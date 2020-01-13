2020 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings: Can Anyone Knock Off Joe Burrow?

2020 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings: Can Anyone Knock Off Joe Burrow?

2020 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings

2020 NFL Draft Quarterback Rankings: LSU's Joe Burrow

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings for the most important position in all of football, the quarterback.

Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow has seen a meteoric rise from mid-round developmental player to near-homerun first overall draft pick in under a year. Burrow is fresh off of an absurd seven touchdown performances and has completed 71% of his passes in every single game this season. If Burrow goes out on Monday night and performers the same way he has all year, he will likely cement his name as the first to be announced come late April.

However, if Burrow were to falter against a stingy Clemson defense in the National Championship game, it could potentially open the door for Tua Tagovailoa to reclaim his originally place amongst the quarterback hierarchy. That is if his medical checks out.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Quarterback Prospects

  1. 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings
  2. Offense
  3. QB | RB | WRs & TE | OT & IOL]
  4. Defense
  5. [EDGE & DL | LB | DB]
POS (Rank)
STOCK
PROSPECTS
CLASS
COLLEGE

QB1

Tua Tagovailoa

Jr.

Alabama

QB2

Joe Burrow

Sr.

LSU

QB3

Justin Herbert

Sr.

Oregon

QB4

Jake Fromm

Jr.

Georgia

QB5

Jordan Love

Jr.

Utah St.

QB6

Jalen Hurts

Sr.

Oklahoma

QB7

Jacob Eason

Sr.

Washington

QB8

⬆️

Anthony Gordon

Sr.

Washington St.

QB9

Bryce Perkins

Sr.

Virginia

QB10

Shea Patterson

Sr.

Michigan

Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board 

Top 50 Big Board: HERE

#
PROSPECT
COLLEGE
POS (Rank)

1

Chase Young

Ohio St.

Edge (1)

2

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

QB (1)

3

Joe Burrow

LSU

QB (2)

4

Isaiah Simmons

Clemson

LB (1)

5

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

WR (1)

6

Jeff Okudah

Ohio St.

CB (1)

7

Derrick Brown

Auburn

DL (1)

8

Tristan Wirfs

Iowa

OT (1)

9

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

WR (2)

10

Kristian Fulton

LSU

CB (2)

11

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

OT (2)

12

Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma

LB (2)

13

Travis Etienne

Clemson

RB (1)

14

Henry Ruggs III

Alabama

WR (3)

15

AJ Epenesa

Iowa

Edge (2)

16

D’Andre Swift

Georgia

RB (2)

17

Justin Herbert

Oregon

QB (3)

18

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Alabama

OT (3)

19

Grant Delpit

LSU

S (1)

20

Javon Kinlaw

S. Carolina

DL (2)

21

K’Lavon Chaisson

LSU

Edge (3)

22

Tee Higgins

Clemson

WR (4)

23

JK Dobbins

Ohio St.

RB (3)

24

Yet Gross-Matos

Penn St.

Edge (4)

25

Ashtyn Davis

Cal

S (2)
