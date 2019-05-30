5 Best Home Golf Simulators for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save

The best home golf simulators for sale in 2019 allow you to practice 365 days a year, rain or shine, without having to leave the house. Designed to give immediate feedback on all your swings, these simulators will help with stroke improvement and consistency, so you’re more confident on the course.
Unlike golf swing analyzers, which use sensors attached to the clubs, many home simulators allow you to hit an actual golf ball just like you would on a real course, but in this case into a screen or net in your house. Simple and convenient. We’ve come up with a list of a few of the most popular home simulators below to help you decide which is right for your place.
1. OptiShot 2 Home Simulator BundlePros:
Cons:
- Realistic 3D and high-definition graphics to track your shots
- You can play and practice on 14 world famous golf courses
- The bundle includes a 7 foot Callaway net and 18 HX practice golf balls
- Some might find it difficult to learn at first
- Some felt the sensors didn't give accurate feedback
- Some thought the net wasn't very strong
Play some world famous coures while working on your game in the privacy and comfort of your own home with the OptiShot 2 Home Simulator Bundle, which includes a 7 foot Callaway hitting net and 18 HX practice golf balls. You can also use real golf balls if you choose.
Compatible with Mac OS and Windows, simply connect the simulator to a projection/TV or a computer and you can track your shots and patterns that way. It’s designed to track your stats from all your clubs.
Featuring realistic 3D high-definition graphics, you can play a round of golf in an hour with the OptiShot 2.
The new OptiShot Live allows you to play online against others at courses like Bethpage Black, Torrey Pines, Royal Lytham & St. Annes, and more.
Find more OptiShot 2 Home Simulator Bundle information and reviews here.
-
2. OptiShot 2 Golf In A BoxPros:
Cons:
- The 16 high-speed 48MHz infrared sensors provide accurate swing analysis
- You can pick from 6 different game types and weather conditions
- Season Pass allows you access to newer courses and the ability to play against golfers from around the world
- Some users tbought it wasn't durably made (the netting)
- Some might find downloading the software difficult
- On the pricey side
The OptiShot Golf In A Box takes the indoor simulation to another level with the Season Pass, which gives you access to over 40 new courses and the ability to play against golfers from all over the world.
Not only does it give you very accurate swing analysis on all your golf clubs, thanks to the 16 high-speed 48MHz infrared sensors, but you’ll get top-notch 3D graphics of some of the most famous golf courses in the world, including Cog Hill and Crooked Stick. You can play 6 game styles, change weather conditions, and get multiple camera views from the comfort of your own home. And you’ll get instant feedback on all aspects of your swing.
In the package is the simulator, a hitting mat (4 feet by 5 feet), and a large net (10 feet wide by 8 feet tall). Set it all up, plug an HDMI cable into your computer or TV (or projection screen), and you’re ready to play.
There are updated versions of this simulator, including the OptiShot Golf In A Box 2 and OptiShot Golf In A Box 3. You’ll get extra features with each of these, including an Impact Screen and Short Thrown Projector on the Golf In A Box 3 for a better playing experience.
Find more OptiShot 2 Golf In A Box information and reviews here.
-
3. OptiShot Golf In A Box ProPros:
Cons:
- The short-throw projector has very bright and clear images and delivers an 18000:1 contrast ratio
- Extra large viewing screen measures 7.5 feet by 7 feet
- Comes with 15 worldwide courses (with access to others) and instant feedback and analysis
- Expensive
- Might be too big for some indoor spaces
- Some users felt the putting analysis wasn't very effective
When it comes to the best home golf simulators for sale, the OptiShot Golf In A Box Pro is regarded as a top-of-the-line product that provides instant shot feedback and analysis and crystal clear graphics thanks to the Impact Screen and Short Thrown Projector.
This bundle includes the simulator, a high density foam and turf mat (4 feet by 5 feet), a retractable screen enclosure and wall mount, downloadable software, 15 golf courses to play on, rubber tees, 2 foam practice balls, and a USB cable (10 feet long).
The screen enclosure has netting to keep golf balls from leaving the area and is generously sized at 7.5 feet by 7 feet. It can be mounted to either the ceiling or the wall. The projected provides excellent quality and crystal clear graphics and has 18,000:1 contrast ratio.
You can play with up to 4 golfers at one time and using the Season Pass will allow you access to even more courses and lend the ability to face off against golfers from all over the world.
Whether you’re working with your drivers, irons, or putter, the OptiShot Golf In A Box Pro will give you immediate shot analysis and tendencies.
Find more OptiShot Golf In A Box Pro information and reviews here.
-
4. PhiGolf Home Golf SimulatorPros:
Cons:
- You get access to some of the most famous courses in the world for realistic play
- The 9 axis sensor gives an in-depth analysis of your swing
- PhiGolf app comes with 7 game modes including stroke game, nearest to hole, longest drive, and more
- The sensor is designed to be used with the training club not your real clubs (though you can attach it there)
- Some thought the analysis wasn't very accurate
- You don't actually hit a golf ball and some prefer that in home simulation
A little bit different from the traditional home golf simulator, this model from PhiGolf includes a golf swing training aid club that allows you to practice indoors and get immediate shot feedback.
You just don’t use your traditional clubs. Simply put the sensor in the end of the golf grip of the training club, take your swing and it will analyze your stroke and transmit the data to the PhiGolf Sim app so you can review it.
You’ll need a smartphone, tablet, or an AppleTV to play PhiGolf then you can connect to a big screen TV.
Combine this with the World Golf Tour (WGT) mobile game app and you can get access to courses worldwide such as Pebble Beach and St. Andrews that you can “play.” There are 7 game modes, including closest to the pin, longest drive, and more.
Find more PhiGolf Home Golf Simulator information and reviews here.
-
5. SkyTrak Launch MonitorPros:
Cons:
- The camera-based launch monitor captures high-speed images of the ball on impact for real-time analysis
- Measures ball speed, distance (carry and total), launch angle, club speed, spin rates, and more
- You can change factors such as weather and course conditions for a more accurate reading
- This is the monitor only; you'll to purchase the software from SkyTrak separately
- Doesn't include the screen frame and hitting mat
- Some thought it didn't give correct distance (a little short)
When it comes to golf accessories, the SkyTrak Launch Monitor is a home golf simulator for sale that allows you to get accurate swing analysis to help with game improvement simply, conveniently, and quickly.
Here’s how it works: the simulator will wirelessly connect to your compatible device (smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc.) and when you make contact it will display the data of your swing. Measurables taken include, but not limited to, ball speed, distance (carry and total), launch angle, club speed, and spin rate. All of these are accurately taken thanks to the high-speed photography technology.
A side note: you’ll have to get the needed software from SkyTrak; this is just the launch monitor.
Also, you can get SkyTrak’s Ultimate Golf Impact Screen Frame, which will allow you hit your golf balls directly off a mat and into the screen.
Find more SkyTrak Launch Monitor information and reviews here.
