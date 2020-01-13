2020 NFL Draft Wide Receiver & Tight End Rankings: Is Tee Higgins Top-15 Worthy?

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings. This class is jam-packed with a plethora of potential first-round picks. The group is so talented that some have even likened it to the 2014 class of Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Davante Adams, and so on.

However, despite the numerous talented playmakers in this year’s group, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, and Henry Ruggs III seem to have separated themselves from the pack.

Although a closer look at two wideouts, Tee Higgins and Justin Jefferson, both of whom are partaking in the National Championship game tonight, may force you to make room for another body or two amongst the group of elite receiver prospects.

Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.

Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Wide Receiver Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE WR1 – Jerry Jeudy Jr. Alabama WR2 – CeeDee Lamb Jr. Oklahoma WR3 – Henry Ruggs III Jr. Alabama WR4 – Tee Higgins Jr. Clemson WR5 ⬆️ Justin Jefferson Jr. LSU WR6 – Jalen Reagor Jr. TCU WR7 ⬇️ Laviska Shenault Jr. Jr. Colorado WR8 ⬆️ Michael Pittman Jr. Sr. USC WR9 – Brandon Aiyuk Sr. Arizona St. WR10 – Gabriel Davis Jr. UCF

2020 NFL Draft Top 8 Tight End Prospects

POS (Rank) STOCK PROSPECTS CLASS COLLEGE TE1 – Brycen Hopkins Sr. Purdue TE2 – Hunter Bryant Jr. Washington TE3 – Jared Pinkney Sr. Vanderbilt TE4 – Cole Kmet Jr. Notre Dame TE5 – A. Okwuegbunam Jr. Missouri TE6 – Colby Parkinson Jr. Stanford TE7 – Adam Trautman Sr. Dayton TE8 – Harrison Bryant Sr. FAU

Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Top 50 Big Board: HERE