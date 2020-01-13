2020 NFL Draft Offensive Line Rankings: Tristan Wirfs Headlines

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft offensive line rankings. In this column, we will be separating, and examining the top prospects at both the offensive tackle position, as well as the interior offensive line position (guard and center).

It seems as if ever since last year’s draft ended University of Georgia‘s left tackle Andrew Thomas has been entrenched as the top lineman in this year’s class. His prototypical size, great feet and willingness to be a mauler in the run game certainly answers why he’s so highly thought of. However, despite all of Thomas’ upside, he couldn’t quite lock down the number one spot on our board.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Offensive Tackle Prospects

POS (Rank)
STOCK
PROSPECTS
CLASS
COLLEGE

OT1

Tristan Wirfs

Jr.

Iowa

OT2

Andrew Thomas

Jr.

Georgia

OT3

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jr.

Alabama

OT4

Josh Jones

Sr.

Houston

OT5

Austin Jackson

Jr.

USC

OT6

Mekhi Becton

Jr.

Louisville

OT7

Alex Leatherwood

Jr.

Alabama

OT8

⬆️

Trey Adams

Sr.

Washington

OT9

Prince Tega Wanogho

Sr.

Auburn

OT10

Jack Driscoll

Sr.

Auburn

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Interior Offensive Line Prospects

POS (Rank)
STOCK
PROSPECTS
CLASS
COLLEGE

1

Tyler Biadasz

Jr.

Wisconsin

2

John Simpson

Sr.

Clemson

3

Nick Harris

Sr.

Washington

4

Trey Smith

Jr.

Tennessee

5

Ben Bredeson

Sr.

Michigan

6

Shane Lemieux

Sr.

Oregon

7

Solomon Kindley

Jr.

Georgia

8

Netane Muti

Jr.

Fresno St.

9

Jake Hanson

Sr.

Oregon

10

Matt Hennessy

Jr.

Temple

Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board 

Top 50 Big Board: HERE

#
PROSPECT
COLLEGE
POS (Rank)

1

Chase Young

Ohio St.

Edge (1)

2

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

QB (1)

3

Joe Burrow

LSU

QB (2)

4

Isaiah Simmons

Clemson

LB (1)

5

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

WR (1)

6

Jeff Okudah

Ohio St.

CB (1)

7

Derrick Brown

Auburn

DL (1)

8

Tristan Wirfs

Iowa

OT (1)

9

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

WR (2)

10

Kristian Fulton

LSU

CB (2)

11

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

OT (2)

12

Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma

LB (2)

13

Travis Etienne

Clemson

RB (1)

14

Henry Ruggs III

Alabama

WR (3)

15

AJ Epenesa

Iowa

Edge (2)

16

D’Andre Swift

Georgia

RB (2)

17

Justin Herbert

Oregon

QB (3)

18

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Alabama

OT (3)

19

Grant Delpit

LSU

S (1)

20

Javon Kinlaw

S. Carolina

DL (2)

21

K’Lavon Chaisson

LSU

Edge (3)

22

Tee Higgins

Clemson

WR (4)

23

JK Dobbins

Ohio St.

RB (3)

24

Yet Gross-Matos

Penn St.

Edge (4)

25

Ashtyn Davis

Cal

S (2)
