Fantasy Football Week 14 RB Rankings: Derrius Guice & Raheem Mostert Climb

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss two players who have come out of nowhere in recent weeks to work their way into the discussion of being legitimate starting fantasy option.

However, with most leagues kicking off their playoff in Week 14, can you trust these two running backs in such a high stake situation? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 14

Since Derrius Guice (RB29) has returned to the Washington Redskins lineup he’s been a bonafide RB1 in nearly all fantasy leagues. Guice ranks as the eighth-highest scoring player at his position over the last three weeks with 15.5 fantasy points. That type of production outpaces stars such as Nick Chubb, Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, and Saquon Barkley over that time span.

Guice is also fresh off his first career 100-yard rushing game. So why is he ranked as the 29th best running back option heading into Week 14? Simply put, usage, and the lack of it.

Guice had to average a whopping 12.9 yards per carry this past Sunday to reach his 129 rushing yards on the day. That’s because he touched the ball just 10 times in the run game. In fact, he didn’t even lead Washington in rushing attempts, that honor goes to Adrian Peterson, who had 13 on the day. Guice has now carried the ball no more than 10 times in any of his three games since being reinserted into the ‘Skins lineup.

With that said, Guice is presented with a plus-matchup this Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Even better, they’ve surrendered the second-most rushing touchdowns to the position. This is great news for a guy who’s averaged a touchdown per game over the last three weeks.

While he should be ranked higher based solely on talent and matchup, his touches are holding him back at the moment.

Tevin Coleman was used so little this past Sunday that many fantasy owners were wondering if there was an injury that they had missed. No, there wasn’t any injury, instead, the 49ers simply opted to feature Raheem Mostert (RB30) ahead of Coleman. Something that’s been trending in this direction for a few weeks now.

Mostert ripped off 146 rushing yards against what was at the time the seventh-best fantasy unit at defending the RB position, in the Baltimore Ravens. Mostert has now averaged 7.5 ypc or more in back-to-back weeks.

However, Mostert will have his hands full in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to RBs this year. They’ve also held all but one RB below 65-rushing yards since Week 1 and surrendered just one rushing TD to the position since Week 5.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ ATL 2 Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DET 3 Derrick Henry TEN @ OAK 4 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ CHI 5 Alvin Kamara NO vs. SF 6 Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN 7 Melvin Gordon LAC @ JAC 8 Leonard Fournette JAC vs. LAC 9 Todd Gurley LAR vs. SEA 10 Le’Veon Bell NYJ vs. MIA 11 Josh Jacobs OAK vs. TEN 12 Saquon Barkley NYG @ PHI 13 Aaron Jones GB vs. WAS 14 Chris Carson SEA @ LAR 15 Joe Mixon CIN @ CLE 16 James White NE vs. KC 17 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ vs. CAR 18 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. CIN 19 James Conner PIT INJ @ ARI 20 Miles Sanders PHI vs. NYG 21 Mark Ingram BAL @ BUF 22 Austin Ekeler LAC @ JAC 23 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ ARI 24 Marlon Mack IND INJ @ TB 25 Phillip Lindsay DEN @ HOU 26 Devin Singletary BUF vs. BAL 27 Jamaal Williams GB vs. WAS 28 Kenyan Drake ARI vs. PIT 29 Derrius Guice WAS @ GB 30 Raheem Mostert SF @ NO 31 David Montgomery CHI vs. DAL 32 Bo Scarbrough DET @ MIN 33 Sony Michel NE vs. KC 34 Patrick Laird MIA @ NYJ 35 Damien Williams KC INJ @ NE 36 Tarik Cohen CHI vs. DAL 37 Jordan Howard PHI INJ vs. NYG 38 Nyheim Hines IND @ TB 39 Ronald Jones TB vs. IND 40 Tevin Coleman SF @ NO 41 Carlos Hyde HOU vs. DEN 42 Darwin Thompson KC @ NE 43 Jonathan Williams IND @ TB 44 Duke Johnson HOU vs. DEN 45 Rashaad Penny SEA @ LAR 46 Latavius Murray NO vs. SF 47 Royce Freeman DEN @ HOU 48 LeSean McCoy KC INJ @ NE 49 Peyton Barber TB vs. IND 50 Adrian Peterson WAS @ GB 51 David Johnson ARI vs. PIT 52 Darrel Williams KC INJ @ NE 53 Rex Burkhead NE vs. KC 54 Jordan Wilkins IND @ TB 55 Alexander Mattison MIN vs. DET 56 Brian Hill ATL vs. CAR 57 Jay Ajayi PHI vs. NYG 58 Frank Gore BUF vs. BAL 59 Kallen Ballage MIA INJ @ NYJ 60 Chris Thompson WAS @ GB 61 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ ARI 62 Tony Pollard DAL @ CHI 63 JD Mckissic DET @ MIN 64 Gio Bernard CIN @ CLE 65 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. SEA 66 Matt Breida SF INJ @ NO 67 Jalen Richard OAK vs. TEN 68 Gus Edwards BAL @ BUF 69 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT @ ARI 70 Wayne Gallman NYG @ PHI 71 Dion Lewis TEN @ OAK 72 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. SEA 73 Dare Ogunbowale TB vs. IND 74 Justice Hill BAL @ BUF 75 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ NO 76 Qadree Ollison ATL vs. CAR