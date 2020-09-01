7 Best Driving Irons for Golf

Golf driving irons are perfect clubs for those who have trouble off the tee with drivers or fairway woods.

They are designed to provide the control, forgiveness, and distance you need as they’re easier to hit than the traditional longer irons such as the 2, 3, and 4. The club also doesn’t get as much trajectory as a driver or a wood. And we all know there’s a lot that can happen if your golf ball gets launched too high.

So what are the best driving irons? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the more popular models to help make your choice easier. Check out the designs and the pros and cons and see which is the right fit for you.