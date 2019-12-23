Fantasy Football Week 17 TE Rankings: Zach Ertz Injury Fallout

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at repercussions of Zach Ertz’s injury and what that may mean for his backup Dallas Goedert vs. the New York Giants.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 17

All-world tight end Zach Ertz (TE4) suffered a fractured rib in the first half of the Eagles crucial Week 16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, Ertz fought through the pain and played the entirety of the second-half with the injury. While his production was underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, what was not was the output put up by his “backup” Dallas Goedert (TE7).

Goedert saw 12 targets come his way vs. Dallas, hauling in nine of them for a season-high 91 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Goedert’s efforts were good enough to make him the TE3 in fantasy for the week with 24.1 points.

Since returning from a Week 10 bye, Ertz and Goedert rank first and eighth overall in scoring by a tight end, respectively.

In a normal situation, you would think a team would just sit a player of Ertz’s caliber to heal up in time for the playoffs, especially with a tremendous backup option like Goedert. However, this is no normal situation. When a former college quarterback who is just weeks removed from the practice squad is operating as your WR1, you need all the pass-catching help you can get.

The Eagles opponents this week, the Giants, have been fairly stingy at defending the tight end position, allowing the 15th fewest points to them this season. However, Ertz did beat up on the G-Men’s safeties and linebackers to the tune of 30.10 points back in Week 14.

If Ertz is a go come Sunday, he and Goedert are both top-10 plays. However, if Ertz is ruled inactive Goedert climbs into the top-echelon of tight ends for Week 17.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 George Kittle SF @ SEA 2 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. ARI 3 Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC 4 Zach Ertz PHI @ NYG 5 Darren Waller OAK @ DEN 6 Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT 7 Dallas Goedert PHI @ NYG 8 Jared Cook NO @ CAR 9 Austin Hooper ATL @ TB 10 Hunter Henry LAC @ KC 11 Jonnu Smith TEN @ HOU 12 Kaden Cole NYG vs. PHI 13 Noah Fant DEN vs. OAK 14 OJ Howard TB vs. ATL 15 Jacob Hollister SEA vs. SF 16 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NE 17 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. CHI 18 Greg Olsen CAR vs. NO 19 Jack Doyle IND @ JAC 20 Dawson Knox BUF vs. NYJ 21 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. CHI 22 Gerald Everett LAR vs. ARI 23 Blake Jarwin DAL vs. WAS 24 Ryan Griffin NYJ INJ @ BUF 25 Jason Witten DAL vs. WAS 26 Jordan Akins HOU vs. TEN 27 Hayden Hurst BAL vs. PIT 28 Cameron Brate TB vs. ATL 29 Darren Fells HOU vs. TEN 30 Jimmy Graham GB @ DET 31 Tyler Eifert CIN vs. CLE 32 JP Holtz CHI @ MIN 33 Jeff Heuerman DEN vs. OAK 34 Matt LaCosse NE vs. MIA 35 TJ Hockenson DET vs. GB 36 Nick Boyle BAL vs. PIT 37 Ian Thomas CAR vs. NO 38 Josh Hill NO @ CAR 39 Ben Watson NE vs. MIA 40 Jesper Horsted CHI @ MIN 41 Charles Clay ARI @ LAR 42 Vance McDonald PIT @ BAL 43 CJ Uzomah CIN vs. CLE 44 Nick O’Leary JAC vs. IND 45 Demetrius Harris CLE @ CIN 46 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ DAL 47 R. Seals-Jones CLE @ CIN 48 Ross Dwelley SF @ SEA 49 Mercedes Lewis GB @ DET 50 Maxx Williams ARI @ LAR 51 Jaeden Graham ATL @ TB 52 Logan Thomas DET vs. GB 53 Nick Vannett PIT @ BAL