Fantasy Football Week 14 RB Rankings: Derrius Guice & Raheem Mostert Climb

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss two players who have come out of nowhere in recent weeks to work their way into the discussion of being legitimate starting fantasy option.

However, with most leagues kicking off their playoff in Week 14, can you trust these two running backs in such a high stake situation? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 14

Since Derrius Guice (RB29) has returned to the Washington Redskins lineup he’s been a bonafide RB1 in nearly all fantasy leagues. Guice ranks as the eighth-highest scoring player at his position over the last three weeks with 15.5 fantasy points. That type of production outpaces stars such as Nick Chubb, Le’Veon Bell, Todd Gurley, and Saquon Barkley over that time span.

Guice is also fresh off his first career 100-yard rushing game. So why is he ranked as the 29th best running back option heading into Week 14? Simply put, usage, and the lack of it.

Guice had to average a whopping 12.9 yards per carry this past Sunday to reach his 129 rushing yards on the day. That’s because he touched the ball just 10 times in the run game. In fact, he didn’t even lead Washington in rushing attempts, that honor goes to Adrian Peterson, who had 13 on the day. Guice has now carried the ball no more than 10 times in any of his three games since being reinserted into the ‘Skins lineup.

With that said, Guice is presented with a plus-matchup this Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Even better, they’ve surrendered the second-most rushing touchdowns to the position. This is great news for a guy who’s averaged a touchdown per game over the last three weeks.

While he should be ranked higher based solely on talent and matchup, his touches are holding him back at the moment.

Tevin Coleman was used so little this past Sunday that many fantasy owners were wondering if there was an injury that they had missed. No, there wasn’t any injury, instead, the 49ers simply opted to feature Raheem Mostert (RB30) ahead of Coleman. Something that’s been trending in this direction for a few weeks now.

Mostert ripped off 146 rushing yards against what was at the time the seventh-best fantasy unit at defending the RB position, in the Baltimore Ravens. Mostert has now averaged 7.5 ypc or more in back-to-back weeks.

However, Mostert will have his hands full in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to RBs this year. They’ve also held all but one RB below 65-rushing yards since Week 1 and surrendered just one rushing TD to the position since Week 5.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

@ ATL

2

 Dalvin Cook MIN

vs. DET

3

 Derrick Henry TEN

@ OAK

4

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

@ CHI

5

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. SF

6

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. CIN

7

 Melvin Gordon LAC

@ JAC

8

 Leonard Fournette JAC

vs. LAC

9

 Todd Gurley LAR

vs. SEA

10

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

vs. MIA

11

 Josh Jacobs OAK

vs. TEN

12

 Saquon Barkley NYG

@ PHI

13

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. WAS

14

 Chris Carson SEA

@ LAR

15

 Joe Mixon CIN

@ CLE

16

 James White NE

vs. KC

17

 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ

vs. CAR

18

 Kareem Hunt CLE

vs. CIN

19

 James Conner PIT INJ

@ ARI

20

 Miles Sanders PHI

vs. NYG

21

 Mark Ingram BAL

@ BUF

22

 Austin Ekeler LAC

@ JAC

23

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

@ ARI

24

 Marlon Mack IND INJ

@ TB

25

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

@ HOU

26

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. BAL

27

 Jamaal Williams GB

vs. WAS

28

 Kenyan Drake ARI

vs. PIT

29

 Derrius Guice WAS

@ GB

30

 Raheem Mostert SF

@ NO

31

 David Montgomery CHI

vs. DAL

32

 Bo Scarbrough DET

@ MIN

33

 Sony Michel NE

vs. KC

34

 Patrick Laird MIA

@ NYJ

35

 Damien Williams KC INJ

@ NE

36

 Tarik Cohen CHI

vs. DAL

37

 Jordan Howard PHI INJ

vs. NYG

38

 Nyheim Hines IND

@ TB

39

 Ronald Jones TB

vs. IND

40

 Tevin Coleman SF

@ NO

41

 Carlos Hyde HOU

vs. DEN

42

 Darwin Thompson KC

@ NE

43

 Jonathan Williams IND

@ TB

44

 Duke Johnson HOU

vs. DEN

45

 Rashaad Penny SEA

@ LAR

46

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. SF

47

 Royce Freeman DEN

@ HOU

48

 LeSean McCoy KC INJ

@ NE

49

 Peyton Barber TB

vs. IND

50

 Adrian Peterson WAS

@ GB

51

 David Johnson ARI

vs. PIT

52

 Darrel Williams KC INJ

@ NE

53

 Rex Burkhead NE

vs. KC

54

 Jordan Wilkins IND

@ TB

55

 Alexander Mattison MIN

vs. DET

56

 Brian Hill ATL

vs. CAR

57

 Jay Ajayi PHI

vs. NYG

58

 Frank Gore BUF

vs. BAL

59

 Kallen Ballage MIA INJ

@ NYJ

60

 Chris Thompson WAS

@ GB

61

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

@ ARI

62

 Tony Pollard DAL

@ CHI

63

 JD Mckissic DET

@ MIN

64

 Gio Bernard CIN

@ CLE

65

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. SEA

66

 Matt Breida SF INJ

@ NO

67

 Jalen Richard OAK

vs. TEN

68

 Gus Edwards BAL

@ BUF

69

 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT

@ ARI

70

 Wayne Gallman NYG

@ PHI

71

 Dion Lewis TEN

@ OAK

72

 Darrell Henderson LAR

vs. SEA

73

 Dare Ogunbowale TB

vs. IND

74

 Justice Hill BAL

@ BUF

75

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

@ NO

76

 Qadree Ollison ATL

vs. CAR
