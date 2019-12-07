Derrius Guice Fantasy: Start or Sit Redskins RB in Week 14?

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice’s 2019 season had been a major disappointment for fantasy owners who took a chance on him in drafts this offseason.

However, that has clearly changed over recent weeks. Guice has returned from injury, ripping off numerous stellar fantasy performances.

Can Guice keep the magic going in Week 14 vs. the Green Bay Packers? Let’s take a look.

Derrius Guice’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Green Bay Packers

Since returning from injury, Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice has been phenomenal. Flashing the abilities that once placed him atop the majority of NFL Draft boards just a few seasons ago.

Since being removed from the injured reserve list prior to Week 11, only seven running backs have scored more fantasy points than Guice’s 15.5 fantasy points per game average.

While those numbers are impressive, he hadn’t been much of a threat in the ground game. That was until a week ago. Guice gashed the Carolina Panthers to the tune of two rushing touchdowns on 129 rushing yards, his first career 100-yard rushing performance in the NFL. Guice’s 25.7 fantasy points for the week were good enough to see him finish as the second-highest scoring RB and the sixth-highest scoring player overall for Week 13.

While those types of numbers would normally warrant a guaranteed spot in your following week’s starting fantasy lineup, Guice’s case is a bit more of a toss-up than one may think. The reasoning behind this is actually quite simple, it’s workload, and the lack of it.

Guice has yet to exceed 10 rushing attempts since returning from injury three weeks ago. In fact, Guice has never carried the football more than 10 times ever in a single game in his NFL career. Plus, while he may be the most talented running back on Washington’s roster, they’ve yet to treat him that way. In week 13, despite Guice’s monster numbers, Adrian Peterson actually led the team in rushing attempts vs. the Carolina Panthers.

With that said, it will likely be difficult to pass up the combination of a budding talent in Guice teamed with a mouth-watering matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Packers have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Since Week 1, Green Bay has allowed an absurd 14 total touchdowns to the position.

Arguably the most important aspect of Green Bay’s recent struggles to defend running backs is the fact that they’ve allowed more than one running back per team to find fantasy success.

The Packers have allowed three running back duos to each eclipse double-digit fantasy points in three of their last five games.

Should You Start or Sit Derrius Guice in Week 14?

Starting Guice this week doesn’t come without risk. But sometimes you have to take the chance of getting burned in hopes of being rewarded for taking a leap of faith.

Guice is getting healthier by the week, and if Week 13 was any indication of the type of talent he can be moving forward, then we’ll be more than willing to take the chance on Guice vs. a Packers defense that has been more than welcoming to opposing running backs this season.

Guice is an RB3 on Sunday, with a high-end RB2 ceiling if Washington begins to lean more heavily on the former LSU Tiger.

