Fantasy Football Week 17 QB Rankings: Daniel Jones Shines

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 17 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a rookie signal-caller out of New York coming off of a record-setting performance. Plus, a gun-slinger from Miami who despite his stellar performance a week ago, is one of the riskier options at the position this week.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 17 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 17

Prior to this past Sunday, Daniel Jones (QB12) hadn’t taken the field in over two weeks while nursing an ankle injury. Over that period, Eli Manning proved to have a bit more juice left in the tank, leading to some Giants fans wondering what the season could have been had the organization not pulled the plug on Manning so early on in the season.

However, Jones returned to the team’s lineup in Week 16 and quickly put an end to all that chatter. The rookie out of Duke absolutely torched the division rival Washington Redskins to the tune of 352 passing yards, five touchdowns, and a position-leading 35.3 fantasy points. In that contest, Jones became the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 350+ yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a single-game.

This type of performance may be eye-popping to the casual fan, however, it’s not far off from the typical output we’ve gotten from Jones when healthy this season. In fact, Jones has now scored four-plus touchdowns in three of his last six games.

He’ll look to extend that streak into Week 17, while simultaneously crushing the Philadelphia Eagles‘ playoff dreams. The Eagles defenses shined against an underperforming Dallas team a week ago. Yet prior to that contest, Philly had surrendered an average of 20.95 fantasy points to QBs over a three-game span.

Jones is on the cusp of being a locked-in QB1 this coming Sunday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick (QB24) ranked as our QB6 heading into Week 16. The journeyman signal-caller rewarded us for our faith in him with an astonishing 32.7 fantasy points, the third-most by a quarterback for the week.

Fitzpatrick has now quietly become the fourth-highest scoring fantasy QB since Week 11, sitting behind just Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees, and Ryan Tannehill.

However, you’ve likely drained all you can out of FItzmagic at this point. You’d be foolish to roll with the QB in what is either your championship game or the latter half of your two-week final. No defense allows fewer fantasy points to opposing QBs this season than the Pats at just slightly above 11 points per game. You’d best be served to look elsewhere when filling your QB slot this week.

Week 17 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT 2 Ryan Tannehill TEN @ HOU 3 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAC 4 Jameis Winston TB vs. ATL 5 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. TEN 6 Carson Wentz PHI @ NYG 7 Aaron Rodgers GB @ DET 8 Russell Wilson SEA vs. SF 9 Drew Brees NO @ CAR 10 Matt Ryan ATL @ TB 11 Josh Allen BUF vs. NYJ 12 Daniel Jones NYG vs. PHI 13 Tom Brady NE vs. MIA 14 Baker Mayfield CLE @ CIN 15 Dak Prescott DAL vs. WAS 16 Drew Lock DEN vs. OAK 17 Jared Goff LAR vs. ARI 18 Gardner Minshew JAC vs. IND 19 Kyler Murray ARI @ LAR 20 Andy Dalton CIN vs. CLE 21 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ SEA 22 Kirk Cousins MIN vs. CHI 23 Jacoby Brissett IND @ JAC 24 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ NE 25 Case Keenum WAS @ DAL 26 Sam Darnold NYJ @ BUF 27 Dwayne Haskins WAS INJ @ DAL 28 Derek Carr OAK @ DEN 29 Philip Rivers LAC @ KC 30 Mitchell Trubisky CHI @ MIN 31 Will Grier CAR vs. NO 32 Devlin Hodges PIT @ BAL 33 David Blough DET vs. GB 34 Taysom Hill NO @ CAR 35 Nick Foles JAC vs. IND 36 Chase Daniels CHI @ MIN 37 Tyrod Taylor LAC @ KC 38 Kyle Allen CAR vs. NO 39 Josh Rosen MIA @ NE 40 Marcus Mariota TEN @ HOU 41 Ryan Finley CIN vs. CLE 42 Brandon Allen DEN vs. OAK