Falcons Opponents in 2020: Full Matchup Breakdown Before Schedule Release

The Falcons are set to have one of the toughest tests this upcoming season, per Jared Dubin of CBS Sports. We’ll find out tomorrow which opponent they’ll be facing first.

As for now, let’s take a look at who they have to look forward to playing this year.

The Falcons, who have posted two consecutive 7-9 seasons, will be facing teams from the NFC North, West, East, and AFC West come Septemeber.

A Look at Atlanta’s 2020 Opponents

HOME Carolina Panthers (5-11)

New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Chicago Bears (8-8)

Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Denver Broncos (7-9)

Oakland Raiders (7-9)

Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

AWAY at Carolina Panthers (5-11)

at New Orleans Saints (13-3)

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

at Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

at Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

at Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

at Green Bay Packers (13-3)

at Dallas Cowboys (8-8) The NFL is set to release the 2020 regular season schedules on Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

NFC South

-Bucs

Well, for starters, the legendary Tom Brady is now the Buc’s quarterback and the Falcons have to play them not just once, but twice. Not to mention he’ll have two top receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Oh and a cherry-on-top tight end, Rob Gronkowski who is reuniting with his partner in crime after a one-year retirement.

-Panthers

The Panthers are under a completely new owner and coach. They’re definitely a new team and will have success without Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly this year. Teddy Bridgewater will easily turn Carolina around.

The Falcons may have beaten the Panthers both times in 2019, but they’ve certainly improved their roster this offseason. For one, their defense is going to be pretty scary after their 2020 NFL Draft picks. Let’s hope the Falcons’ offensive line can keep Matty Ice on his feet.

-Aints

Ah, then we have the ‘Aints.’ Drew Brees is back for another year with the Saints with his two elite running back-wide receiver tandem of Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. Two-time Pro Bowler Emmanuel Sanders is also headed to New Orleans. Can’t wait!

NFC East

-Cowgirls

The Cowboys are sure to have more fans hop on the bandwagon this season. They continued to upgrade their team in this year’s draft and free agency. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs, two big names in college football will be joining the Cowboys roster this season to add more fire to an already hot offense and defense.

NFC North

-Packers & Vikings

The Vikings are already expected to win the NFC North division after the 2020 NFL draft and their 15 draft picks. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers brought their A-game last season but their draft picks this year were bizarre and haven’t bolstered, well anything. Still, the Falcons will have to prepare for a team they haven’t played against in quite some time.

-Lions & Bears, Oh MY

The Lions snagged two notable upgrades in the draft with cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back D’Andre Swift. The return of their QB, Matthew Stafford will also make for a great comeback season.

The Bears now have ex-Eagles QB Nick Foles to help the offense along with TE Cole Kmet. Their already fierce defense has been upgraded as well with do-it-all cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Chicago will definitely be an underrated team heading into 2020.

NFC West

-Seahawks

Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t have much help but their defense is yet another solid one and defense wins games. Seahawks could be an easier opponent though with no help on the offensive line.

AFC West

-Chiefs

Then we head on over to Kansas City where the Falcons take on the Chiefs. The Chiefs who are coming off of a Super Bowl LIV win will get home-field advantage. That stadium is bound to be rockin’. Mahomes is still in his rookie contract and not much has changed with the Chief’s roster aside from some extra running back depth. The Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from LSU as their first pick. Helaire is also coming off of a stellar season with a national title win. Anyway, the Chiefs could easily find themselves in a repeat bid this season.

-Broncos

The Falcons were supposed to play the Broncos in London, but the game will now be played in Atlanta. Denver upgraded all over the place this year, starting with their Drew Lock project who now has two weapons in Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. While they aren’t ready to take on the Chiefs in a Super Bowl Sunday, they’re climbing the ladder in offense and defense.

-Raiders

Marcus Mariotta joins the roster this season as Derek Carr’s primary backup. Not a bad depth chart there. They also added dynamic wide receiver Henry Ruggs who is projected to have a breakout season. Though their defense was a mess in 2019, they turned it around in the draft. Well, at least on defense.

-Chargers

Chargers have been very active in addressing all their needs in the draft and free agency. They got themselves a new QB in Justin Herbert. Herbert had a lot of success with the Oregon Ducks. LA’s defense has a lot of top talent too with Derwin James, Nasir Adderly, Desmond King, and Casey Heyward. It’ll be another one to worry about.

With all that said, it’s the NFL, anything can happen.

