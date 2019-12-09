Fantasy Football Week 15 TE Rankings: Tyler Higbee & Noah Fant Up

Noah Fant Fantasy Football TE Rankings Week 15

Getty Noah Fant of the Denver Broncos

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at two players who have exploded onto the scene in recent weeks after being non-factors for the majority of the season prior.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 15

Remember when Gerald Everett was all the rave in Los Angeles? Yea, not the case anymore. Tyler Higbee (TE7) has quickly made people forget about the team’s once starting tight end.

Higbee has been the best TE in all of football over the last two weeks, hauling seven receptions and eclipsing 100-yards receiving in back-to-back games. Over that span, he’s unsurprisingly the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position with an average of 21.2 points per game.

Higbee will look to keep the magic going this week against the Dallas Cowboys who rank in the bottom 11 of defenses in terms of defending the TE position.

Noah Fant (TE10) is one of the more talented tight ends in all of football. This past week that talent finally transitioned to fantasy production. Fant racked up 21.3 fantasy points on four receptions, 113-receiving yards, and one touchdown.

He certainly presents risk moving forward, having caught no more than four balls in all but one game this season. However, a matchup with the Chiefs should ease that worry a bit. Kansas City allows the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing TEs this season.

Fant did also suffer a foot injury in the team’s Week 14 victory over the Texans, that will be worth monitoring throughout the week leading up to Sunday.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 George Kittle SF

vs. ATL

2

 Zach Ertz PHI

@ WAS

3

 Travis Kelce KC

vs. DEN

4

 Darren Waller OAK

vs. JAC

5

 Austin Hooper ATL

@ SF

6

 Jared Cook NO INJ

vs. IND

7

 Tyler Higbee LAR

@ DAL

8

 Mark Andrews BAL INJ

vs. NYJ

9

 Evan Engram NYG INJ

vs. MIA

10

 Noah Fant DEN

@ KC

11

 Dallas Goedert PHI

@ WAS

12

 Hunter Henry LAC

vs. MIN

13

 Kaden Cole NYG

vs. MIA

14

 Ian Thomas CAR

vs. SEA

15

 Jack Doyle IND

@ NO

16

 Jacob Hollister SEA

@ CAR

17

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

@ LAC

18

 Ryan Griffin NYJ INJ

@ BAL

19

 Greg Olsen CAR INJ

vs. SEA

20

 OJ Howard TB

@ DET

21

 Gerald Everett LAR INJ

@ DAL

22

 Jesper Horsted CHI

@ GB

23

 Jonnu Smith TEN

vs. HOU

24

 Dawson Knox BUF

@ PIT

25

 Cameron Brate TB

@ DET

26

 Nick O’Leary JAC

@ OAK

27

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

@ LAC

28

 Josh Hill NO

vs. IND

29

 Vance McDonald PIT

vs. BUF

30

 Jordan Akins HOU

@ TEN

31

 Foster Moreau OAK INJ

vs. JAC

32

 Mike Gesicki MIA

@ NYG

33

 Blake Jarwin DAL

vs. LAR

34

 Jeff Heuerman DEN

@ KC

35

 Demetrius Harris CLE

@ ARI

36

 Ben Watson NE

@ CIN

37

 Jason Witten DAL

vs. LAR

38

 TJ Hockenson DET

vs. TB

39

 Darren Fells HOU

@ TEN

40

 Charles Clay ARI

vs. CLE

41

 Jimmy Graham GB

vs. CHI

42

 Tyler Eifert CIN

vs. NE

43

 Hayden Hurst BAL

vs. NYJ

44

 JP Holtz CHI

@ GB

45

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

vs. PHI

46

 Mercedes Lewis GB

vs. CHI

47

 CJ Uzomah CIN

vs. NE

48

 Matt LaCosse NE

@ CIN

49

 Nick Boyle BAL

vs. NYJ

50

 Jaeden Graham ATL

@ SF

51

 Maxx Williams ARI

vs. CLE

52

 Ross Dwelley SF

vs. ATL

53

 Rhett Ellison NYG INJ

vs. MIA

54

 R. Seals-Jones CLE

@ ARI

55

 Logan Thomas DET

vs. TB

56

 Nick Vannett PIT

vs. BUF

57

 Scott Simonson NYG

vs. MIA
