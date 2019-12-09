Fantasy Football Week 15 TE Rankings: Tyler Higbee & Noah Fant Up

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at two players who have exploded onto the scene in recent weeks after being non-factors for the majority of the season prior.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 15

Remember when Gerald Everett was all the rave in Los Angeles? Yea, not the case anymore. Tyler Higbee (TE7) has quickly made people forget about the team’s once starting tight end.

Higbee has been the best TE in all of football over the last two weeks, hauling seven receptions and eclipsing 100-yards receiving in back-to-back games. Over that span, he’s unsurprisingly the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position with an average of 21.2 points per game.

Higbee will look to keep the magic going this week against the Dallas Cowboys who rank in the bottom 11 of defenses in terms of defending the TE position.

Noah Fant (TE10) is one of the more talented tight ends in all of football. This past week that talent finally transitioned to fantasy production. Fant racked up 21.3 fantasy points on four receptions, 113-receiving yards, and one touchdown.

He certainly presents risk moving forward, having caught no more than four balls in all but one game this season. However, a matchup with the Chiefs should ease that worry a bit. Kansas City allows the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this season.

Fant did also suffer a foot injury in the team’s Week 14 victory over the Texans, that will be worth monitoring throughout the week leading up to Sunday.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 George Kittle SF vs. ATL 2 Zach Ertz PHI @ WAS 3 Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN 4 Darren Waller OAK vs. JAC 5 Austin Hooper ATL @ SF 6 Jared Cook NO INJ vs. IND 7 Tyler Higbee LAR @ DAL 8 Mark Andrews BAL INJ vs. NYJ 9 Evan Engram NYG INJ vs. MIA 10 Noah Fant DEN @ KC 11 Dallas Goedert PHI @ WAS 12 Hunter Henry LAC vs. MIN 13 Kaden Cole NYG vs. MIA 14 Ian Thomas CAR vs. SEA 15 Jack Doyle IND @ NO 16 Jacob Hollister SEA @ CAR 17 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ LAC 18 Ryan Griffin NYJ INJ @ BAL 19 Greg Olsen CAR INJ vs. SEA 20 OJ Howard TB @ DET 21 Gerald Everett LAR INJ @ DAL 22 Jesper Horsted CHI @ GB 23 Jonnu Smith TEN vs. HOU 24 Dawson Knox BUF @ PIT 25 Cameron Brate TB @ DET 26 Nick O’Leary JAC @ OAK 27 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ LAC 28 Josh Hill NO vs. IND 29 Vance McDonald PIT vs. BUF 30 Jordan Akins HOU @ TEN 31 Foster Moreau OAK INJ vs. JAC 32 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NYG 33 Blake Jarwin DAL vs. LAR 34 Jeff Heuerman DEN @ KC 35 Demetrius Harris CLE @ ARI 36 Ben Watson NE @ CIN 37 Jason Witten DAL vs. LAR 38 TJ Hockenson DET vs. TB 39 Darren Fells HOU @ TEN 40 Charles Clay ARI vs. CLE 41 Jimmy Graham GB vs. CHI 42 Tyler Eifert CIN vs. NE 43 Hayden Hurst BAL vs. NYJ 44 JP Holtz CHI @ GB 45 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS vs. PHI 46 Mercedes Lewis GB vs. CHI 47 CJ Uzomah CIN vs. NE 48 Matt LaCosse NE @ CIN 49 Nick Boyle BAL vs. NYJ 50 Jaeden Graham ATL @ SF 51 Maxx Williams ARI vs. CLE 52 Ross Dwelley SF vs. ATL 53 Rhett Ellison NYG INJ vs. MIA 54 R. Seals-Jones CLE @ ARI 55 Logan Thomas DET vs. TB 56 Nick Vannett PIT vs. BUF 57 Scott Simonson NYG vs. MIA