2020 NFL Draft Defensive Back Rankings: Don’t Sleep on Kristian Fulton

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft defensive back rankings. In this column, we will be examing both the top cornerback and safety prospects in this year’s upcoming draft class.
Speaking of top prospects, no defensive back is more highly-thought of at the moment than Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State. His praise is rightfully deserved, he dominated for the Buckeye’s this season and offers upside and traits reminiscent of Jalen Ramsey.
However, while fans and scouts drool over the possibility of adding Okudah to their secondary, a certain cornerback out of LSU continues to be slept on. Maybe people don’t give Kristian Fulton the respect he deserves simply due to the fact that he lacks some of the high-end statistics that the other top defensive back prospects have. Then again, it’s hard to get stats when quarterbacks avoid you at all costs.
Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.
Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Cornerback Prospects
- 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings
- Offense
- [ QB | RB | WRs & TE | OT & IOL]
- Defense
- [EDGE & DL | LB | DB]
|
POS (Rank)
|
STOCK
|
PROSPECTS
|
CLASS
|
COLLEGE
|
CB1
|
–
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Jr.
|
Ohio St.
|
CB2
|
–
|
Kristian Fulton
|
Sr.
|
LSU
|
CB3
|
–
|
Trevon Diggs
|
Sr.
|
Alabama
|
CB4
|
–
|
CJ Henderson
|
Jr.
|
Florida
|
CB5
|
–
|
Jeff Gladney
|
Sr.
|
TCU
|
CB6
|
–
|
AJ Terrell
|
Jr.
|
Clemson
|
CB7
|
–
|
Bryce Hall
|
Sr.
|
Virginia
|
CB8
|⬆️
|
Damon Arnette
|
Sr.
|
Ohio St.
|
CB9
|
–
|
Jaylon Johnson
|
Jr.
|
Utah
|
CB10
|
–
|
Cameron Dantzler
|
Jr.
|
Miss. St.
2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Safety Prospects
|
POS (Rank)
|
STOCK
|
PROSPECTS
|
CLASS
|
COLLEGE
|
S1
|
–
|
Grant Delpit
|
Jr.
|
LSU
|
S2
|
⬆️
|
Ashtyn Davis
|
Sr.
|
CAL
|
S3
|
–
|
Xavier McKinney
|
Jr.
|
Alabama
|
S4
|
⬆️
|
Antoine Winfield Jr.
|
So. (RS)
|
Minnesota
|
S5
|–
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|Jr.
|
FSU
|
S6
|
–
|
Richard LeCounte III
|
Jr.
|
Georgia
|
S7
|
–
|
Brandon Jones
|
Sr.
|
Texas
|
S8
|
–
|
K’Von Wallace
|
Sr.
|
Clemson
|
S9
|
–
|
Jordan Fuller
|
Sr.
|
Ohio St.
|
S10
|
–
|
Antonie Brooks Jr.
|
Sr.
|
Maryland
Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
Top 50 Big Board: HERE
|
#
|
PROSPECT
|
COLLEGE
|
POS (Rank)
|
1
|
Chase Young
|
Ohio St.
|
Edge (1)
|
2
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Alabama
|
QB (1)
|
3
|
Joe Burrow
|
LSU
|
QB (2)
|
4
|
Isaiah Simmons
|
Clemson
|
LB (1)
|
5
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
Alabama
|
WR (1)
|
6
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Ohio St.
|
CB (1)
|
7
|
Derrick Brown
|
Auburn
|
DL (1)
|
8
|
Tristan Wirfs
|
Iowa
|
OT (1)
|
9
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
Oklahoma
|
WR (2)
|
10
|
Kristian Fulton
|
LSU
|
CB (2)
|
11
|
Andrew Thomas
|
Georgia
|
OT (2)
|
12
|
Kenneth Murray
|
Oklahoma
|
LB (2)
|
13
|
Travis Etienne
|
Clemson
|
RB (1)
|
14
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Alabama
|
WR (3)
|
15
|
AJ Epenesa
|
Iowa
|
Edge (2)
|
16
|
D’Andre Swift
|
Georgia
|
RB (2)
|
17
|
Justin Herbert
|
Oregon
|
QB (3)
|
18
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
Alabama
|
OT (3)
|
19
|
Grant Delpit
|
LSU
|
S (1)
|
20
|
Javon Kinlaw
|
S. Carolina
|
DL (2)
|
21
|
K’Lavon Chaisson
|
LSU
|
Edge (3)
|
22
|
Tee Higgins
|
Clemson
|
WR (4)
|
23
|
JK Dobbins
|
Ohio St.
|
RB (3)
|
24
|
Yet Gross-Matos
|
Penn St.
|
Edge (4)
|
25
|
Ashtyn Davis
|
Cal
|
S (2)