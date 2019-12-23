Fantasy Football Week 17 TE Rankings: Zach Ertz Injury Fallout

Fantasy Football Week 17 TE Rankings: Zach Ertz Injury Fallout

Zach Ertz Fantasy Football TE Rankings Week 17

Getty Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at repercussions of Zach Ertz’s injury and what that may mean for his backup Dallas Goedert vs. the New York Giants.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 17

All-world tight end Zach Ertz (TE4) suffered a fractured rib in the first half of the Eagles crucial Week 16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, Ertz fought through the pain and played the entirety of the second-half with the injury. While his production was underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, what was not was the output put up by his “backup” Dallas Goedert (TE7).

Goedert saw 12 targets come his way vs. Dallas, hauling in nine of them for a season-high 91 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Goedert’s efforts were good enough to make him the TE3 in fantasy for the week with 24.1 points.

Since returning from a Week 10 bye, Ertz and Goedert rank first and eighth overall in scoring by a tight end, respectively.

In a normal situation, you would think a team would just sit a player of Ertz’s caliber to heal up in time for the playoffs, especially with a tremendous backup option like Goedert. However, this is no normal situation. When a former college quarterback who is just weeks removed from the practice squad is operating as your WR1, you need all the pass-catching help you can get.

The Eagles opponents this week, the Giants, have been fairly stingy at defending the tight end position, allowing the 15th fewest points to them this season. However, Ertz did beat up on the G-Men’s safeties and linebackers to the tune of 30.10 points back in Week 14.

If Ertz is a go come Sunday, he and Goedert are both top-10 plays. However, if Ertz is ruled inactive Goedert climbs into the top-echelon of tight ends for Week 17.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 George Kittle SF

@ SEA

2

 Tyler Higbee LAR

vs. ARI

3

 Travis Kelce KC

vs. LAC

4

 Zach Ertz PHI

@ NYG

5

 Darren Waller OAK

@ DEN

6

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. PIT

7

 Dallas Goedert PHI

@ NYG

8

 Jared Cook NO

@ CAR

9

 Austin Hooper ATL

@ TB

10

 Hunter Henry LAC

@ KC

11

 Jonnu Smith TEN

@ HOU

12

 Kaden Cole NYG

vs. PHI

13

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. OAK

14

 OJ Howard TB

vs. ATL

15

 Jacob Hollister SEA

vs. SF

16

 Mike Gesicki MIA

@ NE

17

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. CHI

18

 Greg Olsen CAR

vs. NO

19

 Jack Doyle IND

@ JAC

20

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. NYJ

21

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

vs. CHI

22

 Gerald Everett LAR

vs. ARI

23

 Blake Jarwin DAL

vs. WAS

24

 Ryan Griffin NYJ INJ

@ BUF

25

 Jason Witten DAL

vs. WAS

26

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. TEN

27

 Hayden Hurst BAL

vs. PIT

28

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. ATL

29

 Darren Fells HOU

vs. TEN

30

 Jimmy Graham GB

@ DET

31

 Tyler Eifert CIN

vs. CLE

32

 JP Holtz CHI

@ MIN

33

 Jeff Heuerman DEN

vs. OAK

34

 Matt LaCosse NE

vs. MIA

35

 TJ Hockenson DET

vs. GB

36

 Nick Boyle BAL

vs. PIT

37

 Ian Thomas CAR

vs. NO

38

 Josh Hill NO

@ CAR

39

 Ben Watson NE

vs. MIA

40

 Jesper Horsted CHI

@ MIN

41

 Charles Clay ARI

@ LAR

42

 Vance McDonald PIT

@ BAL

43

 CJ Uzomah CIN

vs. CLE

44

 Nick O’Leary JAC

vs. IND

45

 Demetrius Harris CLE

@ CIN

46

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

@ DAL

47

 R. Seals-Jones CLE

@ CIN

48

 Ross Dwelley SF

@ SEA

49

 Mercedes Lewis GB

@ DET

50

 Maxx Williams ARI

@ LAR

51

 Jaeden Graham ATL

@ TB

52

 Logan Thomas DET

vs. GB

53

 Nick Vannett PIT

@ BAL
