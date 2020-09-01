7 Best Driving Irons for Golf

Golf driving irons are perfect clubs for those who have trouble off the tee with drivers or fairway woods.
They are designed to provide the control, forgiveness, and distance you need as they’re easier to hit than the traditional longer irons such as the 2, 3, and 4. The club also doesn’t get as much trajectory as a driver or a wood. And we all know there’s a lot that can happen if your golf ball gets launched too high.
So what are the best driving irons? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more popular models to help make your choice easier. Check out the designs and the pros and cons and see which is the right fit for you.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $259.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $198.11 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $154.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $248.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Taylormade GAPR MID Golf ClubPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Speedfoam technology helps increase ball speeds for greater distance
- Low Center of Gravity (CG) promotes added distance and mid-to-high trajectory
- The medium width sole is easy-to-hit and provides versatility
- On the pricey side
- Some users might find the club head on the chunky side
- All shaft flexes might not available
The TaylorMade GAPR MID Golf Club has an iron-style profile and the optimized lower Center of Gravity (CG) is designed to provide maximum distance with a mid-to-high trajectory.
Available in three lofts, 3 (18 degrees), 4 (21), and 5 (24), the club features Speedfoam technology, which promotes faster head and ball speeds with optimal sound and feel. The adjustable loft sleeve allows you to customize the loft and lie to cater to your swing.
The GAPR LO and GAPR HIGH are also available. The LO has the thinnest face, while the HIGH resembles more of a hybrid club.
Browse our recommendations for the best TaylorMade golf irons for players of all skill levels.
Find more Taylormade GAPR MID Golf Club information and reviews here.
-
2. Cobra Golf King Utility IronPrice: $198.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- PWRSHELL Face Technology increases the sweet spot and speeds for added distance
- MyFly8 Technology has an adjustable hosel for 8 different lofts
- Hollow Body Construction lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch, less spin, and more distance
- Some might find the MyFly8 Technology for the adjustable loft tricky to use at first
- It's on the pricey side
- Quantities might be limited based on your chosen club configuration
The King Cobra Utility Club is one of the best driving irons thanks to its’ unique technology, including MyFly8, which allows you to adjust the loft in eight different settings.
Other top features include the forged PWRSHELL Face Technology, which creates a larger sweet spot and allows the ball to come off “hot” for more distance; hollow body construction, which lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for easier launch, less spin, and greater distances; and the high-density tungsten weighting, which centers the CG for maximum forgiveness even on miss-hits.
Check out our choices for the top game-improvement irons available right now.
Find more Cobra Golf King Utility Iron information and reviews here.
-
3. Cleveland Golf Launcher UHX Utility ClubPrice: $154.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The hollow body construction helps add distance and forgiveness
- The strong steel face has a larger sweet spot for more forgiveness and distance even on miss-hits
- The V-shaped sole creates better turf interaction for cleaner contact
- The shaft is only available in graphite
- Quantities might be limited
- It's a bit on the pricey side
The Cleveland Golf Launcher UHX Utility Club is highly playable as it’s easy to hit and promotes distance and forgiveness.
Some of its top features include hollow body construction that promotes distance and forgiveness, a high-strength steel face which helps create faster balls speeds on impact, and a V-shaped sole that provides better turf interaction for cleaner contact.
The optimized lower Center of Gravity allows for easy launch yet less spin.
Having trouble getting to the course of just want to practice anytime you’d like? Then take a look at our recommendations for the best home golf simulators and practice with vivid 3D graphics and get instant feedback on your swing metrics.
Find more Cleveland Golf Launcher UHX Utility Club information and reviews here.
-
4. Tour Edge Hot Launch 4 Iron-WoodPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The super thin forged face allows the ball to pop off the club for added distance
- The hollow hyper steel body helps you get solid contact and provides forgiveness
- The rear inverted crown lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for easy launching shots
- The club head might be too "chunky" for some
- Not a traditional driving iron
- Some users might feel the club provides too much loft
Not so much as a traditional driving iron as it is a hybrid, the Tour Edge Hot Launch 4 Iron-Wood is an easy club to get higher launch without sacrificing forgiveness.
The club features a super thin forged face that makes the ball pop off for greater speeds and distances. The hollow hyper steel body provides forgiveness, while the progressive sole width, offset, and topline allows for perfect alignment. It’s got a heavy sole and a rear inverted crown which help with getting launch.
There are 10 loft angles available, ranging from 18 to 59 degrees.
Take a look at our picks for the most forgiving irons.
Find more Tour Edge Hot Launch 4 Iron-Wood information and reviews here.
-
5. Mazel Driving Irons (3 Clubs)Price: $248.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full hollow body construction produces a larger sweet spot and faster ball speeds for greater distances
- CNC milled face promotes consistent spin and added forgiveness
- Low Center of Gravity (CG) with weighted screw in the back provides easy, higher launch
- This particular item is for right-handed players and comes in stiff steel shafts only
- Overall, the price is higher due to the amount of clubs you get
- Some users felt they were a bit on the heavy side
If you’re in the market for a bundle, then the Mazel Utility Clubs might be the best driving irons for you as you get a 2-iron (18 degree loft), 3 (20), and 4 (23).
The full hollow body construction expands the sweet spot and ball speeds across the CNC milled face. Faster ball speeds mean greater distances. And the hollow body produces excellent sound and feel on contact. The grooves on the face are designed to provide consistent spin and forgiveness, even on off-center hits.
The lower Center of Gravity (CG) combines with the weighted screw in the back to help you get easy, higher launch, without sacrificing distance.
Are you a course walker? If so, take a peak at our picks for the most comfortable golf shoes for walking.
Find more Mazel Driving Irons (3 Clubs) information and reviews here.
-
6. Srixon Z U85 Utility ClubPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Forged construction with ultra-soft 1020 carbon steel dampens vibration for a great feel on contact
- Full hollow construction and the high-strength SUP10 face insert promote better control and higher launch
- Clean, iron-like at address will inspire confidence
- A little on the pricey side
- Quantities might be limited depending on your choice of club configuration
- Probably not the best club for slower swing speeds
The Srixon Z U85 Utility Club has the look and feel of an iron, but is designed to give you even more distance and forgiveness.
It has a compact, hollow body construction that offers more control and forgiveness even on miss-hits. The club has forged construction from soft 1020 carbon steel with a strong SUP10 face insert that creates faster ball speeds which leads to further distances.
Featuring a clean, iron-like profile at address, a headcover is also included.
Looking for a little extra help in the fairways? Then browse our selections for the best irons for high handicappers and beginners.
Find more Srixon Z U85 Utility Club information and reviews here.
-
7. Ram Golf FX Driving IronPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The high Moment of Inertia (MOI) provides better control, even on miss-hits
- The lower Center of Gravity (CG) helps with higher launch and longer ball flight
- Plays and looks like an iron, but is designed for more forgiveness and longer distances
- Only available in loft of 21 degrees
- Might not feature the innovative technology as some others on this list
- The black finish might show scratches and scuffs a bit more
If you’re looking to save a few bucks, but want a no-frills club that provides forgiveness and distance, the take a look at the RAM FX Driving Iron.
The club has a high Moment of Inertia (MOI) for better control across the entire face and a low Center of Gravity (CG) for easier launch and longer ball flight. And with the sleek black finish and iron-like clubhead design it’ll be easier to line up your shot at address.
It’s a perfect club for the beginner who has trouble with drivers and hybrid clubs or for someone on a budget.
Check out our recommendations for wide men’s golf shoes.
Find more Ram Golf FX Driving Iron information and reviews here.
Why Should I Use a Driving Iron?
Driving irons are designed to give a lower trajectory compared to a driver or fairway wood. The goal is to maximize control, forgiveness, and distance. And these irons will do just that, especially if you're on a narrow course or just have trouble hitting your driver or woods in general.
Long irons (2, 3, and 4) might be tough to hit for some, but the driving iron is made to be easier to hit than the traditional long irons.
Also See:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.