
What to Make of Todd Gurley
At this point a season ago, Gurley would have likely topped our top 100 big board. However, a lingering knee issue, along with usage questions, have caused the Rams running back’s fantasy stock to plummet over the past few months.
Gurley masked his measly five touches for 18 yards on the ground a week ago with two touchdowns and seven receptions.
The positive from last week’s performance is that Gurley got both goal line touches, and looks in the passing game, both of which had come few and far between for the RB prior to Week 4.
On the surface, this week’s matchup seems like a tough one for Seattle. However, over Seattle’s last two games they’ve allowed an average of 8.5 receptions to teams’ starting running backs.
Gurley may be more of a RB3/Flex start for the remainder of the season, but he’ll likely be in the mid to low end RB2 range in Week 5.
Week 5 PPR Top 100 Fantasy Rankings: (RB/WR/TE)
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|Top 100 TEAM
|Pos
|Opp.
|
1
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
RB
|
vs. GB
|
2
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
RB
|
vs. JAC
|
3
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
RB
|
at NYG
|
4
|Julio Jones ATL
|
WR
|
at HOU
|
5
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
WR
|
vs. ATL
|
6
|David Johnson ARI
|
RB
|
at CIN
|
7
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
WR
|
vs. DEN
|
8
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
RB
|
vs. TB
|
9
|Travis KelcevKC
|
TE
|
vs. IND
|
10
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
WR
|
at SEA
|
11
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
WR
|
at NYG
|
12
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
RB
|
at SF
|
13
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
RB
|
at PIT
|
14
|Michael Thomas NO
|
WR
|
vs. TB
|
15
|Chris Godwin TB
|
WR
|
at NO
|
16
|Evan Engram NYG
|
TE
|
vs. MIN
|
17
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
RB
|
vs. DEN
|
18
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
WR
|
at SF
|
19
|Chris Carson SEA
|
RB
|
vs. LAR
|
20
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
WR
|
vs. GB
|
21
|Mike Evans TB
|
WR
|
at NO
|
22
|Marlon Mack IND
|
RB
|
at KC
|
23
|James Conner PIT
|
RB
|
vs. BAL
|
24
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
WR
|
vs. LAR
|
25
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
WR
|
at NYG
|
26
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
RB
|
at CAR
|
27
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
TE
|
vs. NYJ
|
28
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
RB
|
vs. IND
|
29
|George Kittle SF
|
TE
|
vs. CLE
|
30
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
|
WR
|
vs. BAL
|
31
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
WR
|
at CIN
|
32
|Julian Edelman NE
|
WR
|
at WAS
|
33
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
RB
|
vs. BUF
|
34
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
WR
|
vs. ARI
|
35
|Josh Gordon NE
|
WR
|
at WAS
|
36
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
RB
|
vs. ARI
|
37
|Todd Gurley* LAR
|
RB
|
at SEA
|
38
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
WR
|
vs. IND
|
39
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
WR
|
vs. NYJ
|
40
|Aaron Jones GB
|
RB
|
at DAL
|
41
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
RB
|
at PHI
|
42
|Robert Woods LAR
|
WR
|
at SEA
|
43
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
RB
|
vs. MIN
|
44
|Darren Waller OAK
|
TE
|
vs. CHI
|
45
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
WR
|
at OAK
|
46
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
WR
|
at SEA
|
47
|David Montgomery CHI
|
RB
|
at OAK
|
48
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
RB
|
vs. DEN
|
49
|James White NE
|
RB
|
at WAS
|
50
|Will Dissly SEA
|
TE
|
vs. LAR
|
51
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
WR
|
vs. MIN
|
52
|D.J. Moore CAR
|
WR
|
vs. JAC
|
53
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
RB
|
at LAC
|
54
|Emmanuel Sanders DEN
|
WR
|
at LAC
|
55
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
RB
|
vs. CHI
|
56
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
RB
|
vs. NYJ
|
57
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
WR
|
at SF
|
58
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
RB
|
at HOU
|
59
|Sony Michel NE
|
RB
|
at WAS
|
60
|Will Fuller HOU
|
WR
|
vs. ATL
|
61
|Golden Tate NYG
|
WR
|
vs. MIN
|
62
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
TE
|
at PIT
|
63
|Austin Hooper ATL
|
TE
|
at HOU
|
64
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
WR
|
at HOU
|
65
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
WR
|
vs. CHI
|
66
|Darrel Williams KC
|
RB
|
vs. IND
|
67
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
WR
|
vs. JAC
|
68
|Ronald Jones II TB
|
RB
|
at NO
|
69
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
TE
|
vs. JAC
|
70
|Matt Breida SF
|
RB
|
vs. CLE
|
71
|D.J. Chark JAC
|
WR
|
at CAR
|
72
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
WR
|
at WAS
|
73
|Frank Gore BUF
|
RB
|
at TEN
|
74
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
WR
|
vs. IND
|
75
|John Brown BUF
|
WR
|
at TEN
|
76
|Chris Thompson WAS
|
RB
|
vs. NE
|
77
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
RB
|
vs. NYJ
|
78
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
TE
|
at DAL
|
79
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
RB
|
at LAC
|
80
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB
|
WR
|
at DAL
|
81
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
WR
|
at LAC
|
82
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
RB
|
vs. BAL
|
83
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
WR
|
vs. NE
|
84
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
WR
|
at DAL
|
85
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
WR
|
vs. IND
|
86
|D.K. Metcalf SEA
|
WR
|
vs. LAR
|
87
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
WR
|
vs. BAL
|
88
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
WR
|
at CIN
|
89
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
RB
|
at OAK
|
90
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
WR
|
at TEN
|
91
|Mohamed Sanu ATL
|
WR
|
at HOU
|
92
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
WR
|
at CAR
|
93
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
RB
|
vs. ATL
|
94
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
RB
|
at WAS
|
95
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
RB
|
vs. CLE
|
96
|Corey Davis TEN
|
WR
|
vs. BUF
|
97
|Peyton Barber TB
|
RB
|
at NO
|
98
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
WR
|
vs. NYJ
|
99
|Parris Campbell IND
|
WR
|
at KC
|
100
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
RB
|
at SEA
