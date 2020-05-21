LOOK: Falcons Roast Saints With Hilarious Michael Jordan Tweet

The Atlanta Falcons social media team has been on their ‘A’ Game recently. On Wednesday, the Falcons’ official Twitter account tweeted out their favorite scene from “The Last Dance” documentary.

Without a doubt our favorite scene from The Last Dance. pic.twitter.com/EIRakGRlb0 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 20, 2020

Little did we know it would be of Drew Brees getting intercepted in the end zone.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Falcons v. Saints 2020 Matchup

Last year, the Falcons beat the Saints in their first matchup then lost to them in their second time around.

Drew Brees’ NFL playing days are on the horizon but he still has a shot at making a Super Bowl bid this season. They started their needs early just as the Falcons did in free agency. The Saints signed two-time Pro Bowler Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders will boost their already decent offense that includes Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas connections. Their offensive line was one of the best in the league last season and they boosted it even more in the first and third round in this year’s draft.

Breaking that New Orleans O-line will be the Falcons’ biggest task, but thanks to Quinn’s and Dimitroff’s quality draft picks, the Falcons could have one of the most feared defenses in the league this season.

Falcons Play Drew Brees 2x in 3 Weeks

The Falcons 2020 schedule looks brutal this year but then again, when doesn’t it? The Falcons will face Drew Brees in Week 11 and then again in Week 13.

While Brees’s offensive line was boosted, the Saints didn’t really make and impactful change this season as the Falcons did. Also, people need to understand that Brees is getting rusty, he’s not the same quarterback as he once was.

You could say Deion Jones is one of Brees’ least favorite players to go up against. He struggles against fast linebackers that cover his running back, Alvin Kamara. Like Brees, Kamara hasn’t been the same player either as he was the following two years.

Anyway, it’s a good thing the Falcons were able to stack up their defensive line with some heavy, explosive guys.

Falcons’ Loaded Defense

Defense does, in fact, win games. Whether it’s the O-line opening up the pocket for their QB or the defense getting to the opposing QB, someone always wins out in the end.

The Falcons starting defense is looking a lot different this year with the addition of Dante Fowler who is coming off of his best season in LA, and fan-favorite Marlon Davidson who said he’s basically ready to kill the opposing team (figuratively not literally). Davidson is considered to be a Grady Jarrett clone and now those two will be playing side-by-side. The Falcons first-round pick, A.J. Terrell, and his speed at cornerback is also an exciting component of the Falcons’ 2020 defense.

You also have to turn around and look at the Falcons offense too. There’s a new trio in the NFC South with Matty Ice, Julio Jones, and Todd Gurley. Not to mention the signing of Laquon Treadwell could be fun as the Falcons third option receiver.

It’s safe to say that the Falcons are nowhere near the same team as they were in 2019.

READ NEXT: NFL Star Tom Brady & ESPN Troll Atlanta Falcons on Twitter