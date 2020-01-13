2020 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings: Can Anyone Knock Off Joe Burrow?

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings for the most important position in all of football, the quarterback.

Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow has seen a meteoric rise from mid-round developmental player to near-homerun first overall draft pick in under a year. Burrow is fresh off of an absurd seven touchdown performances and has completed 71% of his passes in every single game this season. If Burrow goes out on Monday night and performers the same way he has all year, he will likely cement his name as the first to be announced come late April.

However, if Burrow were to falter against a stingy Clemson defense in the National Championship game, it could potentially open the door for Tua Tagovailoa to reclaim his originally place amongst the quarterback hierarchy. That is if his medical checks out.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Quarterback Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE QB1 – Tua Tagovailoa Jr. Alabama QB2 – Joe Burrow Sr. LSU QB3 – Justin Herbert Sr. Oregon QB4 – Jake Fromm Jr. Georgia QB5 – Jordan Love Jr. Utah St. QB6 – Jalen Hurts Sr. Oklahoma QB7 – Jacob Eason Sr. Washington QB8 ⬆️ Anthony Gordon Sr. Washington St. QB9 – Bryce Perkins Sr. Virginia QB10 – Shea Patterson Sr. Michigan

Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Top 50 Big Board: HERE