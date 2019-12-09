Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings: Raheem Mostert, the Man in San Fran

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this week’s column, we discuss the budding production of San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, and if it’s sustainable over the final stretch of the fantasy season.

That, and much more below.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 15

It’s official, you can throw away your Tevin Coleman stock. Coleman has carried the ball a total of nine times over the last two weeks, never exceeding six rushing yards over that span. He was out-touched by Matt Breida last Sunday, while both backs are currently looking up to Raheem Mostert (RB25) atop the 49ers RB pecking order.

Mostert went off for 24.9 fantasy points against the perceived stingy defense of the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. Over the last two weeks of play, Mostert is the second-highest scoring fantasy player at his position. Over his past three games, the former Purdue Boilermaker has averaged 6.9 ypc or more and scored at least one touchdown in each game.

However, while Coleman and Brieda offer very minimal fantasy upside themselves, their presence still manages to have a negative effect on Mostert’s fantasy prospects. Mostert has carried the ball 10 times or fewer in eight of his last nine games.

He will also have to face off with an Atlanta Falcons defense that has not allowed a single running back to exceed 70 yards rushing since their Week 9 bye, while surrendering one lone rushing touchdown. Those games include two meetings each with both Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara.

Injuries to two of the biggest fantasy stars over recent weeks put a number of fantasy owners rosters in limbo. Derrius Guice (RB32) is believed to have an MCL sprain, while Rashaad Penny (RB46) suffered a significant ACL injury this past Sunday. Both players’ availability for not only Week 15, but the remainder of this season is bleak at best.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. SEA 2 Derrick Henry TEN vs. HOU 3 Dalvin Cook MIN @ LAC 4 Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. LAR 5 Saquon Barkley NYG vs. MIA 6 Josh Jacobs OAK INJ vs. JAC 7 Nick Chubb CLE @ ARI 8 Todd Gurley LAR @ DAL 9 Alvin Kamara NO vs. IND 10 Melvin Gordon LAC vs. MIN 11 Leonard Fournette JAC @ OAK 12 Aaron Jones GB vs. CHI 13 Chris Carson SEA @ CAR 14 Kareem Hunt CLE @ ARI 15 James White NE @ CIN 16 Le’Veon Bell NYJ INJ @ BAL 17 Miles Sanders PHI @ WAS 18 Mark Ingram BAL vs. NYJ 19 Devonta Freeman ATL @ SF 20 Marlon Mack IND @ NO 21 Phillip Lindsay DEN @ KC 22 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. MIN 23 David Montgomery CHI @ GB 24 Devin Singletary BUF @ PIT 25 Raheem Mostert SF vs. ATL 26 Joe Mixon CIN vs. NE 27 James Conner PIT INJ vs. BUF 28 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs. BUF 29 Patrick Laird MIA @ NYG 30 Jamaal Williams GB vs. CHI 31 Kenyan Drake ARI vs. CLE 32 Derrius Guice WAS INJ vs. PHI 33 Tarik Cohen CHI @ GB 34 Bo Scarbrough DET vs. TB 35 Damien Williams KC INJ vs. DEN 36 Jordan Howard PHI INJ @ WAS 37 DeAndre Washington OAK vs. JAC 38 Carlos Hyde HOU @ TEN 39 Royce Freeman DEN @ KC 40 Adrian Peterson WAS vs. PHI 41 Sony Michel NE @ CIN 42 LeSean McCoy KC vs. DEN 43 Ronald Jones TB @ DET 44 Duke Johnson HOU @ TEN 45 Latavius Murray NO vs. IND 46 Rashaad Penny SEA INJ @ CAR 47 Bilal Powell NYJ @ BAL 48 Nyheim Hines IND @ NO 49 Peyton Barber TB @ DET 50 Alexander Mattison MIN @ LAC 51 David Johnson ARI vs. CLE 52 Rex Burkhead NE @ CIN 53 Chris Thompson WAS vs. PHI 54 Matt Breida SF vs. ATL 55 Jaylen Samuels PIT vs. BUF 56 Jalen Richard OAK vs. JAC 57 Tony Pollard DAL vs. LAR 58 Brian Hill ATL @ SF 59 Tevin Coleman SF vs. ATL 60 Frank Gore BUF @ PIT 61 Gio Bernard CIN vs. NE 62 Ty Montgomery NYJ @ BAL 63 Jordan Wilkins IND @ NO 64 JD Mckissic DET vs. TB 65 Kerrith Whyte Jr. PIT vs. BUF 66 Gus Edwards BAL vs. NYJ 67 Malcolm Brown LAR @ DAL 68 Dion Lewis TEN vs. HOU 69 Spencer Ware KC vs. DEN 70 Jay Ajayi PHI @ WAS 71 Dare Ogunbowale TB @ DET 72 Darwin Thompson KC vs. DEN 73 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. MIA 74 Darrell Henderson LAR @ DAL 75 Jonathan Williams IND @ NO 76 Justice Hill BAL vs. NYJ 77 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. ATL 78 Qadree Ollison ATL @ SF