2020 NFL Draft Wide Receiver & Tight End Rankings: Is Tee Higgins Top-15 Worthy?

Welcome to our 2020 NFL Draft wide receiver rankings. This class is jam-packed with a plethora of potential first-round picks. The group is so talented that some have even likened it to the 2014 class of Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Davante Adams, and so on.
However, despite the numerous talented playmakers in this year’s group, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, and Henry Ruggs III seem to have separated themselves from the pack.
Although a closer look at two wideouts, Tee Higgins and Justin Jefferson, both of whom are partaking in the National Championship game tonight, may force you to make room for another body or two amongst the group of elite receiver prospects.
Reminder: These are player rankings, not a Mock Draft. Just because we may grade a player highed on our board than another player, doesn’t mean we projected them to be the higher selection come draft day.
2020 NFL Draft Top 10 Wide Receiver Prospects
|
POS (Rank)
|
STOCK
|
PROSPECTS
|
CLASS
|
COLLEGE
|
WR1
|
–
|
Jr.
|
Alabama
|
WR2
|
–
|
Jr.
|
Oklahoma
|
WR3
|
–
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Jr.
|
Alabama
|
WR4
|
–
|
Jr.
|
Clemson
|
WR5
|
⬆️
|
Jr.
|
LSU
|
WR6
|
–
|
Jalen Reagor
|
Jr.
|
TCU
|
WR7
|
⬇️
|
Laviska Shenault Jr.
|
Jr.
|
Colorado
|
WR8
|
⬆️
|
Michael Pittman Jr.
|
Sr.
|
USC
|
WR9
|
–
|
Brandon Aiyuk
|
Sr.
|
Arizona St.
|
WR10
|
–
|
Gabriel Davis
|
Jr.
|
UCF
2020 NFL Draft Top 8 Tight End Prospects
|
POS (Rank)
|
STOCK
|
PROSPECTS
|
CLASS
|
COLLEGE
|
TE1
|
–
|
Brycen Hopkins
|
Sr.
|
Purdue
|
TE2
|
–
|
Hunter Bryant
|
Jr.
|
Washington
|
TE3
|
–
|
Jared Pinkney
|
Sr.
|
Vanderbilt
|
TE4
|
–
|
Cole Kmet
|
Jr.
|
Notre Dame
|
TE5
|
–
|
A. Okwuegbunam
|
Jr.
|
Missouri
|
TE6
|
–
|
Colby Parkinson
|
Jr.
|
Stanford
|
TE7
|
–
|
Adam Trautman
|
Sr.
|
Dayton
|
TE8
|
–
|
Harrison Bryant
|
Sr.
|
FAU
Top-25 2020 NFL Draft Big Board
|
#
|
PROSPECT
|
COLLEGE
|
POS (Rank)
|
1
|
Chase Young
|
Ohio St.
|
Edge (1)
|
2
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Alabama
|
QB (1)
|
3
|
Joe Burrow
|
LSU
|
QB (2)
|
4
|
Isaiah Simmons
|
Clemson
|
LB (1)
|
5
|
Jerry Jeudy
|
Alabama
|
WR (1)
|
6
|
Jeff Okudah
|
Ohio St.
|
CB (1)
|
7
|
Derrick Brown
|
Auburn
|
DL (1)
|
8
|
Tristan Wirfs
|
Iowa
|
OT (1)
|
9
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
Oklahoma
|
WR (2)
|
10
|
Kristian Fulton
|
LSU
|
CB (2)
|
11
|
Andrew Thomas
|
Georgia
|
OT (2)
|
12
|
Kenneth Murray
|
Oklahoma
|
LB (2)
|
13
|
Travis Etienne
|
Clemson
|
RB (1)
|
14
|
Henry Ruggs III
|
Alabama
|
WR (3)
|
15
|
AJ Epenesa
|
Iowa
|
Edge (2)
|
16
|
D’Andre Swift
|
Georgia
|
RB (2)
|
17
|
Justin Herbert
|
Oregon
|
QB (3)
|
18
|
Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
Alabama
|
OT (3)
|
19
|
Grant Delpit
|
LSU
|
S (1)
|
20
|
Javon Kinlaw
|
S. Carolina
|
DL (2)
|
21
|
K’Lavon Chaisson
|
LSU
|
Edge (3)
|
22
|
Tee Higgins
|
Clemson
|
WR (4)
|
23
|
JK Dobbins
|
Ohio St.
|
RB (3)
|
24
|
Yet Gross-Matos
|
Penn St.
|
Edge (4)
|
25
|
Ashtyn Davis
|
Cal
|
S (2)