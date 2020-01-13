2020 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings: Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is a Freak

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft linebacker rankings. This year’s class took a bit of a hit when Alabama’s Dylan Moses opted to return to school. However, the type of talent and pure athleticism from some of the top prospects at the position is superb.
Calling Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons just a linebacker would be doing injustice to the type of player, and specimen he is. Most 6’4” 230-pound “linebackers” can’t play deep-safety and show the type of range that you would get from a first-round defensive back. Yet, that’s exactly what Simmons can do. Simmons is a mixture of Derwin James, Shaq Thompson and everything in between.
When it’s said and done, we may look back and wonder why in the world Simmons wasn’t the first defender off the board.
Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.
2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Linebacker Prospects
|
POS (Rank)
|
STOCK
|
PROSPECTS
|
CLASS
|
COLLEGE
|
LB1
|
–
|
Isaiah Simmons
|
Jr.
|
Clemson
|
LB2
|
–
|
Kenneth Murray
|
Sr.
|
Oklahoma
|
LB3
|
⬆️
|
Malik Harrison
|
Sr.
|
Ohio State
|
LB4
|
–
|
Evan Weaver
|
Jr.
|
Cal
|
LB5
|
–
|
Troy Dye
|
Jr.
|
Oregon
|
LB6
|
–
|
Monty Rice
|
Sr.
|
Georgia
|
LB7
|
–
|
Jacob Phillip
|
Sr.
|
LSU
|
LB8
|–
|
Jordyn Brooks
|
Sr.
|
Texas Tech
|
LB9
|
–
|
Chazz Surratt
|
Sr.
|
N. Carolina
|
LB10
|
–
|
Paddy Fischer
|
Sr.
|
Northwestern
Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
Top 50 Big Board: HERE
|
#
|
PROSPECT
|
COLLEGE
|
POS (Rank)
|
1
|
Chase Young
|
Ohio St.
|
Edge (1)
|
2
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Alabama
|
QB (1)
|
3
|
Joe Burrow
|
LSU
|
QB (2)
|
4
|
Isaiah Simmons
|
Clemson
|
LB (1)
|
5
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
Alabama
|
WR (1)
|
6
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Ohio St.
|
CB (1)
|
7
|
Derrick Brown
|
Auburn
|
DL (1)
|
8
|
Tristan Wirfs
|
Iowa
|
OT (1)
|
9
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
Oklahoma
|
WR (2)
|
10
|
Kristian Fulton
|
LSU
|
CB (2)
|
11
|
Andrew Thomas
|
Georgia
|
OT (2)
|
12
|
Kenneth Murray
|
Oklahoma
|
LB (2)
|
13
|
Travis Etienne
|
Clemson
|
RB (1)
|
14
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Alabama
|
WR (3)
|
15
|
AJ Epenesa
|
Iowa
|
Edge (2)
|
16
|
D’Andre Swift
|
Georgia
|
RB (2)
|
17
|
Justin Herbert
|
Oregon
|
QB (3)
|
18
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
Alabama
|
OT (3)
|
19
|
Grant Delpit
|
LSU
|
S (1)
|
20
|
Javon Kinlaw
|
S. Carolina
|
DL (2)
|
21
|
K’Lavon Chaisson
|
LSU
|
Edge (3)
|
22
|
Tee Higgins
|
Clemson
|
WR (4)
|
23
|
JK Dobbins
|
Ohio St.
|
RB (3)
|
24
|
Yet Gross-Matos
|
Penn St.
|
Edge (4)
|
25
|
Ashtyn Davis
|
Cal
|
S (2)