2020 NFL Draft Offensive Line Rankings: Tristan Wirfs Headlines

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft offensive line rankings. In this column, we will be separating, and examining the top prospects at both the offensive tackle position, as well as the interior offensive line position (guard and center).
It seems as if ever since last year’s draft ended University of Georgia‘s left tackle Andrew Thomas has been entrenched as the top lineman in this year’s class. His prototypical size, great feet and willingness to be a mauler in the run game certainly answers why he’s so highly thought of. However, despite all of Thomas’ upside, he couldn’t quite lock down the number one spot on our board.
Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.
Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Offensive Tackle Prospects
- 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings
- Offense
- Offense
- [ QB | RB | WRs & TE | OT & IOL]
- Defense
- [EDGE & DL | LB | DB]
|
POS (Rank)
|
STOCK
|
PROSPECTS
|
CLASS
|
COLLEGE
|
OT1
|
–
|
Tristan Wirfs
|
Jr.
|
Iowa
|
OT2
|
–
|
Andrew Thomas
|
Jr.
|
Georgia
|
OT3
|
–
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
Jr.
|
Alabama
|
OT4
|
–
|
Josh Jones
|
Sr.
|
Houston
|
OT5
|
–
|
Austin Jackson
|
Jr.
|
USC
|
OT6
|
–
|
Mekhi Becton
|
Jr.
|
Louisville
|
OT7
|
–
|
Alex Leatherwood
|
Jr.
|
Alabama
|
OT8
|
⬆️
|
Trey Adams
|
Sr.
|
Washington
|
OT9
|
–
|
Prince Tega Wanogho
|
Sr.
|
Auburn
|
OT10
|
–
|
Jack Driscoll
|
Sr.
|
Auburn
2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Interior Offensive Line Prospects
|
POS (Rank)
|
STOCK
|
PROSPECTS
|
CLASS
|
COLLEGE
|
1
|
–
|
Tyler Biadasz
|
Jr.
|
Wisconsin
|
2
|
–
|
John Simpson
|
Sr.
|
Clemson
|
3
|
–
|
Nick Harris
|
Sr.
|
Washington
|
4
|
–
|
Trey Smith
|
Jr.
|
Tennessee
|
5
|
–
|
Ben Bredeson
|
Sr.
|
Michigan
|
6
|
–
|Shane Lemieux
|
Sr.
|
Oregon
|
7
|
–
|
Solomon Kindley
|
Jr.
|
Georgia
|
8
|
–
|
Netane Muti
|
Jr.
|
Fresno St.
|
9
|
–
|
Jake Hanson
|
Sr.
|
Oregon
|
10
|
–
|
Matt Hennessy
|
Jr.
|
Temple
Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
Top 50 Big Board: HERE
|
#
|
PROSPECT
|
COLLEGE
|
POS (Rank)
|
1
|
Chase Young
|
Ohio St.
|
Edge (1)
|
2
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Alabama
|
QB (1)
|
3
|
Joe Burrow
|
LSU
|
QB (2)
|
4
|
Isaiah Simmons
|
Clemson
|
LB (1)
|
5
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
Alabama
|
WR (1)
|
6
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Ohio St.
|
CB (1)
|
7
|
Derrick Brown
|
Auburn
|
DL (1)
|
8
|
Tristan Wirfs
|
Iowa
|
OT (1)
|
9
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
Oklahoma
|
WR (2)
|
10
|
Kristian Fulton
|
LSU
|
CB (2)
|
11
|
Andrew Thomas
|
Georgia
|
OT (2)
|
12
|
Kenneth Murray
|
Oklahoma
|
LB (2)
|
13
|
Travis Etienne
|
Clemson
|
RB (1)
|
14
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Alabama
|
WR (3)
|
15
|
AJ Epenesa
|
Iowa
|
Edge (2)
|
16
|
D’Andre Swift
|
Georgia
|
RB (2)
|
17
|
Justin Herbert
|
Oregon
|
QB (3)
|
18
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
Alabama
|
OT (3)
|
19
|
Grant Delpit
|
LSU
|
S (1)
|
20
|
Javon Kinlaw
|
S. Carolina
|
DL (2)
|
21
|
K’Lavon Chaisson
|
LSU
|
Edge (3)
|
22
|
Tee Higgins
|
Clemson
|
WR (4)
|
23
|
JK Dobbins
|
Ohio St.
|
RB (3)
|
24
|
Yet Gross-Matos
|
Penn St.
|
Edge (4)
|
25
|
Ashtyn Davis
|
Cal
|
S (2)