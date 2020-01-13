2020 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings: Can Anyone Knock Off Joe Burrow?

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings for the most important position in all of football, the quarterback.
Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow has seen a meteoric rise from mid-round developmental player to near-homerun first overall draft pick in under a year. Burrow is fresh off of an absurd seven touchdown performances and has completed 71% of his passes in every single game this season. If Burrow goes out on Monday night and performers the same way he has all year, he will likely cement his name as the first to be announced come late April.
However, if Burrow were to falter against a stingy Clemson defense in the National Championship game, it could potentially open the door for Tua Tagovailoa to reclaim his originally place amongst the quarterback hierarchy. That is if his medical checks out.
Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.
2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Quarterback Prospects
|
POS (Rank)
|
STOCK
|
PROSPECTS
|
CLASS
|
COLLEGE
|
QB1
|
–
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Jr.
|
Alabama
|
QB2
|
–
|
Joe Burrow
|
Sr.
|
LSU
|
QB3
|
–
|
Justin Herbert
|
Sr.
|
Oregon
|
QB4
|
–
|
Jake Fromm
|
Jr.
|
Georgia
|
QB5
|
–
|
Jordan Love
|
Jr.
|
Utah St.
|
QB6
|
–
|
Jalen Hurts
|
Sr.
|
Oklahoma
|
QB7
|
–
|
Jacob Eason
|
Sr.
|
Washington
|
QB8
|
⬆️
|
Anthony Gordon
|
Sr.
|
Washington St.
|
QB9
|
–
|
Bryce Perkins
|
Sr.
|
Virginia
|
QB10
|
–
|
Shea Patterson
|
Sr.
|
Michigan
Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
Top 50 Big Board: HERE
|
#
|
PROSPECT
|
COLLEGE
|
POS (Rank)
|
1
|
Chase Young
|
Ohio St.
|
Edge (1)
|
2
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Alabama
|
QB (1)
|
3
|
Joe Burrow
|
LSU
|
QB (2)
|
4
|
Isaiah Simmons
|
Clemson
|
LB (1)
|
5
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
Alabama
|
WR (1)
|
6
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Ohio St.
|
CB (1)
|
7
|
Derrick Brown
|
Auburn
|
DL (1)
|
8
|
Tristan Wirfs
|
Iowa
|
OT (1)
|
9
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
Oklahoma
|
WR (2)
|
10
|
Kristian Fulton
|
LSU
|
CB (2)
|
11
|
Andrew Thomas
|
Georgia
|
OT (2)
|
12
|
Kenneth Murray
|
Oklahoma
|
LB (2)
|
13
|
Travis Etienne
|
Clemson
|
RB (1)
|
14
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Alabama
|
WR (3)
|
15
|
AJ Epenesa
|
Iowa
|
Edge (2)
|
16
|
D’Andre Swift
|
Georgia
|
RB (2)
|
17
|
Justin Herbert
|
Oregon
|
QB (3)
|
18
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
Alabama
|
OT (3)
|
19
|
Grant Delpit
|
LSU
|
S (1)
|
20
|
Javon Kinlaw
|
S. Carolina
|
DL (2)
|
21
|
K’Lavon Chaisson
|
LSU
|
Edge (3)
|
22
|
Tee Higgins
|
Clemson
|
WR (4)
|
23
|
JK Dobbins
|
Ohio St.
|
RB (3)
|
24
|
Yet Gross-Matos
|
Penn St.
|
Edge (4)
|
25
|
Ashtyn Davis
|
Cal
|
S (2)