Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings: Raheem Mostert, the Man in San Fran

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the budding production of San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, and if it’s sustainable over the final stretch of the fantasy season.
That, and much more below.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 15
It’s official, you can throw away your Tevin Coleman stock. Coleman has carried the ball a total of nine times over the last two weeks, never exceeding six rushing yards over that span. He was out-touched by Matt Breida last Sunday, while both backs are currently looking up to Raheem Mostert (RB25) atop the 49ers RB pecking order.
Mostert went off for 24.9 fantasy points against the perceived stingy defense of the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. Over the last two weeks of play, Mostert is the second-highest scoring fantasy player at his position. Over his past three games, the former Purdue Boilermaker has averaged 6.9 ypc or more and scored at least one touchdown in each game.
However, while Coleman and Brieda offer very minimal fantasy upside themselves, their presence still manages to have a negative effect on Mostert’s fantasy prospects. Mostert has carried the ball 10 times or fewer in eight of his last nine games.
He will also have to face off with an Atlanta Falcons defense that has not allowed a single running back to exceed 70 yards rushing since their Week 9 bye, while surrendering one lone rushing touchdown. Those games include two meetings each with both Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara.
Injuries to two of the biggest fantasy stars over recent weeks put a number of fantasy owners rosters in limbo. Derrius Guice (RB32) is believed to have an MCL sprain, while Rashaad Penny (RB46) suffered a significant ACL injury this past Sunday. Both players’ availability for not only Week 15, but the remainder of this season is bleak at best.
Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
vs. SEA
|
2
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
vs. HOU
|
3
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
@ LAC
|
4
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
vs. LAR
|
5
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
vs. MIA
|
6
|Josh Jacobs OAK INJ
|
vs. JAC
|
7
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
@ ARI
|
8
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
@ DAL
|
9
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
vs. IND
|
10
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
vs. MIN
|
11
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
@ OAK
|
12
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. CHI
|
13
|Chris Carson SEA
|
@ CAR
|
14
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
@ ARI
|
15
|James White NE
|
@ CIN
|
16
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ INJ
|
@ BAL
|
17
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
@ WAS
|
18
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
19
|Devonta Freeman ATL
|
@ SF
|
20
|Marlon Mack IND
|
@ NO
|
21
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
@ KC
|
22
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. MIN
|
23
|David Montgomery CHI
|
@ GB
|
24
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
@ PIT
|
25
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. ATL
|
26
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
vs. NE
|
27
|James Conner PIT INJ
|
vs. BUF
|
28
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
vs. BUF
|
29
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
@ NYG
|
30
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
vs. CHI
|
31
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
32
|Derrius Guice WAS INJ
|
vs. PHI
|
33
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
@ GB
|
34
|Bo Scarbrough DET
|
vs. TB
|
35
|Damien Williams KC INJ
|
vs. DEN
|
36
|Jordan Howard PHI INJ
|
@ WAS
|
37
|DeAndre Washington OAK
|
vs. JAC
|
38
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
@ TEN
|
39
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
@ KC
|
40
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
vs. PHI
|
41
|Sony Michel NE
|
@ CIN
|
42
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
vs. DEN
|
43
|Ronald Jones TB
|
@ DET
|
44
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
@ TEN
|
45
|Latavius Murray NO
|
vs. IND
|
46
|Rashaad Penny SEA INJ
|
@ CAR
|
47
|Bilal Powell NYJ
|
@ BAL
|
48
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
@ NO
|
49
|Peyton Barber TB
|
@ DET
|
50
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
@ LAC
|
51
|David Johnson ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
52
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
@ CIN
|
53
|Chris Thompson WAS
|
vs. PHI
|
54
|Matt Breida SF
|
vs. ATL
|
55
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
vs. BUF
|
56
|Jalen Richard OAK
|
vs. JAC
|
57
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
vs. LAR
|
58
|Brian Hill ATL
|
@ SF
|
59
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
vs. ATL
|
60
|Frank Gore BUF
|
@ PIT
|
61
|Gio Bernard CIN
|
vs. NE
|
62
|Ty Montgomery NYJ
|
@ BAL
|
63
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
@ NO
|
64
|JD Mckissic DET
|
vs. TB
|
65
|Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT
|
vs. BUF
|
66
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
67
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
@ DAL
|
68
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
vs. HOU
|
69
|Spencer Ware KC
|
vs. DEN
|
70
|Jay Ajayi PHI
|
@ WAS
|
71
|Dare Ogunbowale TB
|
@ DET
|
72
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
vs. DEN
|
73
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
vs. MIA
|
74
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
@ DAL
|
75
|Jonathan Williams IND
|
@ NO
|
76
|Justice Hill BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
77
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
vs. ATL
|
78
|Qadree Ollison ATL
|
@ SF
-
