2020 NFL Draft Big Board: CFB Playoff National Championship Edition

Getty oe Burrow of the LSU Tigers

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft Big Board, College Football Playoff National Championship Edition. In this column, we will present you with the top 50-prospects on our current draft board, regardless of position. From there you will be able to sort through our top-10 position ranking, for a deeper dive into this year’s draft class.

Speaking of this year’s draft class, Tonight’s Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers offers up some of the best talent college football has to offer, the type of talent that will find their way to the NFL in the very near future.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

Big Board Prospects in the National Championship Game

  1. 3) Joe Burrow | QB | LSU
  2. 4) Isaiah Simmons | LB/S | Clemson
  3. 10) Kristian Fulton | CB | LSU
  4. 13) Travis Etienne | RB | Clemson
  5. 19) Grant Delpit | S | LSU
  6. 21) K’Lavon Chaisson | EDGE | LSU
  7. 22) Tee Higgins | WR | Clemson
  8. 29) Justin Jefferson | WR | LSU
  9. 43) AJ Terrell | CB | Clemson

Top-50 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

  1. 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings
  2. Offense
  3. QB | RB | WRs & TE | OT & IOL]
  4. Defense
  5. [EDGE & DL | LB | DB]
#
PROSPECT
COLLEGE
POS (Rank)

1

Chase Young

Ohio St.

Edge (1)

2

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

QB (1)

3

Joe Burrow

LSU

QB (2)

4

Isaiah Simmons

Clemson

LB (1)

5

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

WR (1)

6

Jeff Okudah

Ohio St.

CB (1)

7

Derrick Brown

Auburn

DL (1)

8

Tristan Wirfs

Iowa

OT (1)

9

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

WR (2)

10

Kristian Fulton

LSU

CB (2)

11

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

OT (2)

12

Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma

LB (2)

13

Travis Etienne

Clemson

RB (1)

14

Henry Ruggs III

Alabama

WR (3)

15

AJ Epenesa

Iowa

Edge (2)

16

D’Andre Swift

Georgia

RB (2)

17

Justin Herbert

Oregon

QB (3)

18

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Alabama

OT (3)

19

Grant Delpit

LSU

S (1)

20

Javon Kinlaw

S. Carolina

DL (2)

21

K’Lavon Chaisson

LSU

Edge (3)

22

Tee Higgins

Clemson

WR (4)

23

JK Dobbins

Ohio St.

RB (3)

24

Yet Gross-Matos

Penn St.

Edge (4)

25

Ashtyn Davis

Cal

S (2)

26

Xavier McKinney

Alabama

S (3)

27

Trevon Diggs

Alabama

CB (3)

28

Jonathan Taylor

Wisconsin

RB (4)

29

Justin Jefferson

LSU

WR (5)

30

Julian Okwara

Notre Dame

Edge (5)

31

Curtis Weaver

Boise St.

Edge (6)

32

Tyler Biadasz

Wisconsin

IOL (1)

33

Jalen Reagor

TCU

WR (5)

34

Laviska Shenault Jr.

Colorado

WR (6)

35

Zack Baun

Wisconsin

Edge (7)

36

CJ Henderson

Florida

CB (4)

37

Terrell Lewis

Alabama

Edge (7)

38

Josh Jones

Houston

OT (4)

39

Malik Harrison

Ohio State

LB (3)

40

Cam Akers

FSU

RB (5)

41

Jeff Gladney

TCU

CB (5)

42

Michael Pittman Jr.

USC

WR (7)

43

AJ Terrell

Clemson

CB (6)

44

Brandon Aiyuk

Arizona St.

WR (8)

45

Gabriel Davis

UCF

WR (9)

46

Chuba Hubbard

Okla St.

RB (6)

47

Jake Fromm

Georgia

QB (4)

48

Austin Jackson

USC

OT (5)

49

Zach Moss

Utah

RB (7)

50

Mekhi Becton

Louisville

OT (6)
