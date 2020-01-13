2020 NFL Draft Defensive Back Rankings: Don’t Sleep on Kristian Fulton

2020 NFL Draft Defensive Back Rankings: Don’t Sleep on Kristian Fulton

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft defensive back rankings. In this column, we will be examing both the top cornerback and safety prospects in this year’s upcoming draft class.

Speaking of top prospects, no defensive back is more highly-thought of at the moment than Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State. His praise is rightfully deserved, he dominated for the Buckeye’s this season and offers upside and traits reminiscent of Jalen Ramsey.

However, while fans and scouts drool over the possibility of adding Okudah to their secondary, a certain cornerback out of LSU continues to be slept on. Maybe people don’t give Kristian Fulton the respect he deserves simply due to the fact that he lacks some of the high-end statistics that the other top defensive back prospects have. Then again, it’s hard to get stats when quarterbacks avoid you at all costs.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Cornerback Prospects

  1. 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings
  2. Offense
  3. QB | RB | WRs & TE | OT & IOL]
  4. Defense
  5. [EDGE & DL | LB | DB]
POS (Rank)
STOCK
PROSPECTS
CLASS
COLLEGE

CB1

Jeff Okudah

Jr.

Ohio St.

CB2

Kristian Fulton

Sr.

LSU

CB3

Trevon Diggs

Sr.

Alabama

CB4

CJ Henderson

Jr.

Florida

CB5

Jeff Gladney

Sr.

TCU

CB6

AJ Terrell

Jr.

Clemson

CB7

Bryce Hall

Sr.

Virginia

CB8

 ⬆️

Damon Arnette

Sr.

Ohio St.

CB9

Jaylon Johnson

Jr.

Utah

CB10

Cameron Dantzler

Jr.

Miss. St.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Safety Prospects

POS (Rank)
STOCK
PROSPECTS
CLASS
COLLEGE

S1

Grant Delpit

Jr.

LSU

S2

⬆️

Ashtyn Davis

Sr.

CAL

S3

Xavier McKinney

Jr.

Alabama

S4

⬆️

Antoine Winfield Jr.

So. (RS)

Minnesota

S5

 Hamsah Nasirildeen Jr.

FSU

S6

Richard LeCounte III

Jr.

Georgia

S7

Brandon Jones

Sr.

Texas

S8

K’Von Wallace

Sr.

Clemson

S9

Jordan Fuller

Sr.

Ohio St.

S10

Antonie Brooks Jr.

Sr.

Maryland

Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board 

Top 50 Big Board: HERE

#
PROSPECT
COLLEGE
POS (Rank)

1

Chase Young

Ohio St.

Edge (1)

2

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

QB (1)

3

Joe Burrow

LSU

QB (2)

4

Isaiah Simmons

Clemson

LB (1)

5

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

WR (1)

6

Jeff Okudah

Ohio St.

CB (1)

7

Derrick Brown

Auburn

DL (1)

8

Tristan Wirfs

Iowa

OT (1)

9

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

WR (2)

10

Kristian Fulton

LSU

CB (2)

11

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

OT (2)

12

Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma

LB (2)

13

Travis Etienne

Clemson

RB (1)

14

Henry Ruggs III

Alabama

WR (3)

15

AJ Epenesa

Iowa

Edge (2)

16

D’Andre Swift

Georgia

RB (2)

17

Justin Herbert

Oregon

QB (3)

18

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Alabama

OT (3)

19

Grant Delpit

LSU

S (1)

20

Javon Kinlaw

S. Carolina

DL (2)

21

K’Lavon Chaisson

LSU

Edge (3)

22

Tee Higgins

Clemson

WR (4)

23

JK Dobbins

Ohio St.

RB (3)

24

Yet Gross-Matos

Penn St.

Edge (4)

25

Ashtyn Davis

Cal

S (2)
