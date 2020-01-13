2020 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings: Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is a Freak

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft linebacker rankings. This year’s class took a bit of a hit when Alabama’s Dylan Moses opted to return to school. However, the type of talent and pure athleticism from some of the top prospects at the position is superb.

Calling Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons just a linebacker would be doing injustice to the type of player, and specimen he is. Most 6’4” 230-pound “linebackers” can’t play deep-safety and show the type of range that you would get from a first-round defensive back. Yet, that’s exactly what Simmons can do. Simmons is a mixture of Derwin James, Shaq Thompson and everything in between.

When it’s said and done, we may look back and wonder why in the world Simmons wasn’t the first defender off the board.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Linebacker Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE LB1 – Isaiah Simmons Jr. Clemson LB2 – Kenneth Murray Sr. Oklahoma LB3 ⬆️ Malik Harrison Sr. Ohio State LB4 – Evan Weaver Jr. Cal LB5 – Troy Dye Jr. Oregon LB6 – Monty Rice Sr. Georgia LB7 – Jacob Phillip Sr. LSU LB8 – Jordyn Brooks Sr. Texas Tech LB9 – Chazz Surratt Sr. N. Carolina LB10 – Paddy Fischer Sr. Northwestern

