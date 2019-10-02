Week 5 Top 100 Fantasy Football Big Board

Week 5 Top 100 Fantasy Football Big Board

  • Updated

Getty Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams

Welcome to our fantasy football big board for Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season. These player rankings are based on full-PPR (points per reception) scoring formats. Our rankings will change throughout the week based off of injuries and other noteworthy news that warrant a player rising or dropping in the ranks. Within our big board you will find standard flex-eligible positions, i.e. running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. If you’re in a super flex league that allows multiple quarterbacks in your starting lineup, head over to our Fantasy Football Week 5 QB rankings to better help you with your lineup decisions.

Without further ado, we present you with our Week 5 Top 100 Fantasy Football Big Board, along with what to do with a former superstar running back from Los Angeles.

What to Make of Todd Gurley

At this point a season ago, Gurley would have likely topped our top 100 big board. However, a lingering knee issue, along with usage questions, have caused the Rams running back’s fantasy stock to plummet over the past few months.

Gurley masked his measly five touches for 18 yards on the ground a week ago with two touchdowns and seven receptions.

The positive from last week’s performance is that Gurley got both goal line touches, and looks in the passing game, both of which had come few and far between for the RB prior to Week 4.

On the surface, this week’s matchup seems like a tough one for Seattle. However, over Seattle’s last two games they’ve allowed an average of 8.5 receptions to teams’ starting running backs.

Gurley may be more of a RB3/Flex start for the remainder of the season, but he’ll likely be in the mid to low end RB2 range in Week 5.

Week 5 PPR Top 100 Fantasy Rankings: (RB/WR/TE)

[Top 100QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs]

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
Rank Top 100 TEAM Pos Opp.

1

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

RB

vs. GB

2

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

RB

vs. JAC

3

 Dalvin Cook MIN

RB

at NYG

4

 Julio Jones ATL

WR

at HOU

5

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

WR

vs. ATL

6

 David Johnson ARI

RB

at CIN

7

 Keenan Allen LAC

WR

vs. DEN

8

 Alvin Kamara NO

RB

vs. TB

9

 Travis KelcevKC

TE

vs. IND

10

 Cooper Kupp LAR

WR

at SEA

11

 Adam Thielen MIN

WR

at NYG

12

 Nick Chubb CLE

RB

at SF

13

 Mark Ingram BAL

RB

at PIT

14

 Michael Thomas NO

WR

vs. TB

15

 Chris Godwin TB

WR

at NO

16

 Evan Engram NYG

TE

vs. MIN

17

 Austin Ekeler LAC

RB

vs. DEN

18

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

WR

at SF

19

 Chris Carson SEA

RB

vs. LAR

20

 Amari Cooper DAL

WR

vs. GB

21

 Mike Evans TB

WR

at NO

22

 Marlon Mack IND

RB

at KC

23

 James Conner PIT

RB

vs. BAL

24

 Tyler Lockett SEA

WR

vs. LAR

25

 Stefon Diggs MIN

WR

at NYG

26

 Leonard Fournette JAC

RB

at CAR

27

 Zach Ertz PHI

TE

vs. NYJ

28

 LeSean McCoy KC

RB

vs. IND

29

 George Kittle SF

TE

vs. CLE

30

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

WR

vs. BAL

31

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

WR

at CIN

32

 Julian Edelman NE

WR

at WAS

33

 Derrick Henry TEN

RB

vs. BUF

34

 Tyler Boyd CIN

WR

vs. ARI

35

 Josh Gordon NE

WR

at WAS

36

 Joe Mixon CIN

RB

vs. ARI

37

 Todd Gurley* LAR

RB

at SEA

38

 Sammy Watkins KC

WR

vs. IND

39

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

WR

vs. NYJ

40

 Aaron Jones GB

RB

at DAL

41

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

RB

at PHI

42

 Robert Woods LAR

WR

at SEA

43

 Wayne Gallman NYG

RB

vs. MIN

44

 Darren Waller OAK

TE

vs. CHI

45

 Allen Robinson CHI

WR

at OAK

46

 Brandin Cooks LAR

WR

at SEA

47

 David Montgomery CHI

RB

at OAK

48

 Melvin Gordon LAC

RB

vs. DEN

49

 James White NE

RB

at WAS

50

 Will Dissly SEA

TE

vs. LAR

51

 Sterling Shepard NYG

WR

vs. MIN

52

 D.J. Moore CAR

WR

vs. JAC

53

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

RB

at LAC

54

 Emmanuel Sanders DEN

WR

at LAC

55

 Josh Jacobs OAK

RB

vs. CHI

56

 Jordan Howard PHI

RB

vs. NYJ

57

 Jarvis Landry CLE

WR

at SF

58

 Devonta Freeman ATL

RB

at HOU

59

 Sony Michel NE

RB

at WAS

60

 Will Fuller HOU

WR

vs. ATL

61

 Golden Tate NYG

WR

vs. MIN

62

 Mark Andrews BAL

TE

at PIT

63

 Austin Hooper ATL

TE

at HOU

64

 Calvin Ridley ATL

WR

at HOU

65

 Tyrell Williams OAK

WR

vs. CHI

66

 Darrel Williams KC

RB

vs. IND

67

 Curtis Samuel CAR

WR

vs. JAC

68

 Ronald Jones II TB

RB

at NO

69

 Greg Olsen CAR

TE

vs. JAC

70

 Matt Breida SF

RB

vs. CLE

71

 D.J. Chark JAC

WR

at CAR

72

 Phillip Dorsett NE

WR

at WAS

73

 Frank Gore BUF

RB

at TEN

74

 Demarcus Robinson KC

WR

vs. IND

75

 John Brown BUF

WR

at TEN

76

 Chris Thompson WAS

RB

vs. NE

77

 Miles Sanders PHI

RB

vs. NYJ

78

 Jimmy Graham GB

TE

at DAL

79

 Royce Freeman DEN

RB

at LAC

80

 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB

WR

at DAL

81

 Courtland Sutton DEN

WR

at LAC

82

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

RB

vs. BAL

83

 Terry McLaurin WAS

WR

vs. NE

84

 Geronimo Allison GB

WR

at DAL

85

 Mecole Hardman KC

WR

vs. IND

86

 D.K. Metcalf SEA

WR

vs. LAR

87

 Diontae Johnson PIT

WR

vs. BAL

88

 Christian Kirk ARI

WR

at CIN

89

 Tarik Cohen CHI

RB

at OAK

90

 Cole Beasley BUF

WR

at TEN

91

 Mohamed Sanu ATL

WR

at HOU

92

 Dede Westbrook JAC

WR

at CAR

93

 Duke Johnson HOU

RB

vs. ATL

94

 Rex Burkhead NE

RB

at WAS

95

 Tevin Coleman SF

RB

vs. CLE

96

 Corey Davis TEN

WR

vs. BUF

97

 Peyton Barber TB

RB

at NO

98

 Nelson Agholor PHI

WR

vs. NYJ

99

 Parris Campbell IND

WR

at KC

100

 Malcolm Brown LAR

RB

at SEA

