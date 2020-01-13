2020 NFL Draft Big Board: CFB Playoff National Championship Edition

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft Big Board, College Football Playoff National Championship Edition. In this column, we will present you with the top 50-prospects on our current draft board, regardless of position. From there you will be able to sort through our top-10 position ranking, for a deeper dive into this year’s draft class.

Speaking of this year’s draft class, Tonight’s Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers offers up some of the best talent college football has to offer, the type of talent that will find their way to the NFL in the very near future.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Big Board Prospects in the National Championship Game

3) Joe Burrow | QB | LSU 4) Isaiah Simmons | LB/S | Clemson 10) Kristian Fulton | CB | LSU 13) Travis Etienne | RB | Clemson 19) Grant Delpit | S | LSU 21) K’Lavon Chaisson | EDGE | LSU 22) Tee Higgins | WR | Clemson 29) Justin Jefferson | WR | LSU 43) AJ Terrell | CB | Clemson

Top-50 2020 NFL Draft Big Board