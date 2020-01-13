2020 NFL Draft Big Board: CFB Playoff National Championship Edition

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft Big Board, College Football Playoff National Championship Edition. In this column, we will present you with the top 50-prospects on our current draft board, regardless of position. From there you will be able to sort through our top-10 position ranking, for a deeper dive into this year’s draft class.
Speaking of this year’s draft class, Tonight’s Championship game between the Clemson Tigers and the LSU Tigers offers up some of the best talent college football has to offer, the type of talent that will find their way to the NFL in the very near future.
Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.
Big Board Prospects in the National Championship Game
- 3) Joe Burrow | QB | LSU
- 4) Isaiah Simmons | LB/S | Clemson
- 10) Kristian Fulton | CB | LSU
- 13) Travis Etienne | RB | Clemson
- 19) Grant Delpit | S | LSU
- 21) K’Lavon Chaisson | EDGE | LSU
- 22) Tee Higgins | WR | Clemson
- 29) Justin Jefferson | WR | LSU
- 43) AJ Terrell | CB | Clemson
Top-50 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
- 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings
- Offense
- [ QB | RB | WRs & TE | OT & IOL]
- Defense
- [EDGE & DL | LB | DB]
|
#
|
PROSPECT
|
COLLEGE
|
POS (Rank)
|
1
|
Chase Young
|
Ohio St.
|
Edge (1)
|
2
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Alabama
|
QB (1)
|
3
|
Joe Burrow
|
LSU
|
QB (2)
|
4
|
Isaiah Simmons
|
Clemson
|
LB (1)
|
5
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
Alabama
|
WR (1)
|
6
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Ohio St.
|
CB (1)
|
7
|
Derrick Brown
|
Auburn
|
DL (1)
|
8
|
Tristan Wirfs
|
Iowa
|
OT (1)
|
9
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
Oklahoma
|
WR (2)
|
10
|
Kristian Fulton
|
LSU
|
CB (2)
|
11
|
Andrew Thomas
|
Georgia
|
OT (2)
|
12
|
Kenneth Murray
|
Oklahoma
|
LB (2)
|
13
|
Travis Etienne
|
Clemson
|
RB (1)
|
14
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Alabama
|
WR (3)
|
15
|
AJ Epenesa
|
Iowa
|
Edge (2)
|
16
|
D’Andre Swift
|
Georgia
|
RB (2)
|
17
|
Justin Herbert
|
Oregon
|
QB (3)
|
18
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
Alabama
|
OT (3)
|
19
|
Grant Delpit
|
LSU
|
S (1)
|
20
|
Javon Kinlaw
|
S. Carolina
|
DL (2)
|
21
|
K’Lavon Chaisson
|
LSU
|
Edge (3)
|
22
|
Tee Higgins
|
Clemson
|
WR (4)
|
23
|
JK Dobbins
|
Ohio St.
|
RB (3)
|
24
|
Yet Gross-Matos
|
Penn St.
|
Edge (4)
|
25
|
Ashtyn Davis
|
Cal
|
S (2)
|
26
|
Xavier McKinney
|
Alabama
|
S (3)
|
27
|
Trevon Diggs
|
Alabama
|
CB (3)
|
28
|
Jonathan Taylor
|
Wisconsin
|
RB (4)
|
29
|
Justin Jefferson
|
LSU
|
WR (5)
|
30
|
Julian Okwara
|
Notre Dame
|
Edge (5)
|
31
|
Curtis Weaver
|
Boise St.
|
Edge (6)
|
32
|
Tyler Biadasz
|
Wisconsin
|
IOL (1)
|
33
|
Jalen Reagor
|
TCU
|
WR (5)
|
34
|
Laviska Shenault Jr.
|
Colorado
|
WR (6)
|
35
|
Zack Baun
|
Wisconsin
|
Edge (7)
|
36
|
CJ Henderson
|
Florida
|
CB (4)
|
37
|
Terrell Lewis
|
Alabama
|
Edge (7)
|
38
|
Josh Jones
|
Houston
|
OT (4)
|
39
|
Malik Harrison
|
Ohio State
|
LB (3)
|
40
|
Cam Akers
|
FSU
|
RB (5)
|
41
|
Jeff Gladney
|
TCU
|
CB (5)
|
42
|
Michael Pittman Jr.
|
USC
|
WR (7)
|
43
|
AJ Terrell
|
Clemson
|
CB (6)
|
44
|
Brandon Aiyuk
|
Arizona St.
|
WR (8)
|
45
|
Gabriel Davis
|
UCF
|
WR (9)
|
46
|
Chuba Hubbard
|
Okla St.
|
RB (6)
|
47
|
Jake Fromm
|
Georgia
|
QB (4)
|
48
|
Austin Jackson
|
USC
|
OT (5)
|
49
|
Zach Moss
|
Utah
|
RB (7)
|
50
|
Mekhi Becton
|
Louisville
|
OT (6)