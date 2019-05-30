5 Best Home Golf Simulators for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save

The OptiShot Golf In A Box takes the indoor simulation to another level with the Season Pass, which gives you access to over 40 new courses and the ability to play against golfers from all over the world.

Not only does it give you very accurate swing analysis on all your golf clubs, thanks to the 16 high-speed 48MHz infrared sensors, but you’ll get top-notch 3D graphics of some of the most famous golf courses in the world, including Cog Hill and Crooked Stick. You can play 6 game styles, change weather conditions, and get multiple camera views from the comfort of your own home. And you’ll get instant feedback on all aspects of your swing.

In the package is the simulator, a hitting mat (4 feet by 5 feet), and a large net (10 feet wide by 8 feet tall). Set it all up, plug an HDMI cable into your computer or TV (or projection screen), and you’re ready to play.

There are updated versions of this simulator, including the OptiShot Golf In A Box 2 and OptiShot Golf In A Box 3. You’ll get extra features with each of these, including an Impact Screen and Short Thrown Projector on the Golf In A Box 3 for a better playing experience.