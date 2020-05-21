NFL Rumors: Falcons Could Play Against Their Former Star RB Week 1?

Rumors that the Seattle Seahawks have offered the former Falcons running back, Devonta Freeman, a one-year deal are spreading like wildfire. This means that the Falcons could face their ex-star Week 1 when the Atlanta hosts Seattle.

ESPN reporter for the Atlanta Falcons, Vaughn McClure confirmed that the offer was true on Wednesday. The offer is worth up to $4 million which Freeman has declined in hopes for more money.

Source confirmed former Falcon Devonta Freeman has a 1-year offer from Seattle. Will be interesting to see if he’s in a Seahawks’ uniform for the opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against his ex-teammates. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) May 20, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Falcons Let Freeman Go

More rumors filled the air for months until Freeman was officially released by Atlanta in March.

As of 2019, the Pro Bowler has rushed for a total of 3,972 yards averaging 4.2 rushing yards per game. He has scored 32 touchdowns so far with 2,015 receiving yards and 257 receptions.

Freeman was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In 2017 the Falcons signed Freeman to a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension with Atlanta and became the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Freeman missed all but two games during the 2018 season due to a groin injury. Last season, he finished with a career-low in yards per carry and the Falcons decided to go in a new direction. The new direction they went in was picking up Todd Gurley in early free agency to replace him.

Freeman’s Replacement

Gurley moving in on the offense will give QB Matt Ryan some options. Ryan can use either use Gurley as another passing target or take advantage of Gurley’s company in the backfield as a dominating rusher. That’s something Freeman couldn’t do for Ryan last season.

In 2019, Atlanta averaged 85.1 rushing yards per game, making them the third-lowest rank in the league. The Falcons relied primarily on passing the ball since they couldn’t figure out the run game.

If Gurley can come to Atlanta and return to the early stages of his career, even slightly, then he will move the Falcons offense up in their ranks.

Falcons’ Home Opener

The Falcons kick-off their 2020 season on September 13 against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Under head coach Dan Quinn, the Falcons are 4-1 in home openers.

The time that the Falcons did lose in their home opener under Quinn was back in 2016 when Atlanta lost to the Bucs. But don’t worry, they still managed to rebound and made it to Super Bowl LI. We don’t need to discuss that any further. Just stay optimistic!

The Seahawks lead the series 11-6 while the Falcons lead 2-0 in the playoffs. The last time te Falcons faced off against the Seahawks was in Atlanta on Oct. 27, 2019. The Falcons were then 1-7 on the season.

The Seahawks, led by Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, went 11-5 last season and made it to the playoffs. Then Seattle fell to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

Wilson doesn’t have much help, even if they end up picking up Freeman. They did upgrade their O-line this offseason, but nothing too impactful. However, their defense is solid, and defense wins games. Seahawks could be an easier opponent though, with no help on the offensive line.

Anyway, starting the season off playing against Freeman in Week 1 will answer the lingering question if the Falcons made the right decision to let him go or not.

READ NEXT: Falcons President on Rooney Rule: ‘Where We Are Today, Is Not Acceptable’