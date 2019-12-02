11 Best Cyber Monday NFL Deals on Amazon

There are no shortage of Cyber Monday NFL deals on Amazon right now and each is designed to save you big bucks this holiday season.
So we’ve grabbed a few to highlight below to help get your Cyber Monday shopping started. There are deals on apparel, household items, tailgate necessities, golf equipment, and much, much more.
The Team Golf NFL Embroidered Golf Towel is perfect for the football-loving golfer. Available in all 32 teams, this towel makes one of the better golf gift ideas. And at almost 50 percent off, the towel makes for one of the better Cyber Monday NFL deals.
Made of a durable, absorbent cotton/rayon blend, the towel features a checkered scrubber design for easy, thorough cleaning of club heads and golf balls. It measures 16 inches by 22 inches and attaches easily to your golf bag thanks to a clip.
Each towel is boasts an embroidered logo and team name in team colors.
Show off your team pride in style with the OTS NFL Wilder Center Stretch Fit Hat, which is highlighted by vibrant embroidered graphics of the team logo on the front and team name across the back.
The structured fit hat has a curved bill and is made of 100 percent polyester, which has quick drying and breathable properties. Officially licensed, the hat has an elastic sweatband so you’ll have to choose your size.
The Kansas City Chiefs are shown here, but the hat is available in all 32 NFL teams.
Shop the entire OTS Sports Store at Amazon for all products.
Looking for something a little warmer? Then look no further than the OTS NFL Raised Cuff Knit Cap, which is perfect for the winter.
Made of 100 percent acrylic yarns, it’s all about warmth. Officially licensed by the NFL, the cap has a vibrant embroidered team logo that really pops off the cuff. The New England Patriots are shown here, but the hat is available in all 32 teams.
Want to see another style? Take a look at the OTS NFL Knit Beanie, which doesn’t have a cuff.
Football and grilling go hand-in-hand, so a new BBQ tool set is obviously one of the best Cyber Monday NFL deals you can take advantage of. And this stainless steel set from YouTheFan is not only durably built, but also really cool looking.
You get a three pieces — a heavy duty spatula, a matching fork, and tongs. Each has your favorite team’s logo laser-cut on the hard maple handle. The handles provide a comfortable, non-slip grip when you’re cooking up the grub. The spatula and fork also have a bottle opener at the bottom of the handle. Each tool measures 18 inches long.
Take a look at more YouTheFan Merchandise, which are officially licensed products, on Amazon.
Sip your drink in style with the NFL Drink Coasters from YouTheFan, which are stainless steel and feature laser-cut team logos.
Measuring four inches by four inches, the durable coasters — you get four of them — have a steel top and a strong cork bottom. To wash them, simply wipe them clean. These would look fantastic in your home bar or fan cave.
Available in all 32 NFL teams, these coasters also make a great gift idea.
Available in all 32 NFL teams, these coasters also make a great gift idea.
Show support for your favorites team while on the golf course with the NFL 3-Pack Contour Golf Club Head Cover Set.
The covers themselves are made of durable Buffalo Vinyl and synthetic suede, meaning your club heads will be secure and protected from the clanking that occurs in your bag during the round. The same goes for your club shafts thanks to the protective nylon sock.
The covers include a No. 1 for your driver and a No. 3 and X for your fairway woods, hybrid golf clubs, and rescues. It might be winter, but it’s always golf season for the die-hards. And spring is just around the corner.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are shown here, but all 32 NFL teams are available.
Highlighted by its ability to keep beverages ice cold for 24 hours in up to 90 degree weather (!?!), the Coleman NFL Soft-Sided Insulated Cooler Bag is a must-have for any football fan.
The cooler bag can fit up to 16 12-ounce cans with a little ice and a 12-pack if you want to add more ice. The interior features an antimicrobial liner designed to help eliminate odor, mold, mildew, and any other unwanted germs. There is also a mesh pocket on the interior. Decorated in team colors, there is a screen printed logo on the front pocket, which is there to carry around small utensils like bottle openers.
Why lug around a heavy cooler when you can simply carry this soft, lightweight bag over your shoulder thanks to the convenient adjustable strap.
Browse all the available NFL Coolers on Amazon for more options.
When you can save up 50 percent on a set of billiard balls of your favorite team, then you’ve found one of the better Cyber Monday NFL deals out there. And the Imperial NFL Pool Balls not only look awesome, they’re made of Grade A polyester resin so they’re durable, too.
The set, which includes “home and away” balls, with an 8-Ball, and a cue ball with the NFL logo on it, are regulation size and weight. Built to be resistant to chipping and cracking, all 32 NFL teams are available.
And don't forget a new set of pool cues to go with your new billiard balls.
You can also get a good deal on the Imperial NFL Pool Table Cover, which can cover a table up to 8 feet in length.
Keep the tailgate party rocking with this NFL Cornhole Game Set from ProLine.
Officially licensed and sized at 2 feet by 4 feet, the boards are made with solid furniture-grade wood with durable hardware. Each board features a large logo in team colors that really pops off the darker wood color. The boards come sanded and polished for an awesome look.
Also included are eight regulation size and weight (6 inches by 6 inches and 16 ounces) team-colored, double-stitched bean bags, which contain with all-weather filler.
Check out more tailgate games for your next football party for other ideas.
Looking for an original gift this holiday season or just have it for yourself? Then check out the Picnic Time NFL Roadside Vehicle Emergency Kit, something that every car should have.
The durable polyester case features your favorite team’s logo in the middle of its road hazard reflective warning sign.
The set is full of useful, necessary items, including a set of jumper cables, plastic ice scraper, tire-pressure gauge, 9-piece ratchet set with socket sizes ranging from 3/16 to 1/2-inch, pair of standard slip-joint pliers, flathead and Phillips screwdrivers, roll of red electrical tape, blade-style automotive fuses, pair of work gloves, and insulated ring and spade terminals.
Browse NFL Automotive Accessories available at Amazon.
Every fan needs the Coleman NFL Cooler Quad Folding Chair, which is highlighted by a side pocket that can keep up to 6 12-ounce cans cold during the tailgate party, BBQ, or even on the camping trip.
Featuring a 17.5 mm thick stainless steel frame and strong fabric, the chair has a maximum weight limit of 300 pounds. Decorated with bright team colors, there are screen printed graphics of the team’s logo (in the front) and name (on the back). Each arm also has a beverage pocket.
The chair folds and unfolds quickly for easy storage and it includes a carrying case.
The chair folds and unfolds quickly for easy storage and it includes a carrying case.