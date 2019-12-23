Fantasy Football Week 17 TE Rankings: Zach Ertz Injury Fallout

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at repercussions of Zach Ertz’s injury and what that may mean for his backup Dallas Goedert vs. the New York Giants.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 17
All-world tight end Zach Ertz (TE4) suffered a fractured rib in the first half of the Eagles crucial Week 16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Yet, Ertz fought through the pain and played the entirety of the second-half with the injury. While his production was underwhelming from a fantasy perspective, what was not was the output put up by his “backup” Dallas Goedert (TE7).
Goedert saw 12 targets come his way vs. Dallas, hauling in nine of them for a season-high 91 receiving yards, and one touchdown. Goedert’s efforts were good enough to make him the TE3 in fantasy for the week with 24.1 points.
Since returning from a Week 10 bye, Ertz and Goedert rank first and eighth overall in scoring by a tight end, respectively.
In a normal situation, you would think a team would just sit a player of Ertz’s caliber to heal up in time for the playoffs, especially with a tremendous backup option like Goedert. However, this is no normal situation. When a former college quarterback who is just weeks removed from the practice squad is operating as your WR1, you need all the pass-catching help you can get.
The Eagles opponents this week, the Giants, have been fairly stingy at defending the tight end position, allowing the 15th fewest points to them this season. However, Ertz did beat up on the G-Men’s safeties and linebackers to the tune of 30.10 points back in Week 14.
If Ertz is a go come Sunday, he and Goedert are both top-10 plays. However, if Ertz is ruled inactive Goedert climbs into the top-echelon of tight ends for Week 17.
Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Tight Ends TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|George Kittle SF
|
@ SEA
|
2
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
3
|Travis Kelce KC
|
vs. LAC
|
4
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
@ NYG
|
5
|Darren Waller OAK
|
@ DEN
|
6
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
7
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
@ NYG
|
8
|Jared Cook NO
|
@ CAR
|
9
|Austin Hooper ATL
|
@ TB
|
10
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
@ KC
|
11
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
@ HOU
|
12
|Kaden Cole NYG
|
vs. PHI
|
13
|Noah Fant DEN
|
vs. OAK
|
14
|OJ Howard TB
|
vs. ATL
|
15
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
vs. SF
|
16
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
@ NE
|
17
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
18
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
vs. NO
|
19
|Jack Doyle IND
|
@ JAC
|
20
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
vs. NYJ
|
21
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
vs. CHI
|
22
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
vs. ARI
|
23
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
24
|Ryan Griffin NYJ INJ
|
@ BUF
|
25
|Jason Witten DAL
|
vs. WAS
|
26
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
vs. TEN
|
27
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
28
|Cameron Brate TB
|
vs. ATL
|
29
|Darren Fells HOU
|
vs. TEN
|
30
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
@ DET
|
31
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
vs. CLE
|
32
|JP Holtz CHI
|
@ MIN
|
33
|Jeff Heuerman DEN
|
vs. OAK
|
34
|Matt LaCosse NE
|
vs. MIA
|
35
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
vs. GB
|
36
|Nick Boyle BAL
|
vs. PIT
|
37
|Ian Thomas CAR
|
vs. NO
|
38
|Josh Hill NO
|
@ CAR
|
39
|Ben Watson NE
|
vs. MIA
|
40
|Jesper Horsted CHI
|
@ MIN
|
41
|Charles Clay ARI
|
@ LAR
|
42
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
@ BAL
|
43
|CJ Uzomah CIN
|
vs. CLE
|
44
|Nick O’Leary JAC
|
vs. IND
|
45
|Demetrius Harris CLE
|
@ CIN
|
46
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
@ DAL
|
47
|R. Seals-Jones CLE
|
@ CIN
|
48
|Ross Dwelley SF
|
@ SEA
|
49
|Mercedes Lewis GB
|
@ DET
|
50
|Maxx Williams ARI
|
@ LAR
|
51
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
@ TB
|
52
|Logan Thomas DET
|
vs. GB
|
53
|Nick Vannett PIT
|
@ BAL
-
