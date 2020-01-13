2020 NFL Draft Defensive Back Rankings: Don’t Sleep on Kristian Fulton

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft defensive back rankings. In this column, we will be examing both the top cornerback and safety prospects in this year’s upcoming draft class.

Speaking of top prospects, no defensive back is more highly-thought of at the moment than Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State. His praise is rightfully deserved, he dominated for the Buckeye’s this season and offers upside and traits reminiscent of Jalen Ramsey.

However, while fans and scouts drool over the possibility of adding Okudah to their secondary, a certain cornerback out of LSU continues to be slept on. Maybe people don’t give Kristian Fulton the respect he deserves simply due to the fact that he lacks some of the high-end statistics that the other top defensive back prospects have. Then again, it’s hard to get stats when quarterbacks avoid you at all costs.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Cornerback Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE CB1 – Jeff Okudah Jr. Ohio St. CB2 – Kristian Fulton Sr. LSU CB3 – Trevon Diggs Sr. Alabama CB4 – CJ Henderson Jr. Florida CB5 – Jeff Gladney Sr. TCU CB6 – AJ Terrell Jr. Clemson CB7 – Bryce Hall Sr. Virginia CB8 ⬆️ Damon Arnette Sr. Ohio St. CB9 – Jaylon Johnson Jr. Utah CB10 – Cameron Dantzler Jr. Miss. St.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Safety Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE S1 – Grant Delpit Jr. LSU S2 ⬆️ Ashtyn Davis Sr. CAL S3 – Xavier McKinney Jr. Alabama S4 ⬆️ Antoine Winfield Jr. So. (RS) Minnesota S5 – Hamsah Nasirildeen Jr. FSU S6 – Richard LeCounte III Jr. Georgia S7 – Brandon Jones Sr. Texas S8 – K’Von Wallace Sr. Clemson S9 – Jordan Fuller Sr. Ohio St. S10 – Antonie Brooks Jr. Sr. Maryland

