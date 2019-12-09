Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings: Raheem Mostert, the Man in San Fran

Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings: Raheem Mostert, the Man in San Fran

Raheem Mostert Fantasy Football RB Rankings Week 15

Getty Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the budding production of San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, and if it’s sustainable over the final stretch of the fantasy season.

That, and much more below.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 15

It’s official, you can throw away your Tevin Coleman stock. Coleman has carried the ball a total of nine times over the last two weeks, never exceeding six rushing yards over that span. He was out-touched by Matt Breida last Sunday, while both backs are currently looking up to Raheem Mostert (RB25) atop the 49ers RB pecking order.

Mostert went off for 24.9 fantasy points against the perceived stingy defense of the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. Over the last two weeks of play, Mostert is the second-highest scoring fantasy player at his position. Over his past three games, the former Purdue Boilermaker has averaged 6.9 ypc or more and scored at least one touchdown in each game.

However, while Coleman and Brieda offer very minimal fantasy upside themselves, their presence still manages to have a negative effect on Mostert’s fantasy prospects. Mostert has carried the ball 10 times or fewer in eight of his last nine games.

He will also have to face off with an Atlanta Falcons defense that has not allowed a single running back to exceed 70 yards rushing since their Week 9 bye, while surrendering one lone rushing touchdown. Those games include two meetings each with both Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara.

Injuries to two of the biggest fantasy stars over recent weeks put a number of fantasy owners rosters in limbo. Derrius Guice (RB32) is believed to have an MCL sprain, while Rashaad Penny (RB46) suffered a significant ACL injury this past Sunday. Both players’ availability for not only Week 15, but the remainder of this season is bleak at best.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

vs. SEA

2

 Derrick Henry TEN

vs. HOU

3

 Dalvin Cook MIN

@ LAC

4

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

vs. LAR

5

 Saquon Barkley NYG

vs. MIA

6

 Josh Jacobs OAK INJ

vs. JAC

7

 Nick Chubb CLE

@ ARI

8

 Todd Gurley LAR

@ DAL

9

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. IND

10

 Melvin Gordon LAC

vs. MIN

11

 Leonard Fournette JAC

@ OAK

12

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. CHI

13

 Chris Carson SEA

@ CAR

14

 Kareem Hunt CLE

@ ARI

15

 James White NE

@ CIN

16

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ INJ

@ BAL

17

 Miles Sanders PHI

@ WAS

18

 Mark Ingram BAL

vs. NYJ

19

 Devonta Freeman ATL

@ SF

20

 Marlon Mack IND

@ NO

21

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

@ KC

22

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. MIN

23

 David Montgomery CHI

@ GB

24

 Devin Singletary BUF

@ PIT

25

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. ATL

26

 Joe Mixon CIN

vs. NE

27

 James Conner PIT INJ

vs. BUF

28

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

vs. BUF

29

 Patrick Laird MIA

@ NYG

30

 Jamaal Williams GB

vs. CHI

31

 Kenyan Drake ARI

vs. CLE

32

 Derrius Guice WAS INJ

vs. PHI

33

 Tarik Cohen CHI

@ GB

34

 Bo Scarbrough DET

vs. TB

35

 Damien Williams KC INJ

vs. DEN

36

 Jordan Howard PHI INJ

@ WAS

37

 DeAndre Washington OAK

vs. JAC

38

 Carlos Hyde HOU

@ TEN

39

 Royce Freeman DEN

@ KC

40

 Adrian Peterson WAS

vs. PHI

41

 Sony Michel NE

@ CIN

42

 LeSean McCoy KC

vs. DEN

43

 Ronald Jones TB

@ DET

44

 Duke Johnson HOU

@ TEN

45

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. IND

46

 Rashaad Penny SEA INJ

@ CAR

47

 Bilal Powell NYJ

@ BAL

48

 Nyheim Hines IND

@ NO

49

 Peyton Barber TB

@ DET

50

 Alexander Mattison MIN

@ LAC

51

 David Johnson ARI

vs. CLE

52

 Rex Burkhead NE

@ CIN

53

 Chris Thompson WAS

vs. PHI

54

 Matt Breida SF

vs. ATL

55

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

vs. BUF

56

 Jalen Richard OAK

vs. JAC

57

 Tony Pollard DAL

vs. LAR

58

 Brian Hill ATL

@ SF

59

 Tevin Coleman SF

vs. ATL

60

 Frank Gore BUF

@ PIT

61

 Gio Bernard CIN

vs. NE

62

 Ty Montgomery NYJ

@ BAL

63

 Jordan Wilkins IND

@ NO

64

 JD Mckissic DET

vs. TB

65

 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT

vs. BUF

66

 Gus Edwards BAL

vs. NYJ

67

 Malcolm Brown LAR

@ DAL

68

 Dion Lewis TEN

vs. HOU

69

 Spencer Ware KC

vs. DEN

70

 Jay Ajayi PHI

@ WAS

71

 Dare Ogunbowale TB

@ DET

72

 Darwin Thompson KC

vs. DEN

73

 Wayne Gallman NYG

vs. MIA

74

 Darrell Henderson LAR

@ DAL

75

 Jonathan Williams IND

@ NO

76

 Justice Hill BAL

vs. NYJ

77

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

vs. ATL

78

 Qadree Ollison ATL

@ SF
