2020 NFL Draft Offensive Line Rankings: Tristan Wirfs Headlines

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft offensive line rankings. In this column, we will be separating, and examining the top prospects at both the offensive tackle position, as well as the interior offensive line position (guard and center).

It seems as if ever since last year’s draft ended University of Georgia‘s left tackle Andrew Thomas has been entrenched as the top lineman in this year’s class. His prototypical size, great feet and willingness to be a mauler in the run game certainly answers why he’s so highly thought of. However, despite all of Thomas’ upside, he couldn’t quite lock down the number one spot on our board.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Offensive Tackle Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE OT1 – Tristan Wirfs Jr. Iowa OT2 – Andrew Thomas Jr. Georgia OT3 – Jedrick Wills Jr. Jr. Alabama OT4 – Josh Jones Sr. Houston OT5 – Austin Jackson Jr. USC OT6 – Mekhi Becton Jr. Louisville OT7 – Alex Leatherwood Jr. Alabama OT8 ⬆️ Trey Adams Sr. Washington OT9 – Prince Tega Wanogho Sr. Auburn OT10 – Jack Driscoll Sr. Auburn

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Interior Offensive Line Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE 1 – Tyler Biadasz Jr. Wisconsin 2 – John Simpson Sr. Clemson 3 – Nick Harris Sr. Washington 4 – Trey Smith Jr. Tennessee 5 – Ben Bredeson Sr. Michigan 6 – Shane Lemieux Sr. Oregon 7 – Solomon Kindley Jr. Georgia 8 – Netane Muti Jr. Fresno St. 9 – Jake Hanson Sr. Oregon 10 – Matt Hennessy Jr. Temple

