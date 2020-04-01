Jaguars Seen as Dark Horse for Tua Tagovailoa

The Jacksonville Jaguars moved on from Nick Foles, who signed with the franchise last offseason, leaving 2019 seventh-round pick Gardner Minshew as the man for the top spot on the QB depth chart.

Not everyone believes the team is content with their options. One rival General Manager can envision the Jaguars making a shocking move in the NFL Draft.

“Remember when [Dave] Caldwell shocked everyone and drafted Blake Bortles? Obviously it wasn’t a good pick, but this is one of the most secretive GMs in football,” one GM tells Matt Miller of Bleacher Report. “If he wants a quarterback—and I think a lot of their moves point to that—then no one will know until he executes a trade up to get one.”

Back in 2014, it was no shock that Jacksonville would add a quarterback. The surprising element was their selection of Blake Bortles with the No. 3 overall pick.

The Jaguars own the No. 9 and No. 20 pick in the upcoming draft. The franchise also has an extra first-rounder in next year’s draft, which gives them the ability to maneuver in the draft if they so chose to.

“They’re rebuilding that team in a completely different image,” one scout said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if they call Detroit at No. 3 overall and land Tua [Tagovailoa].”

Tua Still Expected to be Top-5 Pick

Teams will not have as much intel on players as they are accustomed to heading into the draft because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is particularly challenging for evaluating Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a fractured hip last season while playing for the University of Alabama.

“He’s moving really, really well,” said co-agent Chris Cabott, who also indicated that the response from NFL teams has been overwhelmingly positive. “To this point, we don’t have any medical concerns. Obviously, in any given situation, it’s a day-by-day situation, but his road to return has not been interrupted.”

Tagovailoa’s MRI showed that the fracture has healed. There’s also footage of him dropping back making throws on his Instagram. The QB could schedule a live-streamed or taped version of his pro day, though no plans are currently in the works, according to Mika Rodak of AL.com.

The Redskins, Chargers and Dolphins have all been linked to Tua, in addition to the Jaguars. There is also rumors that the Bengals have not ruled out the Alabama QB.

Dolphins Looking to Trade to No. 1

The Miami Dolphins have looked into trading up from the No. 5 selection in order to select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.

Miami has three first-rounders, wielding the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

“We can do anything we want. Whether it’s free agency, as well, and the draft,” general manager Chris Grier said during the first month of the 2019 NFL season. “For us, we’ve positioned ourselves where we think we can do anything or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.”

Burrow is expected to go no. 1 overall and Salguero adds that he doesn’t know one NFL scout or personnel man who believes otherwise.

There is a collection of people who believe Chase Young is the best prospect in the draft. However, with the quarterback being the more important position, Young is unlikely to be considered for the No. 1 pick given the Bengals’ needs and the needs of teams attempting to trade up to draft a signal-caller.