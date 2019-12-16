Fantasy Football Week 16 Defense Rankings: Can Bills Keep Rolling?

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this column, we’ll focus on a matchup that gifts us with two of the very best D/ST units in all of football. Plus are the Minnesota Vikings defense quietly becoming an elite unit? Let’s take a look.

Defense Outlook Week 16

The Buffalo Bills (DEF7) defensive unit doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, as the media tends to tune out what happens up in Western New York. However, on Sunday night, for the nation to see, they Bills defense put on a show, picking off Duck Hodges four times and racking up 18 fantasy points. The unit has now scored an average of 13 fantasy points over four of their last five games.

They’ll attempt to extend that streak this week against the New England Patriots, although it won’t be easy. The Pats haven’t allowed a defense to score more than eight fantasy points since their Week 8 bye. With that said, they have allowed three games of 12+ fantasy points to D/STs this season.

Speaking of the Patriots (DEF4), their defense put up 20 fantasy points in Week 15, the second-most by a D/ST for the week. New England’s now averaged 11.5 fantasy points over four of their last five games and seems to be re-establishing themselves as the most dominant defensive unit in fantasy.

While the Bills have the eight fewest offensive giveaways in football this season, it may not matter when you’re facing off against a Patriots defense that has forced an absurd 36 turnovers this year, the most in football.

In the last meeting between these two teams back in Week 4, New England racked up 25 fantasy points thanks to five sacks, four interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

Many fantasy owners may be getting excited at the prospect of the Minnesota Vikings (DEF21) defense following their 27 fantasy points a week ago. Not to mention, they’ve now averaged 20 points over the past two weeks. However, you may be best off cutting bait with their defense now and be thankful that they got you this far.

The Packers offense surrenders the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season. That includes just one game of allowing double-digit scoring, and a total of just seven fantasy points combined over the last three weeks.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Steelers PIT @ NYJ 2 Ravens BAL @ CLE 3 49ers SF vs. LAR 4 Patriots NE vs. BUF 5 Broncos DEN vs. DET 6 Seahawks SEA vs. ARI 7 Bills BUF @ NE 8 Giants NYG @ WAS 9 Jets NYJ vs. PIT 10 Colts IND vs. CAR 11 Falcons ATL vs. JAC 12 Rams LAR @ SF 13 Jaguars JAC @ ATL 14 Dolphins MIA vs. CIN 15 Texans HOU @ TB 16 Cardinals ARI @ SEA 17 Cowboys DAL @ PHI 18 Eagles PHI vs. DAL 19 Buccaneers TB vs. HOU 20 Packers GB @ MIN 21 Vikings MIN vs. GB 22 Titans TEN vs. NO 23 Chargers LAC vs. OAK 24 Bengals CIN @ MIA 25 Chiefs KC @ CHI 26 Redskins WAS vs. NYG 27 Lions DET @ DEN 28 Panthers CAR @ IND 29 Bears CHI vs. KC 30 Saints NO @ TEN 31 Raiders OAK @ LAC 32 Browns CLE vs. BAL