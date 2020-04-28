Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Throws Shade at Haters During Draft Week

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson used the 2020 NFL draft as a way to remind people that he still remembers that slipping to the third round back in 2012. Wilson took to Twitter to post a few screenshots of some of the criticisms he received coming out of Wisconsin.

“Don’t let others lack of vision block your Destiny. #NFLDraft Dream Big. #iStillRemember ‘Why Not You?’” Wilson noted on Twitter.

Wilson posted a few quotes from 2012 criticizing the Seahawks for selecting the quarterback. Seattle selected Wilson in the third round with the No. 75 pick.

“Russell Wilson is wasting space at the Senior Bowl, he’s going to play baseball, we all know that,” The Pewter Plank said on Twitter prior to the 2012 draft.

Another tweet from Sirius XM NFL Radio quoted analyst Jim Miller who did not see Wilson as a starting NFL quarterback.

“Can he roll out & do some things with his feet? Yes, but I don’t see him as a starting QB in the NFL,” Miller noted in the tweet.

Wilson Slipped to the 3rd Round in the 2012 NFL Draft

Fortunately for the Seahawks, Wilson fell to the third round and won the starting quarterback spot over free-agent signing Matt Flynn. Wilson just celebrated the eighth anniversary of being drafted, but it sounds like the Seahawks franchise quarterback believes he is just getting started.

“8 yrs ago. 75th pick. Seattle @Seahawks chose me. I Thank God for blessing me with a chance. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #3. …Just the Beginning!

#GoHawks,” Wilson said in a series of tweets.

Wilson Called Several of the Seahawks Draft Picks to Welcome Them to Seattle

Wilson has come a long way since dropping to the third round and competing for the starting quarterback spot. The Seahawks quarterback is now the leader of the franchise and has embraced this role as evidenced by the recent draft. Wilson spent the weekend calling the Seahawks offensive draft picks, while Bobby Wagner focused on the defensive players.

“Our guys are pretty good about that,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “It’s because they care. They know the guys coming in have a chance to really help us. They’re just competing. They’re competing to connect with them right away and feel right and get them off to a good start. I was thinking about Stephen [Sullivan] sitting there, and all of a sudden Russell is going to text in to him or call him. And think what a thrill that is. It’s a big, memorable opportunity. Our guys are looking for that chance to go ahead and make an impression on these guys.”

The Seahawks focused on the defense early but added a few offensive weapons on day three. Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain and Miami running back DeeJay Dallas are just two of the newest Seahawks that will have a chance to make the final roster. The Seahawks added tight end Greg Olsen and wideout Phillip Dorsett in free agency.

Despite the recent release of two Seahawks starting offensive linemen, Seattle has been diligent this offseason revamping the unit to provide more protection for Wilson in 2020. The hope is the new players will make it easier for Wilson to get the ball to the Seahawks’ existing weapons and avoid taking unnecessary hits.