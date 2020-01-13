2020 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings: Is Travis Etienne the Best RB in the Class?

2020 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings: Is Travis Etienne the Best RB in the Class?

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft running back rankings. If you’ve had a chance to catch a glimpse of the first two weeks of the 2019/20 NFL playoffs this season, then you’ve likely noticed how prevalent the run game has been to all the teams whos Super Bowl hopes are still alive. The NFL is dictating a resurgence from the same position that the media and scouts want to tell you is becoming devalued.

This year’s draft class is stocked with talented playmakers, as four running backs could sneak their way into the first day of the draft. No back may describe the term playmaker more than Clemson’s Travis Etienne.

Etienne’s blazing speed, elite balance, and improved pass-catching skills have shot him to the top of our draft board.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Running Back Prospects

  1. 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings
  2. Offense
  3. QB | RB | WRs & TE | OT & IOL]
  4. Defense
  5. [EDGE & DL | LB | DB]

***NOTE: Najee Harris has been left off of our board as reports out of Alabama are that he has opted to return to school.

POS (Rank)
STOCK
PROSPECTS
CLASS
COLLEGE

RB1

⬆️

Travis Etienne

Jr.

Clemson

RB2

D’Andre Swift

Jr.

LSU

RB3

JK Dobbins

Jr.

Ohio State

RB4

Jonathan Taylor

Jr.

Wisconsin

RB5

Cam Akers

Jr.

Utah St.

RB6

⬆️

Chuba Hubbard

SO (RS)

Okla St.

RB7

Zack Moss 

Sr.

Utah

RB8

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Sr.

Vanderbilt

RB9

Eno Benjamin

Jr.

Arizona St.

RB10

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Jr.

LSU

