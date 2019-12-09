Fantasy Football Week 15 TE Rankings: Tyler Higbee & Noah Fant Up

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at two players who have exploded onto the scene in recent weeks after being non-factors for the majority of the season prior.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 15
Remember when Gerald Everett was all the rave in Los Angeles? Yea, not the case anymore. Tyler Higbee (TE7) has quickly made people forget about the team’s once starting tight end.
Higbee has been the best TE in all of football over the last two weeks, hauling seven receptions and eclipsing 100-yards receiving in back-to-back games. Over that span, he’s unsurprisingly the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position with an average of 21.2 points per game.
Higbee will look to keep the magic going this week against the Dallas Cowboys who rank in the bottom 11 of defenses in terms of defending the TE position.
Noah Fant (TE10) is one of the more talented tight ends in all of football. This past week that talent finally transitioned to fantasy production. Fant racked up 21.3 fantasy points on four receptions, 113-receiving yards, and one touchdown.
He certainly presents risk moving forward, having caught no more than four balls in all but one game this season. However, a matchup with the Chiefs should ease that worry a bit. Kansas City allows the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this season.
Fant did also suffer a foot injury in the team’s Week 14 victory over the Texans, that will be worth monitoring throughout the week leading up to Sunday.
Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Tight Ends TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|George Kittle SF
|
vs. ATL
|
2
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
@ WAS
|
3
|Travis Kelce KC
|
vs. DEN
|
4
|Darren Waller OAK
|
vs. JAC
|
5
|Austin Hooper ATL
|
@ SF
|
6
|Jared Cook NO INJ
|
vs. IND
|
7
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
@ DAL
|
8
|Mark Andrews BAL INJ
|
vs. NYJ
|
9
|Evan Engram NYG INJ
|
vs. MIA
|
10
|Noah Fant DEN
|
@ KC
|
11
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
@ WAS
|
12
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
vs. MIN
|
13
|Kaden Cole NYG
|
vs. MIA
|
14
|Ian Thomas CAR
|
vs. SEA
|
15
|Jack Doyle IND
|
@ NO
|
16
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
@ CAR
|
17
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
@ LAC
|
18
|Ryan Griffin NYJ INJ
|
@ BAL
|
19
|Greg Olsen CAR INJ
|
vs. SEA
|
20
|OJ Howard TB
|
@ DET
|
21
|Gerald Everett LAR INJ
|
@ DAL
|
22
|Jesper Horsted CHI
|
@ GB
|
23
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
vs. HOU
|
24
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
@ PIT
|
25
|Cameron Brate TB
|
@ DET
|
26
|Nick O’Leary JAC
|
@ OAK
|
27
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
@ LAC
|
28
|Josh Hill NO
|
vs. IND
|
29
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
vs. BUF
|
30
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
@ TEN
|
31
|Foster Moreau OAK INJ
|
vs. JAC
|
32
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
@ NYG
|
33
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
vs. LAR
|
34
|Jeff Heuerman DEN
|
@ KC
|
35
|Demetrius Harris CLE
|
@ ARI
|
36
|Ben Watson NE
|
@ CIN
|
37
|Jason Witten DAL
|
vs. LAR
|
38
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
vs. TB
|
39
|Darren Fells HOU
|
@ TEN
|
40
|Charles Clay ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
41
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
vs. CHI
|
42
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
vs. NE
|
43
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
44
|JP Holtz CHI
|
@ GB
|
45
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
vs. PHI
|
46
|Mercedes Lewis GB
|
vs. CHI
|
47
|CJ Uzomah CIN
|
vs. NE
|
48
|Matt LaCosse NE
|
@ CIN
|
49
|Nick Boyle BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
50
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
@ SF
|
51
|Maxx Williams ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
52
|Ross Dwelley SF
|
vs. ATL
|
53
|Rhett Ellison NYG INJ
|
vs. MIA
|
54
|R. Seals-Jones CLE
|
@ ARI
|
55
|Logan Thomas DET
|
vs. TB
|
56
|Nick Vannett PIT
|
vs. BUF
|
57
|Scott Simonson NYG
|
vs. MIA
-
