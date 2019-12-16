Fantasy Football Week 16 Defense Rankings: Can Bills Keep Rolling?

Fantasy Football Week 16 Defense Rankings: Can Bills Keep Rolling?

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Bills Defense Fantasy Football Week 16 D/ST Rankings

Getty Bills Defense

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 16 of the 2019 NFL regular season. In this column, we’ll focus on a matchup that gifts us with two of the very best D/ST units in all of football. Plus are the Minnesota Vikings defense quietly becoming an elite unit? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week, check out our Week 16 Defense Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Defense Outlook Week 16

The Buffalo Bills (DEF7) defensive unit doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, as the media tends to tune out what happens up in Western New York. However, on Sunday night, for the nation to see, they Bills defense put on a show, picking off Duck Hodges four times and racking up 18 fantasy points. The unit has now scored an average of 13 fantasy points over four of their last five games.

They’ll attempt to extend that streak this week against the New England Patriots, although it won’t be easy. The Pats haven’t allowed a defense to score more than eight fantasy points since their Week 8 bye. With that said, they have allowed three games of 12+ fantasy points to D/STs this season.

Speaking of the Patriots (DEF4), their defense put up 20 fantasy points in Week 15, the second-most by a D/ST for the week. New England’s now averaged 11.5 fantasy points over four of their last five games and seems to be re-establishing themselves as the most dominant defensive unit in fantasy.

While the Bills have the eight fewest offensive giveaways in football this season, it may not matter when you’re facing off against a Patriots defense that has forced an absurd 36 turnovers this year, the most in football.

In the last meeting between these two teams back in Week 4, New England racked up 25 fantasy points thanks to five sacks, four interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.

Many fantasy owners may be getting excited at the prospect of the Minnesota Vikings (DEF21) defense following their 27 fantasy points a week ago. Not to mention, they’ve now averaged 20 points over the past two weeks. However, you may be best off cutting bait with their defense now and be thankful that they got you this far.

The Packers offense surrenders the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing D/STs this season. That includes just one game of allowing double-digit scoring, and a total of just seven fantasy points combined over the last three weeks.

Week 16 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Defenses TEAM Opp.

1

 Steelers PIT

@ NYJ

2

 Ravens BAL

@ CLE

3

 49ers SF

vs. LAR

4

 Patriots NE

vs. BUF

5

 Broncos DEN

vs. DET

6

 Seahawks SEA

vs. ARI

7

 Bills BUF

@ NE

8

 Giants NYG

@ WAS

9

 Jets NYJ

vs. PIT

10

 Colts IND

vs. CAR

11

 Falcons ATL

vs. JAC

12

 Rams LAR

@ SF

13

 Jaguars JAC

@ ATL

14

 Dolphins MIA

vs. CIN

15

 Texans HOU

@ TB

16

 Cardinals ARI

@ SEA

17

 Cowboys DAL

@ PHI

18

 Eagles PHI

vs. DAL

19

 Buccaneers TB

vs. HOU

20

 Packers GB

@ MIN

21

 Vikings MIN

vs. GB

22

 Titans TEN

vs. NO

23

 Chargers LAC

vs. OAK

24

 Bengals CIN

@ MIA

25

 Chiefs KC

@ CHI

26

 Redskins WAS

vs. NYG

27

 Lions DET

@ DEN

28

 Panthers CAR

@ IND

29

 Bears CHI

vs. KC

30

 Saints NO

@ TEN

31

 Raiders OAK

@ LAC

32

 Browns CLE

vs. BAL
    1. READ NEXT: Fantasy: Tight End Rankings Week 16

Read More
, , , ,