Welcome to our fantasy football big board for Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season. These player rankings are based on full-PPR (points per reception) scoring formats. Our rankings will change throughout the week based off of injuries and other noteworthy news that warrant a player rising or dropping in the ranks. Within our big board you will find standard flex-eligible positions, i.e. running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. If you’re in a super flex league that allows multiple quarterbacks in your starting lineup, head over to our Fantasy Football Week 5 QB rankings to better help you with your lineup decisions.

Without further ado, we present you with our Week 5 Top 100 Fantasy Football Big Board, along with what to do with a former superstar running back from Los Angeles.

What to Make of Todd Gurley

At this point a season ago, Gurley would have likely topped our top 100 big board. However, a lingering knee issue, along with usage questions, have caused the Rams running back’s fantasy stock to plummet over the past few months.

Gurley masked his measly five touches for 18 yards on the ground a week ago with two touchdowns and seven receptions.

The positive from last week’s performance is that Gurley got both goal line touches, and looks in the passing game, both of which had come few and far between for the RB prior to Week 4.

On the surface, this week’s matchup seems like a tough one for Seattle. However, over Seattle’s last two games they’ve allowed an average of 8.5 receptions to teams’ starting running backs.

Gurley may be more of a RB3/Flex start for the remainder of the season, but he’ll likely be in the mid to low end RB2 range in Week 5.

Week 5 PPR Top 100 Fantasy Rankings: (RB/WR/TE)

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

Rank Top 100 TEAM Pos Opp. 1 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB vs. GB 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB vs. JAC 3 Dalvin Cook MIN RB at NYG 4 Julio Jones ATL WR at HOU 5 DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR vs. ATL 6 David Johnson ARI RB at CIN 7 Keenan Allen LAC WR vs. DEN 8 Alvin Kamara NO RB vs. TB 9 Travis Kelcev KC TE vs. IND 10 Cooper Kupp LAR WR at SEA 11 Adam Thielen MIN WR at NYG 12 Nick Chubb CLE RB at SF 13 Mark Ingram BAL RB at PIT 14 Michael Thomas NO WR vs. TB 15 Chris Godwin TB WR at NO 16 Evan Engram NYG TE vs. MIN 17 Austin Ekeler LAC RB vs. DEN 18 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR at SF 19 Chris Carson SEA RB vs. LAR 20 Amari Cooper DAL WR vs. GB 21 Mike Evans TB WR at NO 22 Marlon Mack IND RB at KC 23 James Conner PIT RB vs. BAL 24 Tyler Lockett SEA WR vs. LAR 25 Stefon Diggs MIN WR at NYG 26 Leonard Fournette JAC RB at CAR 27 Zach Ertz PHI TE vs. NYJ 28 LeSean McCoy KC RB vs. IND 29 George Kittle SF TE vs. CLE 30 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT WR vs. BAL 31 Larry Fitzgerald ARI WR at CIN 32 Julian Edelman NE WR at WAS 33 Derrick Henry TEN RB vs. BUF 34 Tyler Boyd CIN WR vs. ARI 35 Josh Gordon NE WR at WAS 36 Joe Mixon CIN RB vs. ARI 37 Todd Gurley* LAR RB at SEA 38 Sammy Watkins KC WR vs. IND 39 Alshon Jeffery PHI WR vs. NYJ 40 Aaron Jones GB RB at DAL 41 Le’Veon Bell NYJ RB at PHI 42 Robert Woods LAR WR at SEA 43 Wayne Gallman NYG RB vs. MIN 44 Darren Waller OAK TE vs. CHI 45 Allen Robinson CHI WR at OAK 46 Brandin Cooks LAR WR at SEA 47 David Montgomery CHI RB at OAK 48 Melvin Gordon LAC RB vs. DEN 49 James White NE RB at WAS 50 Will Dissly SEA TE vs. LAR 51 Sterling Shepard NYG WR vs. MIN 52 D.J. Moore CAR WR vs. JAC 53 Phillip Lindsay DEN RB at LAC 54 Emmanuel Sanders DEN WR at LAC 55 Josh Jacobs OAK RB vs. CHI 56 Jordan Howard PHI RB vs. NYJ 57 Jarvis Landry CLE WR at SF 58 Devonta Freeman ATL RB at HOU 59 Sony Michel NE RB at WAS 60 Will Fuller HOU WR vs. ATL 61 Golden Tate NYG WR vs. MIN 62 Mark Andrews BAL TE at PIT 63 Austin Hooper ATL TE at HOU 64 Calvin Ridley ATL WR at HOU 65 Tyrell Williams OAK WR vs. CHI 66 Darrel Williams KC RB vs. IND 67 Curtis Samuel CAR WR vs. JAC 68 Ronald Jones II TB RB at NO 69 Greg Olsen CAR TE vs. JAC 70 Matt Breida SF RB vs. CLE 71 D.J. Chark JAC WR at CAR 72 Phillip Dorsett NE WR at WAS 73 Frank Gore BUF RB at TEN 74 Demarcus Robinson KC WR vs. IND 75 John Brown BUF WR at TEN 76 Chris Thompson WAS RB vs. NE 77 Miles Sanders PHI RB vs. NYJ 78 Jimmy Graham GB TE at DAL 79 Royce Freeman DEN RB at LAC 80 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB WR at DAL 81 Courtland Sutton DEN WR at LAC 82 Jaylen Samuels PIT RB vs. BAL 83 Terry McLaurin WAS WR vs. NE 84 Geronimo Allison GB WR at DAL 85 Mecole Hardman KC WR vs. IND 86 D.K. Metcalf SEA WR vs. LAR 87 Diontae Johnson PIT WR vs. BAL 88 Christian Kirk ARI WR at CIN 89 Tarik Cohen CHI RB at OAK 90 Cole Beasley BUF WR at TEN 91 Mohamed Sanu ATL WR at HOU 92 Dede Westbrook JAC WR at CAR 93 Duke Johnson HOU RB vs. ATL 94 Rex Burkhead NE RB at WAS 95 Tevin Coleman SF RB vs. CLE 96 Corey Davis TEN WR vs. BUF 97 Peyton Barber TB RB at NO 98 Nelson Agholor PHI WR vs. NYJ 99 Parris Campbell IND WR at KC 100 Malcolm Brown LAR RB at SEA

