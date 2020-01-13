2020 NFL Draft Wide Receiver & Tight End Rankings: Is Tee Higgins Top-15 Worthy?

2020 NFL Draft Wide Receiver & Tight End Rankings: Is Tee Higgins Top-15 Worthy?

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings. This class is jam-packed with a plethora of potential first-round picks. The group is so talented that some have even likened it to the 2014 class of Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Davante Adams, and so on.

However, despite the numerous talented playmakers in this year’s group, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, and Henry Ruggs III seem to have separated themselves from the pack.

Although a closer look at two wideouts, Tee Higgins and Justin Jefferson, both of whom are partaking in the National Championship game tonight, may force you to make room for another body or two amongst the group of elite receiver prospects.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Wide Receiver Prospects

POS (Rank)
STOCK
PROSPECTS
CLASS
COLLEGE

WR1

Jerry Jeudy

Jr.

Alabama

WR2

CeeDee Lamb

Jr.

Oklahoma

WR3

Henry Ruggs III

Jr.

Alabama

WR4

Tee Higgins

Jr.

Clemson

WR5

⬆️

Justin Jefferson

Jr.

LSU

WR6

Jalen Reagor

Jr.

TCU

WR7

⬇️

Laviska Shenault Jr.

Jr.

Colorado

WR8

⬆️

Michael Pittman Jr.

Sr.

USC

WR9

Brandon Aiyuk

Sr.

Arizona St.

WR10

Gabriel Davis

Jr.

UCF

2020 NFL Draft Top 8 Tight End Prospects

POS (Rank)
STOCK
PROSPECTS
CLASS
COLLEGE

TE1

Brycen Hopkins

Sr.

Purdue

TE2

Hunter Bryant

Jr.

Washington

TE3

Jared Pinkney

Sr.

Vanderbilt

TE4

Cole Kmet

Jr.

Notre Dame

TE5

A. Okwuegbunam

Jr.

Missouri

TE6

Colby Parkinson

Jr.

Stanford

TE7

Adam Trautman

Sr.

Dayton

TE8

Harrison Bryant

Sr.

FAU

Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board 

Top 50 Big Board: HERE

#
PROSPECT
COLLEGE
POS (Rank)

1

Chase Young

Ohio St.

Edge (1)

2

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

QB (1)

3

Joe Burrow

LSU

QB (2)

4

Isaiah Simmons

Clemson

LB (1)

5

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

WR (1)

6

Jeff Okudah

Ohio St.

CB (1)

7

Derrick Brown

Auburn

DL (1)

8

Tristan Wirfs

Iowa

OT (1)

9

CeeDee Lamb

Oklahoma

WR (2)

10

Kristian Fulton

LSU

CB (2)

11

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

OT (2)

12

Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma

LB (2)

13

Travis Etienne

Clemson

RB (1)

14

Henry Ruggs III

Alabama

WR (3)

15

AJ Epenesa

Iowa

Edge (2)

16

D’Andre Swift

Georgia

RB (2)

17

Justin Herbert

Oregon

QB (3)

18

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Alabama

OT (3)

19

Grant Delpit

LSU

S (1)

20

Javon Kinlaw

S. Carolina

DL (2)

21

K’Lavon Chaisson

LSU

Edge (3)

22

Tee Higgins

Clemson

WR (4)

23

JK Dobbins

Ohio St.

RB (3)

24

Yet Gross-Matos

Penn St.

Edge (4)

25

Ashtyn Davis

Cal

S (2)
