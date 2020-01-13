2020 NFL Draft Linebacker Rankings: Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is a Freak

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft linebacker rankings. This year’s class took a bit of a hit when Alabama’s Dylan Moses opted to return to school. However, the type of talent and pure athleticism from some of the top prospects at the position is superb.

Calling Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons just a linebacker would be doing injustice to the type of player, and specimen he is. Most 6’4” 230-pound “linebackers” can’t play deep-safety and show the type of range that you would get from a first-round defensive back. Yet, that’s exactly what Simmons can do. Simmons is a mixture of Derwin James, Shaq Thompson and everything in between.

When it’s said and done, we may look back and wonder why in the world Simmons wasn’t the first defender off the board.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Linebacker Prospects

  1. 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings
  2. Offense
  3. Offense
  4. QB | RB | WRs & TE | OT & IOL]
  5. Defense
  6. [EDGE & DL | LB | DB]
POS (Rank)
STOCK
PROSPECTS
CLASS
COLLEGE

LB1

Isaiah Simmons

Jr.

Clemson

LB2

Kenneth Murray

Sr.

Oklahoma

LB3

⬆️

Malik Harrison

Sr.

Ohio State

LB4

Evan Weaver

Jr.

Cal

LB5

Troy Dye

Jr.

Oregon

LB6

Monty Rice

Sr.

Georgia

LB7

Jacob Phillip

Sr.

LSU

LB8

Jordyn Brooks

Sr.

Texas Tech

LB9

Chazz Surratt

Sr.

N. Carolina

LB10

Paddy Fischer

Sr.

Northwestern

Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board 

Top 50 Big Board: HERE

#
PROSPECT
COLLEGE
POS (Rank)

1

Chase Young

Ohio St.

Edge (1)

2

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

QB (1)

3

Joe Burrow

LSU

QB (2)

4

Isaiah Simmons

Clemson

LB (1)

5

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

WR (1)

6

Jeff Okudah

Ohio St.

CB (1)

7

Derrick Brown

Auburn

DL (1)

8

Tristan Wirfs

Iowa

OT (1)

9

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

WR (2)

10

Kristian Fulton

LSU

CB (2)

11

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

OT (2)

12

Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma

LB (2)

13

Travis Etienne

Clemson

RB (1)

14

Henry Ruggs III

Alabama

WR (3)

15

AJ Epenesa

Iowa

Edge (2)

16

D’Andre Swift

Georgia

RB (2)

17

Justin Herbert

Oregon

QB (3)

18

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Alabama

OT (3)

19

Grant Delpit

LSU

S (1)

20

Javon Kinlaw

S. Carolina

DL (2)

21

K’Lavon Chaisson

LSU

Edge (3)

22

Tee Higgins

Clemson

WR (4)

23

JK Dobbins

Ohio St.

RB (3)

24

Yet Gross-Matos

Penn St.

Edge (4)

25

Ashtyn Davis

Cal

S (2)
