Fantasy Football Week 14 RB Rankings: Derrius Guice & Raheem Mostert Climb

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss two players who have come out of nowhere in recent weeks to work their way into the discussion of being legitimate starting fantasy option.
However, with most leagues kicking off their playoff in Week 14, can you trust these two running backs in such a high stake situation? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 14
Since Derrius Guice (RB29) has returned to the Washington Redskins lineup he’s been a bonafide RB1 in nearly all fantasy leagues. Guice ranks as the eighth-highest scoring player at his position over the last three weeks with 15.5 fantasy points. That type of production outpaces stars such as Nick Chubb, Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, and Saquon Barkley over that time span.
Guice is also fresh off his first career 100-yard rushing game. So why is he ranked as the 29th best running back option heading into Week 14? Simply put, usage, and the lack of it.
Guice had to average a whopping 12.9 yards per carry this past Sunday to reach his 129 rushing yards on the day. That’s because he touched the ball just 10 times in the run game. In fact, he didn’t even lead Washington in rushing attempts, that honor goes to Adrian Peterson, who had 13 on the day. Guice has now carried the ball no more than 10 times in any of his three games since being reinserted into the ‘Skins lineup.
With that said, Guice is presented with a plus-matchup this Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Even better, they’ve surrendered the second-most rushing touchdowns to the position. This is great news for a guy who’s averaged a touchdown per game over the last three weeks.
While he should be ranked higher based solely on talent and matchup, his touches are holding him back at the moment.
Tevin Coleman was used so little this past Sunday that many fantasy owners were wondering if there was an injury that they had missed. No, there wasn’t any injury, instead, the 49ers simply opted to feature Raheem Mostert (RB30) ahead of Coleman. Something that’s been trending in this direction for a few weeks now.
Mostert ripped off 146 rushing yards against what was at the time the seventh-best fantasy unit at defending the RB position, in the Baltimore Ravens. Mostert has now averaged 7.5 ypc or more in back-to-back weeks.
However, Mostert will have his hands full in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to RBs this year. They’ve also held all but one RB below 65-rushing yards since Week 1 and surrendered just one rushing TD to the position since Week 5.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
@ ATL
|
2
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
vs. DET
|
3
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
@ OAK
|
4
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
@ CHI
|
5
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
vs. SF
|
6
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
7
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
@ JAC
|
8
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
vs. LAC
|
9
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
10
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
11
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
vs. TEN
|
12
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
@ PHI
|
13
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. WAS
|
14
|Chris Carson SEA
|
@ LAR
|
15
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
@ CLE
|
16
|James White NE
|
vs. KC
|
17
|Devonta Freeman ATL INJ
|
vs. CAR
|
18
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
19
|James Conner PIT INJ
|
@ ARI
|
20
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
21
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
@ BUF
|
22
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
@ JAC
|
23
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
@ ARI
|
24
|Marlon Mack IND INJ
|
@ TB
|
25
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
@ HOU
|
26
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
vs. BAL
|
27
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
vs. WAS
|
28
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
29
|Derrius Guice WAS
|
@ GB
|
30
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
@ NO
|
31
|David Montgomery CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
32
|Bo Scarbrough DET
|
@ MIN
|
33
|Sony Michel NE
|
vs. KC
|
34
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
35
|Damien Williams KC INJ
|
@ NE
|
36
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
37
|Jordan Howard PHI INJ
|
vs. NYG
|
38
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
@ TB
|
39
|Ronald Jones TB
|
vs. IND
|
40
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
@ NO
|
41
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
vs. DEN
|
42
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
@ NE
|
43
|Jonathan Williams IND
|
@ TB
|
44
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
vs. DEN
|
45
|Rashaad Penny SEA
|
@ LAR
|
46
|Latavius Murray NO
|
vs. SF
|
47
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
@ HOU
|
48
|LeSean McCoy KC INJ
|
@ NE
|
49
|Peyton Barber TB
|
vs. IND
|
50
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
@ GB
|
51
|David Johnson ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
52
|Darrel Williams KC INJ
|
@ NE
|
53
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
vs. KC
|
54
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
@ TB
|
55
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
vs. DET
|
56
|Brian Hill ATL
|
vs. CAR
|
57
|Jay Ajayi PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
58
|Frank Gore BUF
|
vs. BAL
|
59
|Kallen Ballage MIA INJ
|
@ NYJ
|
60
|Chris Thompson WAS
|
@ GB
|
61
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
@ ARI
|
62
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
@ CHI
|
63
|JD Mckissic DET
|
@ MIN
|
64
|Gio Bernard CIN
|
@ CLE
|
65
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
66
|Matt Breida SF INJ
|
@ NO
|
67
|Jalen Richard OAK
|
vs. TEN
|
68
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
@ BUF
|
69
|Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT
|
@ ARI
|
70
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
@ PHI
|
71
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
@ OAK
|
72
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
73
|Dare Ogunbowale TB
|
vs. IND
|
74
|Justice Hill BAL
|
@ BUF
|
75
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
@ NO
|
76
|Qadree Ollison ATL
|
vs. CAR
-
