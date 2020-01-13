2020 NFL Draft Running Back Rankings: Is Travis Etienne the Best RB in the Class?

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft running back rankings. If you’ve had a chance to catch a glimpse of the first two weeks of the 2019/20 NFL playoffs this season, then you’ve likely noticed how prevalent the run game has been to all the teams whos Super Bowl hopes are still alive. The NFL is dictating a resurgence from the same position that the media and scouts want to tell you is becoming devalued.

This year’s draft class is stocked with talented playmakers, as four running backs could sneak their way into the first day of the draft. No back may describe the term playmaker more than Clemson’s Travis Etienne.

Etienne’s blazing speed, elite balance, and improved pass-catching skills have shot him to the top of our draft board.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Running Back Prospects

***NOTE: Najee Harris has been left off of our board as reports out of Alabama are that he has opted to return to school.

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE RB1 ⬆️ Travis Etienne Jr. Clemson RB2 – D’Andre Swift Jr. LSU RB3 – JK Dobbins Jr. Ohio State RB4 – Jonathan Taylor Jr. Wisconsin RB5 – Cam Akers Jr. Utah St. RB6 ⬆️ Chuba Hubbard SO (RS) Okla St. RB7 – Zack Moss Sr. Utah RB8 – Ke’Shawn Vaughn Sr. Vanderbilt RB9 – Eno Benjamin Jr. Arizona St. RB10 – Clyde Edwards-Helaire Jr. LSU

Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Top 50 Big Board: HERE